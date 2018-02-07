Which? Don't Buy Drills

Our rigorous tests help determine what makes a great drill and what makes an awful one.

It’s not always the cheapest drills that perform badly in our tests – we’ve found disappointing models from big-name brands, too.

We’ve uncovered drills that struggle to keep up with the rest when performing basic DIY tasks.

The worst models are difficult to use and can even slow down and deteriorate over years of use.

Some drills will take a long time to charge up, and won’t last long enough to complete all the jobs you should expect to finish.

The best drills should be quick, efficient and easy to use, and able to power through all sorts of materials, from wood and metal to stone and concrete.

Drills that perform poorly in our tests can’t be relied on to deal with the variety of jobs you’ll need them to do. Our list of Don’t Buys will help you avoid a dud, so make sure you check these out before reaching for your wallet.

