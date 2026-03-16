What happened to cheap and cheerful cars?

New car prices are ballooning and the days of sub-£10,000 models are long gone. Even budget stalwarts, such as the Vauxhall Corsa that cost £6,500 in 2006, now cost nearly three times what they did back then (and well above inflation).

Meanwhile, the VW Golf went from less than £12,000 at the turn of the century to £27,000 today – again, well above the £22,500 you’d expect if its price was strapped to inflation.

So what’s driving the price of new cars? The explanation is a mix that includes the costs that have affected everything in life for the past few years, technological advancements, regulations and the somewhat awkward transition to EVs.

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