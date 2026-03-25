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Why are dangerous products still being sold online?

Marketplaces run by major retailers continue to sell unsafe items that are putting customers at risk
James RoweSenior Video and Audio Content Creator

Having worked at the BBC and in commercial radio before joining Which?, James produces our always-on podcasts, and oversaw the launch of our member-exclusive podcasts in 2025.

More of us than ever are shopping online. But the regulations that are meant to keep us safe aren't working, putting us at risk from buying dangerous and illegal products through major retailers.

In this episode of Which? Shorts, we report on the rise of online marketplaces run by well-known retailers and highlight the significant failings that are leading to people being harmed by unsafe products.

This episode is read by Erica McKoy and is based on an article written by Hannah Walsh, originally published in the March issue of Which? magazine.

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