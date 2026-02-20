The 10 cheapest European city breaks for Easter 2026

If you’re planning a last-minute city break on a budget this Easter, you might assume it’s cheaper to hop across the channel to Paris, rather than indulging in a sunny getaway, or visiting somewhere new

But it turns out that Paris is the most expensive short-haul city break destination you could choose this Easter, according to Which? Travel’s price check of more than 3,000 package holidays. We found a week’s holiday in Paris, including flights and accommodation, could set you back an average of £1,310 per person.

For less than half the price, you could head to the whitewashed coastal city of Albufeira, in Portugal’s southerly Algarve region, where the average cost of a holiday came to £638pp in our research. The region was crowned the world’s best value destination by the Post Office in 2025, so your pound will stretch further while you’re there, with reasonably priced meals out and drinks.

Elsewhere in the country, Which? Travel members’ favourite Portuguese city, Porto, also appeared among the top 10 cheapest Easter breaks.

Or, for an average of just £594 per person, you could spend a week in Marmaris, on the Turkish Riviera, enjoying nine hours of sunshine a day and highs of 20°C — six degrees warmer than Paris in April. We found an all-inclusive stay at the four-star, beachfront Emre Beach & Emre Hotel, with a private pier and outdoor heated pools for £578pp, including flights from Edinburgh. It’s a little more expensive if you’re flying from London, at £664pp, or Manchester, at £655pp — but those prices are still a bargain.

There were more bargain suntraps to be found in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, home to two of the Which? secret inspector’s top hotels in Gran Canaria — the stylish Santa Catalina, highlighted as best historic hotel, and Boutique Hotel Cordial Plaza de Mayor Santa Ana, which was rated as the best value hotel in the region.

Which other cities are cheap this Easter?

If you’re less concerned about chasing the sun, heading to Eastern Europe could help to keep the costs down for your next getaway. At £628pp on average, Krakow was the second-cheapest destination in our data. It’s Which? Travel readers’ favourite citybreak destination, and by April, temperatures will have lifted to a comfortable 14°C.

We found stays right in the city centre for under £670pp — like a holiday at the four-star Golden Tulip Hotel in the city centre for £655pp, with breakfast included (flying from Manchester airport). It’s just 700m from the city’s main market square.

Prague also made the top 10 — as did Budapest, which offers highs of 18°C which are more than comfortable for visiting the city’s famed thermal baths. Stick to the Pest side of the river for cheaper accommodation, if you don’t mind staying somewhere a little livelier than the quiet hills of Buda.

Cheap Easter Holidays in 2026

Destination Average price per person for a seven-night package Average max daily temperature Marmaris £594 20°C Krakow £628 14°C Albufeira £638 19°C Las Palmas de Gran Canaria £671 21°C Benidorm £682 19°C Prague £753 14°C Budapest £770 17°C Porto £780 18°C

Milan

£795

17°C Dubrovnik £796 14°C

Fancy Italy? Swap Rome or Venice for Milan

After Paris, our research showed Rome and Venice were the priciest destinations to visit this Easter.

Instead, if you love Italy, head for Milan. It was the cheapest Italian destination city in our research, and among the top 10 cheapest destinations — likely due to the fact that the Winter Olympics and Paralympics, this year hosted in Milan, will have concluded by mid-March. Just watch out for the new tourist tax of €9.50 (approx £8.30) per person per night if you’re staying within 30km of an Olympic venue.

Most expensive Easter holiday destinations in 2026

Destination Average price per person for a seven-night package Average max daily temperature Venice £1,173 17°C Rome £1,213

18°C Paris £1,310 14°C

Our research

We gathered the prices of more than 3,000 package holidays from two of the UK’s biggest tour operators – Jet2holidays and easyJet Holidays – in February 2026. The countries we looked at were Italy, the Czech Republic, France, Poland, Portugal, Cyprus, Greece, Croatia, Montenegro, Hungary, Iceland, Austria, Malta, Norway, Morocco, Spain (including the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands) and Turkey.

The average price is for a seven-night holiday including flights, departing on or around 1 April, based on two people sharing a standard double or twin room. We included all board types, from room only through to All Inclusive Plus, in our analysis. We only included destinations with a minimum availability of holidays.