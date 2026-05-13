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Which? Shorts podcast: how to improve your gut microbiome

We explain what benefits a healthy gut can provide for your overall wellbeing
Erica McKoy Senior Video Producer
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In this week's episode of Which? Shorts, we’re exploring how to improve gut health.

In this episode of Which? Shorts, we explain what benefits a healthy gut microbiome can provide for your overall wellbeing, and how you can decide how likely you are to benefit from taking probiotic supplements.

Listen here to the full episode, written by Martha Roberts and read by Erica McKoy.

We bring you new episodes of Which? Shorts every Wednesday, all hosted by our team of journalists.

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A version of this article was originally published in the May issue of Which? Magazine.

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