Best Buy potatoes for roasting

Sunday dinner would be incomplete without crispy roast potatoes - and what could be more satisfying than cooking your own home-grown spuds?
The perfect roasted potato is crispy and crunchy outside, fluffy inside and have a sweet and 'nutty' flavour. They're surprisingly easy to grow in your garden, even if you don't have a veg patch as they can even be grown in a container.
To help you find the tastiest varieties that also produce great yields, we've rounded up our Best Buys in the tale below, to make it easy to choose from the huge choice of varieties available. They've all been grown by the Which? Gardening experts and put through our rigoroustesting so you can be sure you're growing the best varieties of potatoes for roasting. Once you've chosen which variety to grow, discover the secrets we've learnt from our trials about how to grow potatoes.
Which? grows and tastes all the potatoes on test
We selected 16 varieties of potato recommended for roasting and planted them out in May. In September, the tops began to die back, so they were removed and the potatoes left for a few days for the skin to harden before lifting.
We recorded the number and size of the spuds and noted how many were damaged before sending them for tasting.
To prepare them for tasting, a sample of each variety was cut into even-sized pieces, parboiled, then roasted in a preheated over for 40 minutes. A panel of expert tasters tried each sample and rated its appearance, taste and texture, giving comments on each one.