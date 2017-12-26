Which? Don't Buy electric heaters
We reveal the electric heaters that take ages to heat up a room, are difficult to use and use lots of energy. Find out which electric heaters to avoid
Don't waste your money on a sub-par electric heater. Which? regularly test the latest electric heaters to not only highlight the best, but also uncover the worst. We can help you save time and money while you find your perfect electric heater - a heater that won't fluctuate wildly in temperature, that's easy to setup and to use, and importantly, doesn't use a lot of energy.
What makes a Don't Buy electric heater?
Don't Buy electric heaters are often difficult to use, with small and fiddly buttons. They struggle to maintain an even temperature when the conditions change (for example, if you open a door and let cold air in), so you'll find that the room temperature drifts by several degrees as the thermostat tries to adjust. We've also seen and heard some electric heaters that are unbearably noisy, which can be disturbing if you're watching TV.
With such a wide range of electric heaters on offer, and with varying prices, it can be easy to accept what's on offer and hope it stands the test of time. But with the cheapest Best Buy starting from £35, it's evident that you don't need to spend big to receive a fantastic electric heater that will provide hours of warmth and comfort. Thanks to our expert advice, you can avoid Don't Buys and spend your money in confidence knowing that the electric heater you've selected is the best for you.
Unique electric heater testing by Which?
We test approximately 40 electric heaters a year and puts each model through a series of stringent tests. These are designed to be both rigorous and repeatable, so you can trust in the quality of your next electric heater.
We've reviewed the latest electric heaters, including models by Dyson, Argos, DeLonghi and Dimplex. Find out from our test results which electric heaters will heat a room quickly and evenly – and, on top of that, be a pleasure to use.
- Every electric heater sent to the Which? test lab gets tested on how quickly it heats a room, if it can maintain a steady temperature, how much energy it uses and how easy it is to use.
- Each electric heater also gets a Which? test score. You can use this to see the best and worse at a glance, plus how each heater compares with others on features and specifications.
- Our Which? electric heater tests cover a range of brands and prices - from as little as £20, all the way up to £350.
Our Best Buy electric heaters are all easy to use, heat quickly and are adept at keeping a room's temperature stable - even if a door is left open. To hit our Best Buy benchmark, an electric heater must also achieve the power output it promises.
We don't show any bias towards more expensive models, either. Every heater review is objective, and we've uncovered some brilliant bargains.
If we declare an electric heater to be a Don't Buy, you can be sure that it's one you should 100% avoid. No matter how tempting its price might be, you'll inevitably end up regretting ever buying it.
