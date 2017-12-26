Want to buy the best air purifier? Then choose carefully. A good-quality air purifier will do a great job of cleaning the air in your home. The most helpful purifiers will do this automatically when they sense a dip in air quality.

But there are plenty of air purifiers on sale that aren’t powerful enough to clean air quickly enough. Our tests uncovered one model that’s so underpowered and ineffective that we’ve made it a Don't Buy air purifier.

As it’s important to buy an air purifier that does a good job of cleaning air quickly, we think it’s worth doing some research before heading to the high street, or online, to buy a new machine.

Our video (above) shows how to buy the best air purifier, how much you should spend to get a good one and what to look for in the shops.

In our tough lab tests we uncover the air purifers that remove the most polluting particles from the air, are quiet and easy to use. Take a look at our recommendations for the best air purifiers.