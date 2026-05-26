Where to buy 2026 World Cup shirts: cheapest places to buy football kits to support England, Scotland and more

Whether you’re hosting a viewing party, hitting a fan zone or heading to the local pub, nothing shows your support quite like donning your team’s shirt.

If you're planning on wearing it for sports, buy an authentic shirt designed for performance. If you intend to wear it only on your country's matchdays, a more affordable replica shirt will feel more comfortable.

This year's official tournament kits are now available online, so we’ve shopped around to find the best prices.

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Where to buy England World Cup shirts

England Nike 2026 Home Stadium Shirt

Available from the England Store (£90) and Sports Direct (£90), or compare prices at other retailers below:

England's replica home shirt is available from online stores for £90. Many retailers will let you personalise the kit with your name and number for an extra £15.

If you'd rather buy the authentic shirt, it will set you back around £135 at the time of writing from online stores such as Nike .

As you'd expect, it has a clean white design with navy piping and red inserts. On the inner collar, you'll find the slogan 'happy and glorious', which is a nod to the national anthem.

England Nike 2026 Away Stadium Shirt

Available from the England Store (£90) and Sports Direct (£90), or compare prices at other retailers below:

Vibrant red with a centred badge, England's away shirt is bold and bright.

You can buy the replica for £90, or if you'd rather go for the authentic shirt, it will cost you around £135 at the time of writing from stores such as Nike .

England Nike 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper Shirt

Available from the England Store (£90) and Sports Direct (£90)

England's replica goalkeeper shirt is designed to stand out. Nike describes the design as an expression of 'presence and pride', blending the image of a goalkeeper in action with the features of a lion.

England Nike 2026 Home Stadium Kit Kids

Available from the England Store (£55) and Sports Direct (£55), or compare prices at other retailers below:

Shopping for little ones? The England home shirt has been shrunk down to kids' sizing.

Prices start at £55 for small children (up to age seven) and rise to £70 for junior sizes (up to age 15). You can add personalisation for an extra cost.

England Nike 2026 Away Stadium Shirt Kids

Available from the England Store (£65), Sports Direct (£55) or compare prices at other retailers below:

You can also buy a kids' version of the away kit. It uses a softer, more durable mesh than the authentic adult shirt, which is easier to wash and more comfortable for everyday wear.

Prices start at £55 for small children (up to age seven) and rise to £70 for junior sizes (up to age 15). Some stores will add personalisation for an added cost.

Inspire kids to take to the pitch with these football toys for all ages

Where to buy Scotland World Cup shirts

Scotland Adidas 2026 Home Shirt

Available from Adidas (£75) or compare prices at other retailers below:

Scotland's replica home shirt is available to buy at several online retailers, starting from £75. You can add personalisation with your name and choice of number for around £15 per shirt.

Adidas has designed Scotland's shirts in a dark navy colour with an embossed Saltire motif subtly woven into the fabric.

Scotland Adidas 2026 Away Shirt

Available from Adidas (£75) or compare prices at other retailers below:

In 2026, Scotland's away shirt is red, for the first time since the late 80s.

Unlike most other tournament kits, it has the Adidas trefoil logo instead of the modern performance logo.

Scotland Adidas 2026 Home Shirt Junior

Available from Adidas (£55) or compare prices at other retailers below:

Scotland's away kits for kids mirror the adult designs but use more breathable and durable fabric.

Prices start at £50 for small children (up to age six) and rise to £55 for junior sizes (up to age 16). Add personalisation for an extra £15 at most stores.

Scotland Adidas 2026 Away Shirt Junior

Available from Adidas (£55) or compare prices at other retailers below:

You can also buy Scotland's away kits for kids with the same pinstriped red design and the original Adidas logo.

Prices and sizes are the same as the home kits, and they're available at plenty of sports retailers, both online and in-store.

Where to buy international replica shirts

Northern Ireland – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50028155, Adidas (£75)

– SQUIRREL_TEXT_50028155, (£75) Germany – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50028048, Adidas (£85)

– SQUIRREL_TEXT_50028048, (£85) Italy – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50028037, Adidas (£85)

– SQUIRREL_TEXT_50028037, (£85) Jamaica – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50028039, Adidas (£85)

– SQUIRREL_TEXT_50028039, (£85) Belgium – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50028040, Adidas (£85)

– SQUIRREL_TEXT_50028040, (£85) France – Available from Nike (£90)

– Available from (£90) Nigeria – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50028043, Nike (£90)

– SQUIRREL_TEXT_50028043, (£90) Brazil – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50028044, Nike (£90)

– SQUIRREL_TEXT_50028044, (£90) Netherlands – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50028045, Nike (£90)

– SQUIRREL_TEXT_50028045, (£90) Portugal – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50028047

– SQUIRREL_TEXT_50028047 Spain – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50028156, Adidas (£85)

Opt for the replica shirt over the authentic version if you don't intend to actually exercise in it. The authentic shirts are the same as those the players wear on the pitch, so they're pricey and performance-focused, whereas the replicas offer a more comfortable, relaxed fit and durable embroidered logos for a lower price.

If the prices of the official 2026 shirts still make your eyes water, other options will save you money.

Consider buying kits from previous years, such as the 2025 England Home shirt, on sale at Pro Direct for £65, and the Score Draw England 2004 Home Retro Shirt, available from Sports Direct for £40.

for £65, and the Score Draw England 2004 Home Retro Shirt, available from for £40. Buy from retailers with a discount code for new customers or when signing up for their newsletters.

Look for a good deal on a second-hand shirt on apps like Depop, eBay and Vinted. Beware of counterfeit shirts on these sites, though. If the price is too good to be true, then it probably is. To avoid fakes, ask to see the product item code, usually found inside the shirt, then Google it to see if it's a real code.

Whichever iteration of the World Cup shirt you buy, it will be worth shopping around and comparing prices.