Black Friday deals: tech products to look out for

We round up the tech gadgets that are rarely discounted, so if you spot one of these on Black Friday, you know you're getting a good deal.

Not all the Black Friday deals you see will be truly good value, as some products are often on sale throughout the year. The key to finding a genuine bargain is knowing how to separate the deals from the duds - and we can help with that.

We keep a constant eye on what's in the shops throughout the year and how much retailers charge, so we know which laptops, tablets and TVs aren't usually on sale. We've listed these lesser-spotted bargains below.

But before you part with any money, make sure the product is right for you. It's no use getting money off in a Black Friday deal if you could actually save even more cash by choosing something cheaper that does the job just as well.

Black Friday tech deals to look out for

Apple MacBook 12” (2016), usual price £1,049

Updated: Apple has refreshed its website in time for Black Friday with a selection of deals. If you end up buying certain Apple laptops on Black Friday, you'll also receive a £120 gift card. The models covered by the gift card deal include the 13-inch MacBook Air (£949), 15-inch MacBook Pro (£1,899) and Mac Pro (starting at £2,999). Meanwhile, electronics retailer Currys has knocked £100 off the marked price of almost every Apple laptop it sells. John Lewis is matching the saving for the 256GB and 512GB MacBook.

If you’re in the market for an Apple laptop, keep your eye on the 12-inch MacBook. Apple’s laptops are rarely discounted, so if you’re tempted by this £1049 12-inch MacBook and see it on offer for less than £950, it could be worth investing in. If you trade-in your old laptop at the same time, you may save even more money.

Take a look at our full, in-depth MacBook review for full details on what to expect from the newest member of the MacBook family, which also features last year’s MacBook Air 11.

For more affordable alternatives, see our round up of the best cheap laptops under £500.

Updated: Lenovo IdeaPad 510S, usual price £600+

This Lenovo model is usually on offer at around £620, but now that Black Friday has arrived, it's been treated to a price drop. Currys has the Lenovo IdeaPad 510S on sale for £549, which means you save around £70 on the regular price.

The IdeaPad 510S arrives with Windows 10 pre-installed, and it's powered by an Intel Core i5 processor. It has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for you to make the most of. Take a look at our full Lenovo IdeaPad 510S review to see if this laptop deserves your attention.

Microsoft Surface Pro 4, usual price £750

Updated: As part of its Black Friday event, Argos has the 12.3-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 4 for sale at £599, down from £749. You'll save 20% off the tablet's usual price, which gets you the 4GB model with 128GB of internal storage. Take a look at our review to see if that's a saving worth taking advantage of.

Prices for the Microsoft Surface Pro 4 tablet vary depending on the specification. The £750 Windows 10 model is powered by an i5 processor and 4GB of RAM, which means the tablet copes well with demanding apps and videos. If you see the Surface Pro 4 on offer for less than £750, it could be worth considering.

You may spot the Surface Pro 4 appearing as part of a bundle deal, which can include extras such as a useful Type Cover keyboard, a one-year Office 365 subscription and a free or discounted sleeve for keeping the Surface Pro 4 protected.

Our Microsoft Surface Pro 4 review has the full lowdown on whether it’s worth buying, and if it joined the ranks of our recommended Best Buy tablets.

Sonos Play:1, usual price £169 / Sonos Play: 5, usual price £400+

Updated: The Play: 1 is now on offer from a number of online retailers. Weybridge Audio, Amazon and Currys are all selling the gadget for £139, £30 off its original price tag. A tidy little saving.

Music fans will have their eyes peeled on wireless and Bluetooth speaker deals during this year’s Black Friday sales. The Sonos Play: 1 and Sonos Play: 5 speakers are both worth considering if you want to make more of your music collection.

The Sonos Play: 1 is a multi-room speaker that you can control with an iPhone or Android smartphone, and it’s typically on sale at £169. If you spot the wireless speaker online for less during Black Friday, it might be worth digging into your pocket. Our Sonos Play: 1 review reveals whether this speaker does enough to earn itself a Best Buy title.

Meanwhile, the Sonos Play: 5 is a little pricier at around £400. Sonos says it serves up ‘the ultimate all-in-one listening experience’, but you’ll have to take a look at our Sonos Play: 5 review to see if those claims are accurate. From what we've seen during this year's Black Friday, there are better deals to be found on the Play: 1 than the Play: 5.

For buyers looking for a portable Bluetooth speaker that’s easy to carry around or take on holiday, our guide to the best speakers under £100 reveals our top picks.

Canton DM55 Sound Base, usual price £300

Updated: As expected, the price of the Canton DM55 Sound Base has dropped for Black Friday. Right now, you can buy the speaker from Amazon for £249, £80 off its regular price.

Canton’s DM55 is a sound bar with built-in subwoofers, and it’s well-suited to TVs sized 40-inches and less. You can usually pick up this TV sound system for around £300.

If you see this sound bar on offer for less than £300, you might want to consider adding it to your living room. The DM55’s price has stayed consistent so far this year, but as Black Friday draws closer we wouldn’t be surprised to see it listed for cheaper.

This sound bar features a dedicated mode for improving surround sound, and you can crank the volume up high if you’re watching a film at home. Take a look at our full Canton DM55 review to see if it’s worth picking up this Black Friday.

Our Best Buy sound bars page reveals which models have impressed our panel of audio experts the most.

Samsung TVs, usual prices vary

Updated: Looking around for some deals on large TVs? As part of its Black Tag event, Currys is offering the 50-inch Samsung UE50KU6020 for £449, down from £649. This Samsung model recently passed through our test lab, so take a look at our full Samsung UE50KU6020 review to see if it's worth picking up.

If you want to treat yourself to a new TV, Black Friday provides plenty of choice. The best way to shop for a TV on Black Friday is to compare models based on what you want from a new set. Consider picture quality, sound quality, screen size and Smart TV apps.

If you’re looking for a premium TV, consider the Samsung UE55KS8000. It’s a 55-inch 4K TV, and its twin tuner PVR means you can watch one programme while recording another. It costs around £1,550, so take a look at our Samsung UE55KS8000 review to see if you get what you pay for.

For buyers on a tighter budget, there’s the mid-range Samsung UE40KU6400, which is currently £400 in John Lewis. It has a smaller 40-inch screen and 4K HDR. Our Samsung UE40KU6400 review has the details on whether or not this model is worth considering. Meanwhile, the 32-inch Samsung UE32K5500 is £270 across most major retailers, although it doesn’t support 4K content.

We’ve rounded up the top TVs of the year in our Best TVs of 2016 guide.

Updated: Bose SoundTrue AE II headphones, usual price £140

Music fans looking for a new pair of headphones may be considering this set from Bose. The Bose SoundTrue AE II around-ear headphones come with an in-line remote for adjusting playback and taking calls on the move. They're compatible with Apple's iPhone and are foldable too. These headphones don't come with sound canceling built in, however.

For Black Friday, PC World is selling these headphones for around £80, which means if you pick them up you'll save yourself £60 off the usual price. Our panel of audio experts have rigorously tested the SoundTrue AE II headphones in our test lab. Head over to our Bose SoundTrue AE II review for our verdict.

Black Friday deals to be wary of

Updated: Black Friday is upon us, and we've been rounding up the deals that have caught our eye for the wrong reasons. Head over to the Which? Tech Daily blog for details on the tech to avoid and what to buy instead. We've covered big-name brands including the likes of Sony, Panasonic, Bose, Lenovo, Samsung, Fitbit and Canon.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 8”, usual price £300

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S2 8 lands at around £300 and is incredibly slim and light. It’s more portable than Apple’s iPad Mini 4, has an 8-inch screen and arrives with 24GB of expandable storage.

Be wary of seemingly great Black Friday deals on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 8, as it’s almost always available on 'special offer'. There’s also rumours that Samsung is working on a follow-up for a February 2017 release. Take a look at our Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 8 review to see if the tablet impressed in our test lab.

If you’re after a bargain-priced tablet, see our round up of the best cheap tablets under £200.

Ultimate Ears Boom 2, usual price £170

Updated: This Bluetooth speaker has now officially dropped to its lowest price point of the year. As part of this year's Black Friday sales, you can pick up the Boom 2 from Amazon, Currys or Argos for around £85. Read on for more details on what we think of the device.

The Boom 2 is still a popular pick for music fans that want a highly portable wireless speaker. It can survive splashes of water and comes with an accompanying iPhone and Android smartphone app, and you can link Boom 2 speakers together if you have more than one.

This mini speaker retails for £170, but you can usually find it online for closer to £120, and our research shows that the Boom 2 has been on offer for as little as £100 on several occasions in 2016. Our Ultimate Ears Boom 2 review reveals whether or not this wireless speaker can do your music collection justice.

See our Best Buy wireless and Bluetooth speakers page for our full round up of the speakers that deliver crystal clear sound.

Bose SoundSport, usual price £70 / Bose QuietComfort 25, usual price £230

You may see the Bose SoundSport and QuietComfort 25 headphones on offer this Black Friday, but they’ve now been superseded by the newer SoundSport wireless and QuietComfort 35 headphones.

The more recent SoundSport Wireless headphones could be a good pick if you’re looking for some headphones to take to the gym. They’re currently on offer at around £139 but don’t offer noise cancelling functionality. Head over to our Bose SoundSport Wireless review to see if these headphones did enough to impress our panel of audio experts.

Bose’s QuietComfort 35 headphones cost closer to £300. They’re also wireless and Bluetooth-equipped, coming with noise cancelling and a rechargeable battery. For more details on how these headphones sound, see our Bose QuietComfort 35 review.

If you want to make your favourite tracks sound as good as they can, see our guide to the best headphones of 2016.