Should I buy winter tyres?

Do I need winter tyres in the UK?

Winter tyres aren’t mandatory in this country, although they are in other parts of Europe that experience extreme weather for prolonged periods each winter.

But they can be a prudent investment, particularly if you live in a remote area, where in bad weather you're at risk of being cut off without a functioning vehicle.

If that sounds like your situation, try to buy winter tyres early in the season. It's no good waiting until the bad weather arrives, as you'll find you are unable to get to a tyre retailer to have them fitted.

Also, the volume of tyres produced for the winter is limited, meaning retailers don’t have a never-ending supply. When they are gone, they're unlikely to be replaced until the run-up to next winter.

However, for drivers who use well-serviced urban roads, it can be harder to justify the hassle and expense of switching to winter tyres during a cold snap, despite their improved performance.

When should I fit winter tyres?

They need to be fitted before bad weather strikes. Waiting until the roads are frozen and the car is under a snow drift will mean you’re unlikely to be able to fit them.

In the European countries where the use of winter tyres is mandatory, most people have them fitted in around October and then replaced with summer tyres around March, when the worst of the cold weather has passed.

What alternatives are there to winter tyres if it turns cold?

All-season tyres are a halfway house between winter and summer tyres. They can be left on the car all year round, but generally don’t perform as well as the best summer tyres in warm weather or as well as good winter tyres in cold conditions.

There is also a newly emerging class of tyre, first seen with Michelin's Cross-Climate model. These are essentially a summer tyre, but with the requisite tread pattern and supple rubber compound for winter-tyre classification. This means that they can legally be used year-round in countries that enforce winter-tyre use, whereas all-season tyres cannot.

At around £50 a pair, tyre snow socks are a cheaper alternative to winter tyres, and can be used as a quick fix to get you off a slippery drive or ungritted side road. These fabric ‘socks’ wrap around the tyre to give extra grip on the snow and ice, but they're not designed for prolonged use, so you'll have to remove them once on treated roads.

Will winter tyres affect my insurance?

Initially, when winter tyres used to be something of an unknown quantity, there were a number of instances of them being treated as a modification in the eyes of insurance companies, resulting in increased premiums.

However, most insurers now recognise them as a worthwhile safety improvement and don’t penalise drivers for using them. But it’s worth double-checking with your own cover provider.

If I don’t fit winter tyres, what are my options in snowy conditions?

Check that your existing tyres are in good condition - preferably with at least 3mm of tread left across 75% of the tyre width, but certainly with more than the 1.6mm legal minimum.

Look for any signs of damage to the tread or sidewalls, such as bulges or cuts, as these could cause sudden tyre failure, which will be even harder to control in poor conditions.

