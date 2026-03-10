Pistachio Easter eggs: where to buy the hottest chocolate trend this spring

Forget the traditional milk chocolate Easter egg. Fuelled by the Dubai chocolate trend, nutty, crunchy pistachio treats are taking centre stage at the moment.

Whether you’re looking for a little bit of luxury or a budget-friendly option from the supermarket, there’s a huge variety of pistachio Easter eggs to choose from in 2026.

You’ll find them filled with pistachio praline, swirled with pistachio cream or sprinkled with crushed pistachios. But to be considered 'proper' Dubai chocolate, the mix must include velvety pistachio cream, toasted tahini and crispy kataifi pastry.

Here’s where you can find pistachio-flavoured and Dubai chocolate Easter eggs.

Where to buy pistachio Easter eggs for less than £20

Chococo milk chocolate with pistachio and raspberry Easter egg

A hand-decorated chocolate egg, this Chococo treat is made with 47% Colombian milk chocolate, freeze-dried raspberries and roasted pistachio pieces.

The packaging is plastic-free, the cocoa is ethically sourced, and it doesn't include palm oil.

More affordable pistachio Easter eggs:

Tesco Finest pistachio mini egg selection: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50026855

SQUIRREL_TEXT_50026855 Exceptional by Asda pistachio & Himalayan salt white chocolate egg: Available from Asda (£10)

Available from (£10) Lindt Lindor pistachio chocolate Easter egg: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50026853

SQUIRREL_TEXT_50026853 Waitrose The Cracking pistachio Easter egg: Available from Waitrose (£17)

Where to buy luxury pistachio Easter Eggs

Charbonnel et Walker Easter pistachio truffle eggs

This premium Easter-themed gift box is shaped like an egg and decorated for spring.

Its white chocolate truffles have a green coating paired with a creamy pistachio centre.

More luxury chocolate Easter eggs:

Harrods pistachio Easter egg: Available from Harrods (£25)

Marks and Spencer Collection extra thick pistachio and milk chocolate egg: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50026854

SQUIRREL_TEXT_50026854 La Perla Dubai-style chocolate Easter egg: Available from Sous Chef (£45)

Available from (£45) Melt Chocolates Pistachio & Kataifi Easter Egg: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50026908

Where to buy vegan pistachio Easter eggs

Happi pistachio oat milk vegan Easter egg

This plant-based Easter egg is made with oat milk and has a crunchy pistachio flavour. Plus, there's no single-use plastic in the box.

More vegan pistachio easter eggs:

Vegan pistachio kunafa pastry half-filled Easter egg: Available from Etsy (£15.98)

Available from (£15.98) Chococo dark chocolate pistachio and raspberry egg: Available from Chococo (£16.50)

What is ‘Dubai chocolate’?

Dubai chocolate is a pistachio-flavoured treat that caused a stir on Instagram and TikTok.

Inspired by Middle Eastern flavours, it usually involves a milk-chocolate casing filled with pistachio cream, kataifi (a type of shredded filo pastry, also known as kadayif) and tahini (a sesame paste). It’s crunchy, sweet and nutty with a bright green interior.

What is Dubai chocolate – and is it worth the hype (or the money)?

What’s the difference between pistachio praline and pistachio cream?

Pistachio praline has a deeper, nuttier flavour and a grittier texture than pistachio cream, which is mild, sweet and smooth.

That’s largely because pistachio praline is made by melting sugar into a caramel and mixing it with toasted pistachios, which hardens into a brittle, then blending it into a paste.

Pistachio cream, on the other hand, is essentially a white-chocolate ganache or a milk-based spread flavoured with pistachio.

More popular Easter eggs to buy

If you're not so keen on picking up a pistachio treat, we’ve rounded up the internet's most talked-about eggs and bestsellers in alphabetical order.