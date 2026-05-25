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Best football toys to kick off a passion for the pitch, picked by Which? experts and their kids
Trade the sofa for the stadium by giving kids everything they need to fall in love with football.
Watching their heroes take to the pitch in the 2026 World Cup is sure to inspire plenty of children.
If your little ones are eager to play, give them some extra encouragement with toys and tools designed to help them refine their footwork and learn the rules of the game.
No VAR required. These picks have been given the go-ahead by Which? experts and their kids.
Football essentials
A goal
We like: Essential for practising at home
Watch out for: Pick a size suitable for your garden
Every budding football player needs their own goal to practise effectively at home.
The Charles Bentley pop-up goal comes in medium and large sizes to suit your garden and your child’s age.
Setup should be a breeze thanks to a lightweight set of plastic poles and a durable net, while the included 24 net hooks and four ground pegs ensure everything stays securely in place.
World Cup football
We like: Cool and iconic
Watch out for: More expensive than other balls
Fuel their football obsession by picking up official tournament gear.
With the 2026 Trionda ball at their feet, they'll be able to picture themselves on the pitch, which will encourage them to mimic their favourite players’ moves and recreate iconic goals from this summer's tournament.
Mitre football
We like: A smaller, lighter ball for young players
Watch out for: Buy a full-sized ball for teens
A smaller, lighter ball may be better suited to youngsters than a full-sized one. It’s easier to kick and control, helping them improve their skills and build confidence.
These balls come in lots of colours and designs, and you can even personalise one for a unique gift.
Goalie gloves
Available from Decathlon (£12.99)
We like: Comes in two sizes
Watch out for: Might need plain ones for weekend matches
A pair of goalkeeper gloves will help children channel their inner Jordan Pickford during the tournament.
To add an extra layer of motivation, why not get them a pair that represents their team? Decathlon sells kids' goalie gloves for fans of Arsenal, West Ham, Chelsea, Manchester City and more.
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Toys to practise football skills
Skills trainer (football on a string)
We like: Improves footwork
Watch out for: Use this alongside regular practice
Develop skills and co-ordination with a training ball on an elasticated cord.
It’s a fun, practical way to practise keepie-uppies and refine their touches.
As these come in multiple sizes, make sure you get the right one for the child's age. A size 2 or 3 is perfect for ages four to eight.
See more of the best gifts for five-year-olds
Soccer dash
We like: Practise inside and outside
Watch out for: Needs three AAA batteries
This interactive football trainer is designed to improve reaction times, dribbling and ball control.
By combining a smart ball with four sensor targets, this kit turns any space into a professional training ground, indoors or out.
You can play alone thanks to the four training modes, or take on friends in the competitive and team challenges.
Football target game
We like: Target practice
Watch out for: Might get repetitive
A fun way to improve accuracy, this football target game will be a hit with kids of all ages.
Kick the ball and try to strike the highest-scoring targets, placed strategically in the goal.
The soft, hook-and-loop balls mean you can hang it up anywhere, inside or outside, without worrying about causing any damage.
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Football-inspired toys
Tipp Kick
We like: A cult classic for football fans
Watch out for: Small pieces could get lost
Tipp Kick was created in the 1920s but is still a popular tabletop game now.
The aim is to score more goals than your opponent within the allotted time, which is usually two five-minute halves.
It comes with a green felt pitch, a plastic goalkeeper that dives left and right at the push of a button, figures (or kickers) and a ball.
Lego Fifa World Cup trophy
We like: World Cup memorabilia
Watch out for: For ages 12 and above
Both a toy and a collector’s item, the Lego Fifa World Cup trophy will get kids excited for the tournament and give them a task to work on.
It's a replica that lets you build your own piece of football history while gearing up for the 2026 action.
The coolest part? The upper globe hides a secret chamber that pops open to reveal a custom World Cup 2026 minifigure holding the gold.
If your kids are keen builders, see more bestselling Lego sets
Football Guess Who
We like: Learn about the latest players
Watch out for: It could go out of date within a few years
Can you identify the world's best players before your opponent does? Football Stars Guess Who is a great way to get to know the game's icons.
Learn about legends such as Harry Kane and Lionel Messi, as well as rising stars like Cole Palmer – all vital intel for when the World Cup kicks off.
World Cup sticker book
The starter pack is available from Panini (£4.99), or buy it in your local supermarket or newsagent. You can buy packs of stickers at the retailers below:
We like: Collect stickers of 2026 World Cup players
Watch out for: Tricky to find places that stock them
Get to know players from across the globe ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Panini has released a sticker book featuring player portraits from all 48 teams taking part.
The starter pack includes a sticker album and three or six packs of seven stickers. Pick it up directly from Panini or look out for it in supermarkets.