Best orange wine: our verdict on 3 supermarket picks

Orange wine is growing in popularity and is now more widely available in supermarkets. But what exactly is it? We get under the skin of this trending wine style.

Despite the name, orange wine is actually a type of white wine made by fermenting white grapes with their skins on. This process gives the wine its distinctive amber colour.

The skin contact during the winemaking process produces tannins, giving it a structure and complexity similar to red wine, although the flavour can vary depending on the duration of skin contact.

To find out how supermarket options compare, we asked our panel of wine experts to taste three orange wines from France, Georgia and Romania. Keep reading to discover their expert verdict, along with essential tips on how to serve orange wine.

Best orange wine

Our experts were impressed with all three orange wines they tasted, which showcased a diverse range of styles.

From light and fruity to more dry and serious examples, they offer something for everyone. Whether you're new to the world of orange wine or more experienced, these are all great bottles worth trying.

Côté Mas Vin Orange 2023 – 82%

£10 for 75cl, France, 13% ABV

Fresh and zesty, this was an excellent example of an orange wine, according to our experts.

It had a subtle golden colour and pleasing viscosity, with gentle aromas of quince, plums and persimmon. They loved the vibrant refreshing acidity, which was well balanced with fruity notes of apple, melon and dried mango, ending in a long fruity finish.

Available from Waitrose .

Tbilvino Qvevris Rkatsiteli Orange Wine 2021 – 81%

£13.50 for 75cl, Georgia, 13% ABV

Made with Rkatsiteli grapes, this Georgian orange wine was more serious in style than the others we tested.

Our experts liked its appealing deep amber-gold colour and enticing notes of quince, floral honey and roasted apricots, with a nutty edge. It was structured and slightly savoury with good length and a dry finish.

Available from Majestic (note this was previously available at Waitrose but is no longer stocked).

Cramele Recas Natural Orange Wine 2023 – 80%

£12.50 for 75cl, Romania, 12.5% ABV

Described as ‘a fantastic introduction to orange wine’, this Romanian wine was a hit with our expert panel.

It was honeyed and nutty with attractive notes of ripe pear and tangerine, ending in a nice peachy finish. Our experts thought it was well balanced overall, with full flavours and a lovely fresh acidity.

Available from Ocado .

How to serve orange wine

Our experts said that the richer, more complex flavours of orange wine make it well suited to drinking in autumn and winter.

Like red wine, orange wine contains tannins (as a result of skin contact) which makes it a great choice for drinking alongside food.

It pairs particularly well with aromatic cuisines such as Thai, Chinese and Moroccan, and is an excellent match for the rich, spiced vegetable and nut-based dishes of Georgian cuisine.

Avoid pairing it with delicate seafood or light salads though, as it can overpower them.

Where to buy orange wine

Orange wine is still relatively new to the UK and not yet stocked in all supermarkets. Sometimes availability is seasonal and products are only on sale for a limited period of time.

Ocado has the widest range of orange wines, although we've also spotted a few other orange wines from Tesco, Asda and Waitrose:

Bonny Doon Le Cigare Orange – £15.25 for 75cl. Available from Tesco .



– £15.25 for 75cl. Gros Manseng Vin Orange – £7.82 for 75cl. Available from Asda .

– £7.82 for 75cl. Macerao Naranjo Orange – £9 for 75cl. Available from Waitrose .

You may also be able to find orange wine in store at Marks & Spencer and Aldi. For a wider range of options, it's worth considering buying from a specialist wine retailer such as Majestic Wine .

Prices and availability checked 11 July 2025.

How we tested orange wine

Our panel of independent wine experts blind-tasted three orange wines for our taste test, conducted in May 2025.

Our expert tasting panel included:

Sam Caporn MW Master of Wine, consultant, speaker, writer and co-chair of the International Wine Challenge (IWC)

Master of Wine, consultant, speaker, writer and co-chair of the International Wine Challenge (IWC) Magnavai Janjo Founder of wine importer and consultancy MJ Wine Cellars

Founder of wine importer and consultancy MJ Wine Cellars Peter McCombie MW Master of Wine, speaker, consultant and co-chair of the IWC

We buy all our test samples ourselves. We may buy direct from the supermarket if the product isn't in stores yet, but we always pay for products we test to maintain our independence.

The products were tasted 'blind', so the experts didn’t know which wine they were trying, and each person tried the orange wines in a different order to avoid any bias. After all of them had been tasted, the panel agreed on a score for each bottle.

Please drink responsibly. See Drinkaware for information and advice.