Cheap weekend breaks in the UK for under £100

Heading off on a weekend break might feel less affordable now that the cost of almost everything has gone up - that includes hotels. Which? research found that average nightly hotel prices have risen by 21% in 2022.

But it’s not all doom and gloom. To help you head off on that much-needed getaway we’ve picked out some cheap destinations that are well-rated by you.

All have hotels for under £100 per night on average and clinched a destination score of 80% or more in our city break or seaside town surveys.

Cheap weekend breaks to Wells

Wells may be among England's smallest cities, but it packs a big punch - you gave it an overall score of 88%.

The Somerset parish is home to one of the only intact residential medieval streets left in Britain: Vicars' Close. It was built over 650 years ago to provide accommodation for the Vicars Choral, who sang daily inside the breath-taking Wells Cathedral.

Wells is a walkable city with plenty of things to see and do; it received four out of five stars for cultural sights and attractions in our survey. And, at £99 a night for the average hotel stay, it won't cost you too dearly to enjoy them.

Cheap weekend breaks to Llandudno

Which? Readers are fond of Llandudno awarding it 86% - and it’s easy to see why. The Welsh town is brimming with seaside charm - think fish and chip shops, a retro pier and a promenade lined with pastel-coloured houses. Its pier, which juts out 700 metres into the Irish Sea, comes complete with a big wheel for those with a head for heights. Otherwise, watch from afar with a slice of cake and a coffee at one of the nearby cafes.

When the weather is kind, a ride on the Llandudno Cable Car offers panoramic views over the Bay of Llandudno and the Conwy Estuary.

If the elements are out in full force, go below ground to the prehistoric copper mines (Great Orme Mines) dating back to the Bronze Age, or wrap up warm and take a stroll along the promenade.

A hotel in Llandudno, will set you back just £95 per night to stay on average.

Cheap weekend breaks to Cambridge

For a romantic weekend break in a beautiful city steeped in history, Cambridge is ideal. Which? readers agree, scoring it 81%.

The historic college buildings with their well-kept gardens have no doubt contributed towards its four-star rating for cultural attractions. Elsewhere you’ll find a great shopping scene - with both independent and classic high street stores to choose from - plus great food. Head to Mill Road for a choice of restaurants serving up dishes from all corners of the globe.

A trip to Cambridge isn’t complete without a punting tour down the River Cam. It’s less crowded in autumn and winter, allowing you to admire the historic views in relative peace. Just wrap up warm.

Cheap weekend breaks to Filey

One of the smallest seaside resorts in Yorkshire, Filey is the place to go for a quiet and cheap autumn/winter break for £98 on average per night.

Spend an autumnal afternoon meandering along the town’s beach, watching the waves. Dogs are welcome from October to May so you can enjoy the full five miles of biscuit-coloured sand with your four-legged friend. The surrounding Filey Brigg crags and cliffs of Bempton offer some shelter from the elements.

It’s the ideal place in the cooler seasons for peaceful bracing walks, quiet drinks in low-key pubs and pretty scenery - the latter was awarded four out of five stars by Which? readers. What you won’t find are busy shopping malls or high-octane attractions.

Cheap weekend breaks to Newcastle

For an affordable UK city break, Newcastle, on the banks of the River Tyne, is a great option at just £93 a night on average for a hotel stay.

Gateshead on the south side of the river is the place to go for independent shops, a microbrewery and street food markets. Readers gave the food scene five stars with stacks of great restaurants to choose from.

To absorb some culture, head to the free Great North Museum: Hancock, where you can explore natural history and ancient civilisations from fossils to Ancient Egyptian mummies. Alternatively check out the contemporary art in the Baltic art gallery (transformed from an old flour mill).

With tonnes to keep you busy, good shopping and great food, it’s no wonder readers gave Newcastle an overall score of 80% .

Cheap weekend breaks to Stirling

A night in Stirling will set you back £87 on average - the cheapest location that scored at least 80% in our city break survey.

The smaller cities in Scotland are often overlooked in our haste to visit Edinburgh and Glasgow, but Stirling has a lot to offer. Stirling Castle came joint fifth in our recent survey of historic attractions. This centuries-old castle, which sits on top of a steep volcanic crag, has seen royals crowned within its walls - including Mary Queen of Scots - and battles over Scottish Independence.

Elsewhere, learn more about the fascinating history of the city on a guided walking tour. If rain stops play, visit the Smith Art Gallery & Museum which celebrates the area’s culture and history.