Best gluten free mince pies Christmas 2017

Our pick of the best dairy and gluten-free mince pies mean you don't need to miss out this Christmas.

You and your guests don't have to settle for mince pies with pale pastry and flavourless mincemeat just because you're avoiding gluten or dairy this Christmas. Our expert panel have tasted nine of the most widely-available gluten-free mince pies in 2017 to bring you the very best.

Our experts were generally impressed by the range of pies we tested this year, awarding three Best Buys from a total of seven gluten-free mince pies on test. But too many pies still lack flavour, with experts criticising the lack of imagination and personality in several pies and even suggesting that some had come out of the same factory. See the table below for detailed tasting notes on all mince pies to be sure you don't end up with a free-from pie that's free-from flavour.

The clear favourites were Asda Free From Mince Pies (£1.50 for four), Morrisons Free From mince Pies (£2 for four) and Tesco Free From Deep Filled Mince Pies (£1.75 for four), with each pie receiving high marks from our experts for appearance, aroma, taste and texture. And the Morrisons and Tesco pies are both dairy and gluten free, so they're perfect if you're catering for guests with a variety of food requirements.

Members can login now to see our complete tasting notes and scores. If you're not a member yet, take out a Which? trial to unlock our mince pie results – and get instant access to all the other reviews on our website.

Gluten-Free Mince Pies Retailer Name Price Pack Size Test Score Tasting Notes Aldi Gluten Free Mince Pies £1.49 4 Asda Free From Mince Pies £1.50 4 Co-op Free From Mince Pies £2.00 4 Lidl Favorina Gluten Free Mince Pies £1.79 4 LoveMore Mince Pies £1.50 4 M&S Classic Four Gluten Free Mince Pies £2.50 4 Morrisons Free From Mince Pies £2.50 4 Sainsbury's Deliciously Free From Mince pies £2.00 4 Tesco Free From Deep Filled Mince Pies £2.00 4 Table notes: Prices correct as of October 2017. All pies are gluten and wheat-free and pies from LoveMore, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Tesco are also milk-free. No pies contain alcohol and all are suitable for vegetarians.

The best traditional mince pies

On top of tasting nine free from pies this year, our expert panel also tasted 11 premium traditional mince pies. Unlike the free-from pies, all of the traditional pies we tried contain gluten, dairy and alcohol, but they are all suitable for vegetarians.

One set of pies emerged as the clear winner for most of our experts, with the fruitiness and citrus notes of the mincemeat filling living up to the pretty appearance of these pies. They're the only Best Buy we uncovered in this category in 2017, so it's worth shopping around.

Find out where your usual supermarket ranked by heading to our list of the best mince pies for Christmas 2017.

How we test gluten-free mince pies

We blind taste tested nine free-from mince pies this year to give you even more options if you or your guests have dietary restrictions. We asked LoveMore and all the major supermarkets to provide a traditional-recipe gluten-free mince pie from their own range, if they produce one.

We then warmed them in a preheated oven for three minutes at 160°C, because heat brings out the aroma and flavour of the pie. We heated them for less time than the packaging specified because our experts felt that following the instructions made the pies far too hot and reduced their flavour.

Our four experts then blind tested them in a different order to ensure impartiality. They gave each pie a score out of 10 for appearance, aroma, taste and texture, and we then combined these into an overall percentage.

We conducted the test at Bread Ahead, a London bakery and bakery school. Our four experts were: Matt Jones, owner of Bread Ahead; Dan Lepard, award-winning baker; Charlotte Marrifield, owner of Harrogate Cake Company; and Patrick Moore, award-winning artisan bread maker and founder of More? The Artisan Bakery and Café. Watch a video of our mince pie testing below.

Perfect pairings for your gluten-free mince pies

It’s hard to beat a warm mince pie and a hot cup of tea on a cold afternoon. But it’s a different story if you’re having a mince pie as a dessert, perhaps with some custard or brandy cream.

You need a wine to match the sweetness of the pastry and fruitiness of the mincemeat. So, our wine expert, Charles Metcalfe, recommended trying either a sparkling or fortified Muscat, depending on whether you want a lighter finish or something stronger.

But, of course, it depends a bit on what you've been drinking with your main course. Take a look at our list of the best red wines for inspiration on what to serve with your Christmas dinner this year.

More free-from treats

Free-from foods have become so popular in recent years that you now have more choice than ever when it comes to treating yourself this Christmas. We asked all the major supermarkets to provide details of the free-from foods their selling this Christmas, so you know what to look out for. Login now or sign up for a Which? trial to see the full list.