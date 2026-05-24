'Why won't my travel insurer cover my wellness break?'

I’ve just found out my travel insurance is void because I regularly go abroad for a ‘wellness break’, which includes heart monitoring and blood tests.

Are there specialist travel insurance companies that will accommodate such trips?

Peter from Worcestershire

'You say wellness; insurers hear illness'

Bill Wilkinson-Hoy, Which? money expert, says…

It might sound counterintuitive, but your efforts to stay healthy are what’s making insurers concerned about your health.

Most standard travel insurance policies strictly exclude pre-planned medical treatment, check-ups or consultations while abroad.

Regular ‘wellness breaks’ that involve active medical procedures (heart monitoring, blood tests) are considered medical tourism or elective, planned treatment, rather than an unexpected, acute emergency.

And it’s not just the procedures themselves that are excluded from cover. Even if the trip is intended to be relaxing, because the primary purpose includes receiving medical monitoring/testing, it falls outside the coverage of a standard holiday policy.

Because the primary purpose includes receiving medical monitoring/testing, it falls outside the coverage of a standard holiday policy

From the point of view of insurers, regular monitoring may indicate an ongoing, pre-existing medical condition.

Not declaring any such condition gives insurers further cause for concern, even though they could simply decline any claims that are made for undeclared pre-existing conditions.

You’ve told your insurer, but other readers travelling for treatment or monitoring who haven’t told their insurer should be aware that it can decline claims.

Given your case is about medical procedures rather than a condition, we recommend going to a broker. You can find one through the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) on 0370 950 1790 or on Biba's website .

Other readers who have pre-existing medical conditions, but are travelling for leisure rather than treatment, should check specialist medical insurers.

Find out more: Best travel insurance if you have a medical condition 2026

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