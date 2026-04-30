Why you don’t need to pay more than £250 for a new lawn mower

Mowing the lawn is the first step toward a tidy garden, ready for the warmer weather.

For healthy, lush green grass, having the right mower will make the weekly job of cutting the grass a pleasure not a chore. Make sure you pick a mower suited to your lawn's size as a big mower is awkward to manoeuvre in a tight space and a small mower will take forever to cut a large lawn.

The good news is, some of the best lawn mowers are affordable and don’t require a big budget. There are several Which?-tested machines that hold their own against much pricier competition.

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Is a cheap lawn mower as good as an expensive one?

Natalie Brown, Which? lawn mower expert, says:

'Cheaper mowers often have plastic decks and components with less powerful engines, while more expensive models come with aluminium or steel decks and commercial-grade engines.'

'You might think bigger is better, but the reality is a typical UK home has a small to medium-sized garden under 150 sq.m, which makes spending more than £250 on a new lawn mower unnecessary. Instead of a buying ‘cheap’ mindset, think of it as buying ‘appropriate’ and look for the sweet spot: a premium mower with a 46cm cutting width and a 50-litre grass box is the equivalent of using a chainsaw to prune a rose.'

'Our testing reveals you can buy great corded electric mowers from as little as £75 and cordless models that perform as well as the high-end models from £130, plus they’re all lightweight, which makes them easy to use, carry and store. Look for our Best Buy and Great Value recommendations.'

Which is the best affordable lawn mower?

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Popular Which?-tested lawn mowers under £250

Mac Allister MLM1334 Corded Rotary Lawnmower

13.2kg

40 x 37 x 63cm (HxWxD)

10m cable length

We like: Lightweight

We don’t like: Only suitable for small lawns

Designed for small to medium-sized gardens, the Mac Allister MLM1334 is a corded rotary lawn mower with a 34cm cutting width and a 35L grass-collection bag which can be removed if you prefer to mow without it.

It weighs only 13.2kg, which is lightweight compared to other models, and should make it easy to manoeuvre around the garden. Plus, the handle is adjustable, so you can set it to the height that's right for you.

Read our Mac Allister MLM1334 Corded Rotary Lawnmower review.

Bosch Advanced Rotak 650

Buy the Bosch Advanced Rotak 650 from Amazon (£227.99)

16.5kg

45 x 43.5 x 73cm (HxWxD)

Electric rotary

We like: 40cm cutting width for large lawns

We don’t like: Only has a 10m power cable

If you have a large lawn, the Bosch Advanced Rotak 650 has a wide cutting width, a 50L grass-collection bag, and the 'Ergoslide' system, which combines heavy-duty wheels, a telescopic, height-adjustable handle, and ergonomically designed handles with multiple control switches to make it easier to manoeuvre.

You’ll even get neat stripes on your lawn thanks to the roller at the back, which presses the cut grass down as it passes over.

Read the Bosch Advanced Rotak 650 review.

Greenworks GWGD24LM33K4

9.5kg

55 x 39 x 81 (HxWxD)

Cordless

We like: Lightweight

We don’t like: Small battery

A compact and lightweight cordless mower, the Greenworks GWGD24LM33K4 is best suited to small lawns.

It has a 33cm cutting width, five cutting height settings, a 30L grass-catching bag and it's powered by a rechargeable battery.

You can adjust the handle to three different heights between 92cm and 95cm, and it folds up for easier storage.

Read the Greenworks GWGD24LM33K4 review.

What are the different types of lawn mower?

There are many different types of lawn mowers, each suited for different garden sizes and styles.

Corded electric mowers: Plug in to power and mow for as long as you need, without worrying about running out of fuel.

Plug in to power and mow for as long as you need, without worrying about running out of fuel. Hover mowers: Lightweight and float above the grass, making them easy to manoeuvre, though they usually don’t collect clippings.

Lightweight and float above the grass, making them easy to manoeuvre, though they usually don’t collect clippings. Cordless battery lawn mowers: Convenient and usually lighter than petrol ones, so you can mow anywhere without a cable getting in your way.

Convenient and usually lighter than petrol ones, so you can mow anywhere without a cable getting in your way. Petrol mowers: Powerful, ideal for large lawns, and they're not limited by a cord, though they tend to be heavier.

Powerful, ideal for large lawns, and they're not limited by a cord, though they tend to be heavier. Ride-on mowers: Make mowing large areas quicker and can be used with attachments like trailers.

Make mowing large areas quicker and can be used with attachments like trailers. Robot mowers: Hands-free option that moves around your garden automatically, keeping your grass neatly trimmed.

If you know which type of mower you're looking for, take a look at our guides to the best petrol lawn mowers, the best electric lawn mowers, the best cordless lawn mowers or the best robot lawn mowers.

What features should you look for in a lawn mower?

When buying a new lawn mower, there are several features you might want to consider.