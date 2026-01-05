Rail Sale 2026: when is it and how much could you save?

The Rail Sale is returning for 2026, meaning you can save as much as 76% on some train fares, according to the Department for Transport (DfT).

For one week between 6 and 12 January, millions of advance and off-peak tickets for travel between 13 January and 25 March will be discounted on select routes.

Just don’t leave it too late to snap one up; although more than three million fares are discounted under the government scheme, cheap tickets on individual routes are limited. Most UK train providers are participating, but there are some exceptions.

Example fares provided by the DfT include a £10 ticket from Exeter to London Waterloo reduced from £41.70, a £23 fare from Nottingham to London Terminals down from £46, and a £1 Bolton to Manchester Piccadilly ticket, reduced from £2.50. See the table further down this article for more examples.

How do I get cheap train tickets in the Rail Sale?

Between 6 and 12 January, browse for the cheapest discounted tickets on National Rail's Rail Sale webpage if you want to find a great deal and are flexible on dates and destination.

For a specific route, search for the journey you want via the train provider’s app or website – if it’s discounted, it should be indicated.

If you're struggling to find a sale ticket on your route, try searching for different times of day to travel, in case the fare is discounted earlier or later.

Only selected advance and off-peak fares are part of the sale, so you won’t find cheap tickets on every route.

Remember, you have to travel on a set train with an advance fare, while off-peak fares provide a little more flexibility, permitting you to travel on any off-peak train. Ensure you note the permitted travel times before committing.

How long is the Rail Sale on for?

The Rail Sale is running for just one week, between Tuesday 6 and Monday 12 January. However, you’re better off buying a ticket sooner rather than later. A limited number of tickets are available, and prices will return to normal once the discounted tickets sell out.

If, however, you miss the sale, there are other ways to save on train fares. Discover how we saved almost 60% on first-class train tickets last year and more train ticket hacks.

Which train companies are participating in the Rail Sale 2026?

We have asked DfT for a full list of operators and will update this article when we know more.

If last year is anything to go by, most UK train operators, including ScotRail and Transport for Wales, participated, while Hull Trains, Lumo, Merseyrail and Translink Northern Ireland did not.

Where can I book Rail Sale tickets?

Head to the National Rail website to search for reduced fares, or book tickets on provider websites or apps directly. Alternatively, discounts will show up on third-party sites such as Trainline, but remember that it adds a booking fee, which you won’t pay when booking via National Rail or direct with train companies.

How much could you save in the Rail Sale?

The example fare discounts DfT provided show that you might find up to 76% off select advance and off-peak tickets.

Journey (singles) Sale price Full price Discount Exeter - London Waterloo £10 £41.70 76% Newcastle - Middlesborough £2 £5.20 62% Bolton - Manchester Picadilly £1 £2.50 60% Manchester Picadilly - Manchester Airport £1.20 £2.90 59% Portsmouth - London Waterloo £10 £24.60 59% Liverpool Lime Street - Wigan North Western £1.60 £3.70 57% Blackpool North - Manchester Picadilly £3.50 £7.90 56% Charing Cross - Tunbridge Wells £4 £8.10 51% Ashford International - Ramsgate £2.70 £5.40 50% London Marylebone - Birmingham Moor Street £7 £14 50% Nottingham - London Terminals £23 £46 50% Sheffield - London Terminals £25.50 £51 50% St Pancras - Canterbury £8.10 £16.20 50% St Pancras - Whitstable £7.50 £15.10 50% Show all rows

Is the Rail Sale different from the Great British Rail Sale?

No, the name was just changed in 2025.

Are rail fares increasing in 2026?

No. In the recent budget, the government chose to freeze rail fares across England, so your ticket price will not increase in 2026.