Best football toys to kick off a passion for the pitch, picked by Which? experts and their kids

Trade the sofa for the stadium by giving kids everything they need to fall in love with football.

Watching their heroes take to the pitch in the 2026 World Cup is sure to inspire plenty of children.

If your little ones are eager to play, give them some extra encouragement with toys and tools designed to help them refine their footwork and learn the rules of the game.

No VAR required. These picks have been given the go-ahead by Which? experts and their kids.

A goal

We bought the 8ft version, but smaller and larger sizes are available, so you can find the right one for your space. It's pretty robust and has withstood multiple hits from adults and children alike. If you have the space and a football-mad child (or grown-up!), this is a great option that doesn't take up too much space. It's also easy to move around the garden. Steph Kipling Which? science team manager

We like: Essential for practising at home

Watch out for: Pick a size suitable for your garden

Every budding football player needs their own goal to practise effectively at home.

The Charles Bentley pop-up goal comes in medium and large sizes to suit your garden and your child’s age.

Setup should be a breeze thanks to a lightweight set of plastic poles and a durable net, while the included 24 net hooks and four ground pegs ensure everything stays securely in place.

World Cup football

For any avid fan, the World Cup football is a special memento. When my son was smaller, this was a great idea. It's a practical but special gift, and we still have a few of them dotted around the garden now. Lisa Galliers Which? principal researcher

We like: Cool and iconic

Watch out for: More expensive than other balls

Fuel their football obsession by picking up official tournament gear.

With the 2026 Trionda ball at their feet, they'll be able to picture themselves on the pitch, which will encourage them to mimic their favourite players’ moves and recreate iconic goals from this summer's tournament.

Mitre football

I coach my son's under-7s team and we use Mitre's size 3 footballs, which are great quality, come in fun colours and even offer a bit of 90s nostalgia for parents. Harry Rose Which? editor

We like: A smaller, lighter ball for young players

Watch out for: Buy a full-sized ball for teens

A smaller, lighter ball may be better suited to youngsters than a full-sized one. It’s easier to kick and control, helping them improve their skills and build confidence.

These balls come in lots of colours and designs, and you can even personalise one for a unique gift.

Goalie gloves

Available from Decathlon (£12.99)

An essential piece of kit for any budding goalies out there is a decent pair of gloves. My son loved his Chelsea ones (other teams are available) – they got a lot of use and lasted ages. Lisa Galliers Which? principal researcher

We like: Comes in two sizes

Watch out for: Might need plain ones for weekend matches

A pair of goalkeeper gloves will help children channel their inner Jordan Pickford during the tournament.

To add an extra layer of motivation, why not get them a pair that represents their team? Decathlon sells kids' goalie gloves for fans of Arsenal, West Ham, Chelsea, Manchester City and more.

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Skills trainer (football on a string)

A great option for developing ball-control skills and not annoying the neighbours with balls flying over the fence constantly! Steph Kipling Which? science team manager

We like: Improves footwork

Watch out for: Use this alongside regular practice

Develop skills and co-ordination with a training ball on an elasticated cord.

It’s a fun, practical way to practise keepie-uppies and refine their touches.

As these come in multiple sizes, make sure you get the right one for the child's age. A size 2 or 3 is perfect for ages four to eight.

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Soccer dash

Sometimes kids can't go outside, and this lets them practice indoors. Sensors in the pads react when the ball rolls over them, and you need to do this in the right order as the ball shouts out the colours. There are several different games built in, too. Martin Pratt Which? principal researcher

We like: Practise inside and outside

Watch out for: Needs three AAA batteries

This interactive football trainer is designed to improve reaction times, dribbling and ball control.

By combining a smart ball with four sensor targets, this kit turns any space into a professional training ground, indoors or out.

You can play alone thanks to the four training modes, or take on friends in the competitive and team challenges.

Football target game

We bought this for my son's football-themed birthday party last year. Everyone had great fun trying to score the most points, and it helps with target practice and developing kicking accuracy. Steph Kipling Which? science team manager

We like: Target practice

Watch out for: Might get repetitive

A fun way to improve accuracy, this football target game will be a hit with kids of all ages.

Kick the ball and try to strike the highest-scoring targets, placed strategically in the goal.

The soft, hook-and-loop balls mean you can hang it up anywhere, inside or outside, without worrying about causing any damage.

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Tipp Kick

This was a bit of a chance purchase that worked out. We wanted a smaller pitch for our son to use with his Subbuteo players. The one that comes with Tipp Kick suits that purpose, but it turned out to be a fun game in its own right. Harry Rose Which? editor

We like: A cult classic for football fans

Watch out for: Small pieces could get lost

Tipp Kick was created in the 1920s but is still a popular tabletop game now.

The aim is to score more goals than your opponent within the allotted time, which is usually two five-minute halves.

It comes with a green felt pitch, a plastic goalkeeper that dives left and right at the push of a button, figures (or kickers) and a ball.

Lego Fifa World Cup trophy

Lego's World Cup trophy celebrates the sport with a hands-on project. Build the ultimate prize, brick by brick, and display it proudly when it's done. Yasmine Crossland Which? senior writer

We like: World Cup memorabilia

Watch out for: For ages 12 and above

Both a toy and a collector’s item, the Lego Fifa World Cup trophy will get kids excited for the tournament and give them a task to work on.

It's a replica that lets you build your own piece of football history while gearing up for the 2026 action.

The coolest part? The upper globe hides a secret chamber that pops open to reveal a custom World Cup 2026 minifigure holding the gold.

If your kids are keen builders, see more bestselling Lego sets

Football Guess Who

Combining the spirit of the pitch and family game night, World Cup Guess Who is a great way for young fans to test their player knowledge while hunting for their opponent’s mystery football star. Tom Morgan Which? senior writer

We like: Learn about the latest players

Watch out for: It could go out of date within a few years

Can you identify the world's best players before your opponent does? Football Stars Guess Who is a great way to get to know the game's icons.

Learn about legends such as Harry Kane and Lionel Messi, as well as rising stars like Cole Palmer – all vital intel for when the World Cup kicks off.

World Cup sticker book

The starter pack is available from Panini (£4.99), or buy it in your local supermarket or newsagent. You can buy packs of stickers at the retailers below:

Football sticker books are a childhood rite of passage. By swapping players and filling pages, kids trade screen time for real-world connection. Some of the best childhood memories are still made on paper. Yasmine Crossland Which? senior writer

We like: Collect stickers of 2026 World Cup players

Watch out for: Tricky to find places that stock them

Get to know players from across the globe ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Panini has released a sticker book featuring player portraits from all 48 teams taking part.

The starter pack includes a sticker album and three or six packs of seven stickers. Pick it up directly from Panini or look out for it in supermarkets.