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What is scambaiting? And why you shouldn’t try it yourself

It’s an activity that wastes scammers time, but can also put you at risk
James RoweSenior Video and Audio Content Creator

Having worked at the BBC and in commercial radio before joining Which?, James produces our always-on podcasts, and oversaw the launch of our member-exclusive podcasts in 2025.

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Scam calls are nothing new. But scambaiting, whereby people engage with scammers to waste their time, is on the rise.

In this episode of Which? Money, our scams and fraud expert Faye Lipson joins us to share her first-hand experience of stepping into the world of scambaiting. She explains what it involves and the risks that come with it.

You’ll hear clips from her scambaiting call as a fraudster attempted to access her computer and drain her bank account, as well as her reflections on how it felt to engage directly with scammers and what she learned from the experience.

Plus, we’ll share the best actionable advice so you know what to do if you suspect someone is attempting to defraud you.

Outsmart the fraudsters

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