What is Dubai chocolate – and is it worth the hype (or the money)?

Dubai chocolate is the latest luxury treat making waves in gift shops, supermarkets and social media feeds worldwide. But what exactly is it, and why has it caused such a stir?

The original bar – a milk chocolate shell with pistachio cream, tahini and shredded pastry – was created by British-Egyptian entrepreneur Sarah Hamouda of Fix Dessert Chocolatier.

After going viral, it inspired a host of replicas, with brands such as Lindt now selling their own 'Dubai-style' versions. Praised for their rich texture and bold flavours, these bars don’t come cheap: a 145g Lindt version costs around £10, while Fix’s original is about £14.50.

So are you getting what you pay for – or just buying into the hype?

Eat well, live better and stay healthy. Sign up for our Food & Health newsletter, it's free monthly



What does Dubai chocolate taste like?

Dubai chocolate is typically rich, indulgent and sweet, with a filling that combines pistachio cream, tahini (a sesame paste) and crunchy pastry pieces, such as kadayif.

Kadayif is a type of shredded filo pastry, often used in Middle Eastern desserts such as knafeh or syrup-soaked pastries. It’s similar in flavour to the crisp, buttery layers in baklava, but instead of sheets, it comes in fine strands.

The combination balances creamy, nutty and slightly salty flavours with a smooth milk chocolate shell, offering a distinctive twist on more familiar praline or truffle-style fillings. But these ingredients aren't just flavourful – they’re also expensive.

Guardian food writer and author Felicity Cloake told Which? she has tried the Lindt and Marks and Spencer versions of the chocolate bar.

Felicity Cloake, food writer and author, The Guardian

'The combination of bittersweet chocolate, the creamily sweet nuts and crunchy, slightly salty carbs is perfectly calibrated to be irresistible,' she said.

'Unfortunately pistachios are a pricey commodity, particularly with the sudden uptick in demand.'

If you love pistachio and Middle Eastern flavours, Felicity says it’s worth splashing out – but more as a luxury treat, rather than an everyday snack.

She suggests that Dubai-style chocolate is rich enough to slice and share at the end of a meal, much like a modern take on baklava.

Our taste tests have uncovered the best dark chocolate, offering a luxury treat at a more moderate price

How Dubai chocolate became a trend

According to BBC News, entrepreneur Sarah Hamouda launched the original Dubai chocolate bar in 2022, after she craved the flavours during pregnancy.

Initially a limited-edition treat, it gained huge popularity after going viral on TikTok. The buzz didn’t go unnoticed by bigger brands. In 2024, Lindt launched its own 'Dubai-style' chocolate bar, and by March, Waitrose had introduced a limit of two bars per customer to cope with demand.

Whether the trend will last remains to be seen. But for now, Dubai chocolate is one of the most talked-about sweet treats of the year.

If you’re after café-style hot chocolate at home, we’ve also tested the best milk frothers to see which ones are worth the money

Where can I buy Dubai chocolate?

Fix’s original bars are available only within the United Arab Emirates or at Dubai International Airport.

For UK shoppers, several brands have introduced their own 'Dubai-style' chocolate bars. Due to high demand, some retailers have implemented purchase limits.