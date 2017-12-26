How to Get the Best Boiler Installation

What to ask the heating engineer to get the best boiler installation

When you talk to the heating engineer about your hot water needs, we think a good installer will mention some or all of the following for you to consider. If they don't come up in conversation, ask about them.

A good installer will be able to give you a full understanding of the benefits of each extra and advise whether they are necessary. Not all of these extras will be necessary for many installations.

The cost, which will vary by property, will need to be weighed up against the benefit of having each of them done. However, extras such as a system flush and a water filter are likely to be good for the ongoing health of your boiler and prolong its lifespan.

Condensate disposal

This is the pipework that takes water produced from the boiler away to the drain. External pipework should be kept to a minimum. If installation options only allow for external routing, the installer must ensure that the pipework is protected from freezing temperatures, in accordance with the manufacturer's instructions.

Water treatment (cleansing and flushing - around £375, based on a three-bed semi-detached house with 10 radiators)

Most heating systems will require at least a simple gravity cleanse and flush, with the addition of a chemical inhibitor on the final fill of the system. Heavily sludged systems may require a powerflush. Your installer should advise you of which is most appropriate and why. Some basic signs of a heavily sludged system include cold spots on radiators, system noise, and excessive heat-up times.

You can often get a rough idea of how clean or dirty the system is yourself by carefully bleeding a little water from a radiator valve, with a tissue. When refilling the heating system, ensure the installer adds a chemical inhibitor to safeguard against the formation of sludge, corrosion and scale build–up.

System filters / scale reducers (around £120, plus installation)

Ask your installer if you need them, as they can prolong the life of a boiler. Scale reducers are particularly important for combi boilers installed in a hard-water area. It may be that a powerflush (above) or system filter is not necessary in all cases, but each of them should at least be considered by you and the installer before the installation begins. Fitting a new boiler into a dirty or unsuitable system is a shortcut to future reliability problems.

Plume effect (water vapour from the boiler flue)

How big a plume are you likely to get from the condensate and where is it going to be situated? Will it bother the neighbours because of where it is situated?

It's possible to take the plume away using an additional pipe called a plume management kit.

Heating controls

Ask if you have the required heating controls and what other options are available to you. See our guide to heating controls for more information.

Radiators

Some older radiators may be inefficient or have internal corrosion - which means they may need replacing. Ask your installer's advice.

Additional energy-saving measures

New government legislation requires that each new boiler installation includes at least one of four energy-saving measures. You can choose from: flue gas heat recovery, load compensating thermostats, weather compensating thermostats or smart heating controls.

Your installer should be able to talk you through the pros and cons of each and advise on the most appropriate for your home.