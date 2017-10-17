Find out what the best bacon is you can buy from supermarkets.

Whether you prefer your bacon in a sandwich, bread roll, English breakfast, or accompanying a simple fried egg, there’s no denying its smoky, juicy, crispiness can get many a person’s mouth watering in anticipation.

But which bacon should you choose in order to reach that Holy Grail of succulent, juicy, crispiness in a rasher that doesn’t shrink too much? To find out, we asked our panel of food experts to taste, rate and rank 10 premium bacon brands.

All the bacon brands we tested are available from major supermarkets including Aldi, Asda, The Co-Operative, Lidl, Marks & Spencer, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose, as well as Denhay bacon, which is available nationwide in many supermarkets.

Our results showed interesting differences between different bacon brands, and how they scored in testing, depending on the cut of the slice and the way it was cured, which could have an impact on what you choose for your bacon buttie, fry-up or pasta sauce.

How we test bacon

We asked a panel of four experts to rate and assess 10 premium bacon brands that you can buy from your local supermarket.

We fried them up and our experts blind tasted each bacon rasher, assessing their taste, aroma, appearance (both raw and cooked), and texture. We combined these scores to give an overall rating based on:

50% taste

25% aroma

12.5% appearance

12.5% texture

Our experts…

Ryan Simpson is head chef and owner of award-winning restaurant Orwells.

Keith Fisher is a fourth-generation master butcher and chief executive officer of The Institute of Meat.

Alan Hayward is an award-winning butcher, and managing director of meat and game suppliers Vicars Game Ltd.

Maxie Malcolm has worked in the industry for 30 years and is Head Butcher at The Ginger Pig.

How to prevent bacon shrinking

When we tested the different bacon brands, we discovered that some rashers shrunk a lot more than others. This was dependent on a range of factors including the cut and the cure.

Why does this matter? Many people don’t mind if their bacon shrinks as it can help it to crisp up. However, if you’re making a bacon sandwich and want to ensure your bread gets full coverage, you may find that you need to cook up an extra slice of bacon that shrinks. This could mean you get less bacon for your buck and you'll end up having to raid the (piggy) bank more frequently.

Take a look at the picture below to see how our Best Buy bacon cooked up compared to one that didn't do as well, and how that affects your bread coverage in a sandwich