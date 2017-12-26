Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Grow your own potatoes

Best Buy potatoes for roasting

Article 3 of 3

Sunday dinner would be incomplete without crispy roast potatoes - and what could be more satisfying than cooking your own home-grown spuds?

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

The perfect roasted potato is crispy and crunchy outside, fluffy inside and have a sweet and 'nutty' flavour. They're surprisingly easy to grow in your garden, even if you don't have a veg patch as they can even be grown in a container.

To help you find the tastiest varieties that also produce great yields, we've rounded up our Best Buys in the tale below, to make it easy to choose from the huge choice of varieties available. They've all been grown by the Which? Gardening experts and put through our rigoroustesting so you can be sure you're growing the best varieties of potatoes for roasting. Once you've chosen which variety to grow, discover the secrets we've learnt from our trials about how to grow potatoes.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our recommendations in the table below. If you're not yet a member, you can get instant access by taking a £1 trial to Which?

The best potatoes for roasting
What it
looks like		 Potato-for-roasting variety Yield per 20 tubers

Roast-Potatoes-blurred

 Subscriber only content 26kg
This variety gave a decent yield of tubers that were all very uniform, with only a few defects. It had a distinctly yellow flesh, and our tasters commented on how sweet the spuds were. They also had good, crispy brown edges and that all-important fluffy texture.

Roast-Potatoes-blurred

 Subscriber only content 33kg
This variety is reputed to have good disease resistance, so has gained a following among allotment holders. It gave us one of the highest yields of the trial, and when we lifted the potatoes we found them to be a remarkably consistent size and shape. Our expert taste testers really liked the flavour of these spuds, and commented on how well the firm flesh retained its shape after cooking.

Roast-Potatoes-blurred

 Subscriber only content 25kg
This variety grew well and produced a good yield of slightly larger, long, oval spuds with smooth red skins and a creamy yellow flesh. Our tasters commented that these were some of the best-looking potatoes in the trial, and they liked their firm texture and sweet taste.

Which? grows and tastes all the potatoes on test

We selected 16 varieties of potato recommended for roasting and planted them out in May. In September, the tops began to die back, so they were removed and the potatoes left for a few days for the skin to harden before lifting.

We recorded the number and size of the spuds and noted how many were damaged before sending them for tasting.

To prepare them for tasting, a sample of each variety was cut into even-sized pieces, parboiled, then roasted in a preheated over for 40 minutes. A panel of expert tasters tried each sample and rated its appearance, taste and texture, giving comments on each one.

SHARE THIS PAGE

previous

Best Buy new potatoes

Which? works for you © Which? 2017