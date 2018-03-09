Stoves and pollution

Considering a stove but concerned about pollution? Our guide looks at the kind of pollution a stove can create - and how to minimise it.

There has been a lot of coverage in the media about potentially harmful pollutants from stoves. Pollutants are generated from a range of things we encounter in our daily lives - from cars on busy streets, to heating and cooking appliances in our own homes.

So should you still use a stove? Read on to find out about the kind of pollution a stove can produce, and how you can minimise it. You can click on the links below to go straight to the section you want.

Is a wood burning stove bad for the environment?

According to the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra), while air quality has improved significantly in the UK over the past few decades, the burning of house coal, smokeless solid fuels and wood in homes is believed to be the single largest contributor of harmful particulate-matter emissions.

But 'dirtier' fuels, such as wet logs and house coal, have much more of an impact than others, including kiln-dried logs and smokeless fuel.

Defra is now working with the government to gather evidence on the use of different fuels and their health implications. This will enable the government to assess how stoves can be used so they have less impact on the environment, and the effect this would have on consumers and businesses.

The government is not looking to ban stoves, but instead educate consumers and introduce measures that will make sure people burn cleaner fuels and that stoves emit fewer pollutants. This will feed into the government's Clear Air Strategy.

The government is also looking to give local authorities more power to take action against people who consistently create high levels of smoke pollution or break smoke-controlled area rules.

Should I still get a stove?

Cooking, cleaning and heating appliances, including stoves, all produce pollutants.

Many of the pollutants are only a problem if you're exposed to high levels over a long period. These problems are likely to be more noticeable in individuals with pre-existing respiratory conditions.

Our section on types of pollution and the results from our air pollution investigation tells you more about the different types, where they come from, the effects they can have and how you can minimise potential problems.

Not having a stove will, of course, mean fewer pollutants. But stoves do have some good points, especially when it comes to carbon emissions.

Biomass materials, such as wood, are considered a carbon-neutral source of energy. Despite producing carbon dioxide when burnt, they only release roughly the same amount they absorb while growing.

The Stove Industry Alliance (SIA) estimates that wood logs produce 0.008kg of CO2 per kWh, compared with 0.198kg for gas and 0.517kg for electricity. Locally-produced biomass materials are even better in terms of carbon, as less carbon is produced when transporting them across shorter distances.

There are also things you can do to make sure your stove isn't producing more pollutants than it should - keep reading for six ways to minimise the effects of stove pollution.

If you're really concerned about pollution, or have severe health conditions (especially respiratory related), a stove might not be the best option for you.

You might also want to consider getting an air purifier to combat pollution. Our tests reveal the ones that can truly be trusted to quickly and effectively clean the air in your home - find out which are the best air purifiers.

Six ways to minimise the effects of stove pollution

From burning the right fuel to making sure you maintain your appliance, you can minimise pollutants from stoves.

Buy an efficient stove

At present, stoves must be at least 60% efficient. But by 2022, all stoves produced in the EU have to be at least 80% efficient.

The Stove Industry Alliance (SIA) is working with manufacturers to create stoves that meet this criterion now.

Called Ecodesign stoves, these models should use less energy and produce fewer harmful gases, such as carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxides. The SIA says they reduce potentially harmful particle emissions by more than 80%, compared with stoves made 10 years ago.

These stoves will be tested by accredited labs and verified by Hetas, an organisation that trains heating installers. Stoves that fulfil these requirements will be labelled ‘Ecodesign Ready’.

Go to how to buy a multi-fuel stove or log burner for more information on what you need to consider when buying a stove - including efficiency, wattage and building regulations.

Get a Defra-approved stove to burn wood

If you live in a smoke-controlled area, you will only be allowed to burn smokeless fuel - such as anthracite coal. If you want to burn wood, you'll have to buy a Defra-approved stove.

Even if you don't live in one of these designated areas, a Defra-approved stove could be a good option to help cut emissions. This is because these stoves fit government criteria for emission levels and the amount of smoke they produce.

Wood creates more smoke if it doesn't have a good enough supply of oxygen. Defra-approved stoves make it harder for wood to smoulder, and stop it from ever being completely starved of oxygen. So, as well as reducing emissions, it will minimise sooty build-up in your chimney. This will keep your flue clearer for gasses to escape.

Don't use wet logs on your stove

To help reduce potentially harmful emissions from your stove, only burn wood with 20% or less moisture content. It will also minimise sooty deposits building up in your chimney, which can be a fire hazard.

Dry wood is also more efficient, as energy won’t be wasted having to burn off the water first, so the heat output will be higher.

Kiln-dried logs should have 20% or less moisture, or you can dry out wetter logs yourself. But this could take two or more years, depending on how wet the wood is to begin with and the conditions you store it in. You can buy a moisture metre to check the levels.

If you’re buying wood, as opposed to drying it yourself, look out for the Ready to Burn logo. This new government-backed scheme means that only wood from reputable manufacturers can display the logo on logs that do contain less than 20% moisture.

Also make sure you never burn treated wood, such as from an old piece of furniture, as it could let off toxic chemicals.

Our advice on using a log burner or multi-fuel stove tells you more about the different types of fuel, using them efficiently, and the Ready to Burn logo.

Burn smokeless coal instead of house coal

Burning smokeless coal is more environmentally friendly than using house coal, as it produces fewer emissions. House coal also creates more ash, which means you'll need to clean out your stove more frequently.

Smokeless coal is an umbrella term for a few different types of coal that produce less smoke as they burn. It includes anthracite coal - this occurs naturally, but can also be manufactured.

Man-made smokeless coals can contain a combination of elements, including anthracite and other renewable materials, making many of them more eco-friendly than house coal.

Look for smokeless fuel with 2% or less sulphur

Look for smokeless fuel with 2% or less sulphur, as high levels of sulphur can impact your health and damage stoves and chimneys. For smoke-controlled areas, the Clean Air Act 1993 stipulates that smokeless solid fuels mustn't contain more than 2% sulphur.

Not all manufacturers are clear about the content of this on their packaging, so this is another area the government is looking to tackle.

Learn to keep your stove burning well

Wood that doesn't have a good supply of air is likely to smoke more, therefore producing higher levels of potentially harmful emissions.

Whether you're burning wood or coal, leave the door ajar and open air vents while you're getting the fire going. Once established, use the air vents to keep the fire burning.

Ensure the flue stays at the right temperature throughout use by making sure the fire is constant. Building burning materials into a teepee shape at the beginning will help.

This will help avoid carbon monoxide - an odourless and potentially deadly gas - coming down the chimney.

It's worth buying a stove thermometer to monitor the temperature. Most stoves should stay between 200 and 250°C. This can vary for each stove, so check with your manufacturer.

Go to using a log burner or multi-fuel stove to watch our videos on the best way to light a wood and coal fire.

Clean and maintain your stove regularly

Having your chimney swept regularly is vital for ensuring it doesn't get overloaded with sooty deposits. Any obstructions could become a fire hazard, and will prevent smoke from escaping properly.

You should get it swept quarterly while it's in use if you burn wood or coal. If you burn smokeless coal, you should get it swept yearly. You can find a chimney sweep on the National Association of Chimney Sweeps to find one in your area.

Make sure you also examine your stove for any cracks, distortions or other problems, and get them checked by a stove installer or chimney sweep.

Any faults could mean harmful pollutants are making their way into your home.

Types of pollution in your home

There are three main types of pollution in our homes: particulate matter, gasses and volatile organic compounds.

1. Particulate matter

Combustion is created by wood and coal fires, but also by regular activities - such as burning candles, using electric toasters and gas cooking. Combustion produces tiny particulate matter. This can also come from dusting and vacuuming.

Particulate matter can inflame your airways and increase the risk of lung and heart disease if inhaled at persistently high levels over time.

2. Gases

Gases - including carbon dioxide (CO2), nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and carbon monoxide (CO) - are emitted by appliances that burn fuel, such as open fires, gas cookers and gas boilers.

CO2 is produced by human respiration and burners operating normally. High levels of CO2 over time, which can come from poor ventilation, can result in drowsiness, impaired thinking, dizziness and headaches. Individuals with lung disease and impaired lung function could be particularly affected.

is produced by human respiration and burners operating normally. High levels of CO2 over time, which can come from poor ventilation, can result in drowsiness, impaired thinking, dizziness and headaches. Individuals with lung disease and impaired lung function could be particularly affected. NO2 is produced by combustion. In homes with gas stoves, kerosene heaters or unvented gas-space heaters, indoor levels often exceed outdoor levels, possibly increasing the effects of exposure to allergens, such as house dust mites, and irritating the eyes, nose, throat and respiratory tract.

is produced by combustion. In homes with gas stoves, kerosene heaters or unvented gas-space heaters, indoor levels often exceed outdoor levels, possibly increasing the effects of exposure to allergens, such as house dust mites, and irritating the eyes, nose, throat and respiratory tract. CO is produced when carbon-containing fuel burns without adequate oxygen. For example, by poorly-maintained gas heaters and boilers, portable gas or paraffin heaters with no flue and badly installed stoves.

CO is an odourless, but potentially deadly, gas. Every home should have at least one working carbon monoxide detector, correctly positioned. But don't think every carbon monoxide detector is up to the job of protecting you and your family.

Our tests have uncovered carbon monoxide alarms that can't be relied upon to detect the gas and sound the alarm. Discover our Don't Buy carbon monoxide detectors.

3. Volatile organic compounds

Volatile organic compounds (VOCs) are chemicals found in a wide variety of materials. They are produced when cooking and using heating appliances, such as wood burners and non-electric space heaters. VOCs evaporate into the air at room temperature, forming vapours that we breathe.

Different classes of VOCs have different risk levels. For example, benzene (from petrol and cigarette smoke and, potentially, from paints and solvents) is high risk. Whereas terpenes, including limonene and pinene (familiar lemon and pine smells used in scented toiletries and bathroom cleaners), are considered lower risk.

VOCs can react with ozone from outdoor air, particularly in hot weather, to form the gas formaldehyde and other irritants. Formaldehyde is a lung irritant that can cause allergic reactions, and, at very high levels, is carcinogenic. Formaldehyde can also be released from new flat-pack furniture, lino and carpet, fabrics, bedding, glues and insulation.

Exposure to very high levels of VOCs can cause symptoms such as eye, nose and throat irritation, headaches and nausea and, in the long term, even damage the liver, kidneys and central nervous system.

Our investigation into air pollution in the home

In December 2016, we took snapshot measurements of air-quality and ventilation rates in three semi-detached houses:

‘draughty’ Victorian house

1950s house with many insulating improvements

new-build end-of-terrace.

Our measurements were taken with the windows closed before, and almost immediately after, concentrated bursts of common household activities. This included vacuuming, cleaning, cooking and using personal care and scented products.

We discovered surprisingly high levels of pollutants with potential cumulative long-term health effects in all of our test houses.

While the activities we performed were relatively short-term – making a fry-up, cleaning the bath and vacuuming – it’s the prolonged exposure to the generated pollutants that could cause health problems.

It's important to stress that some people are more susceptible to the effects of indoor pollutants – for example, if you suffer from asthma, are sensitive to allergens indoors or have heart and lung disease.

We're not suggesting you should worry about every candle you light, or open all the windows, even in winter. Our discoveries are more about potential cumulative effects over the longer term. But there are certain things you can do to limit the risks:

choose products that will minimise indoor pollution;

maximise ventilation by opening windows and trickle vents;

use bathroom and kitchen extractor fans.

Which? members can click here to read our full report on air pollution to find out more about potential risks and how to minimise pollution.

If you're not a Which? member, you can join here to gain instant access to all wood burning stoves advice, including our stoves cost calculation and handy downloadable PDF checklist. You'll also get access to all our expert, independent reviews.