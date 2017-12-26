Maxi-Cosi child car seats

The Maxi-Cosi Cabriofix is one of the most popular baby car seats. If you're thinking of getting one, read our Maxi-Cosi brand guide.

Maxi-Cosi is owned by Dorel, and manufactures some of the bestselling child car seats. It sells 1.4m car seats a year in more than 70 countries.

It introduced Europe’s first infant car seat in 1984, and was also the first to launch the car-seat travel system concept (making car seats compatible with pushchairs), which is still very popular today.

Its child car seats seats are compatible with a huge number of travel-system pushchairs, such as Bugaboo, Silver Cross and many more, which is very appealing for parents. Maxi-Cosi, along with other leading manufacturers, has been heavily involved with the new i-Size regulation.

Head to our Maxi-Cosi car seat reviews to find out which ones are the highest scorers.

What is a typical Maxi-Cosi car seat like?

Maxi-Cosi car seats have safety features such as light and sound LED displays to notify parents if the seat hasn't been installed safely.

All its seats use harnesses rather than shield restraints.

Maxi-Cosi seats can be installed in your car using an Isofix base or the adult seatbelt.

The baby car seats are travel-system compatible, so can be used on many pushchairs.

Read our to find out what this means for the convenience and safety of travelling with your child.

How much does a Maxi-Cosi child car seat cost?

Expect to pay from around £90 for a basic baby car seat to nearly £400 for a top-of-the-range i-Size-approved baby car seat and base, but there's a wide range of car seats and prices across the product range.

Maxi- Cosi child car seats: the Which? verdict

If you're thinking of buying a Maxi-Cosi child car seat, you can find out how many we've reviewed, and how many Best Buys and Don't Buys we've found, by checking out our table below.

Which? members can log in to unlock all the results.

Not a Which? member? Sign up for a £1 Which? trial to instantly unlock these and our thousands of other reviews.

Find out how Which? rates the Maxi-Cosi brand Number tested Range of test scores Best Buys Don't Buys Verdict

How we test Maxi–Cosi child car seats

Log in to find out how Which? rates Britax car seats and discover which ones performed the best in our tough tests.

Our reviews of car seats are based on our thorough test program. Our tests are more rigorous than the requirements for the standard, and better reflect what happens in real-life crashes compared with the legal minimum test. Unlike the standard, we also test ease of use – checking that the seat is easy to install and adjust in different cars in any of the different modes (such as seatbelt or Isofix).

These components all feed in to the final review score. To be a Best Buy, a Group 0 or 0+ child car seat must score 77% or more. A group 1, 2, 3 child car seat, or any of the combinations of these groups, need to score 74% or higher to be a Best Buy.

Find out if any Maxi-Cosi models score highly enough in our reviews to become a Best Buy child car seat.

Maxi-Cosi Cabriofix

This hugely popular Group 0+ infant carrier (birth to 13kg / 12-15 months old) was launched in September 2006 and really took off. It is possibly the most popular infant carriers in the UK as it can fit on to many different brands of pushchair, allowing it to be used as part of a travel system.

It can be fitted using an Isofix base or the adult seatbelt.

Read our Maxi-Cosi Cabriofix review.

Maxi-Cosi Pebble Plus

The Pebble Plus is an i-Size approved car seat launched in 2015, and is suitable from birth to 75cm or 12-15 months old and it part of the Maxi-Cosi 2WayFamily. It can be installed using the 2WayFix Isofix base, or it can be belted into the car.

Like most Maxi-Cosi infant carriers, this one also has the advantage of being compatible with a variety of different pushchair brands as a travel system.

Check out our Maxi-Cosi Pebble Plus review.

Maxi-Cosi Pearl

The Maxi-Cosi Pearl is a Group 1 child car seat for one to four-year-olds, or children weighing 9kg-18kg. It launched in September 2009. It can only be used with the FamilyFix Isofix base and cannot be fitted with a seatbelt.

There's now an updated i-Size approved version available called the Maxi-Cosi 2WayPearl.

Find out how the latest version scored in our Maxi-Cosi 2WayPearl review.

Where to buy Maxi-Cosi child car seats

Maxi-Cosi car seats are available from retailers such as Mothercare, Mamas & Papas, John Lewis, Halfords, Toys R Us, Boots, Argos, Kiddicare.com, Bambino Direct, Kiddisave, Kiddies Kingdom, Tesco, independents and many other online retailers.

When choosing a child car seat, we strongly recommend browsing and researching online - but when you come to buying, it’s best to have it fitted in store and buy it there. This is because not all car seats fit in all cars, and a fitting demonstration will help you once you’ve got the seat home.

In a crash, an incorrectly fitted car seat can, in some cases, be almost as dangerous as no car seat at all.

For more helpful buying advice see our car seat fitting guide.

How to contact Maxi-Cosi

Dorel U.K.

Hertsmere House

Shenley Road

Borehamwood, Hertfordshire WD6 1TE

Tel: (020) 8 236 0707

Fax: (020) 8 236 0770

http://www.maxi-cosi.co.uk