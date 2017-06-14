Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Best cheap laptops for under £500

By Callum Tennent

We round up our top-scoring laptops for less than £500, to help you find the best laptop available without breaking the bank.

The best cheap laptop for you

Technology has moved on so much that you really don't have to spend big to get a laptop that will do everything you need. Here, we round up the best cheap laptops for less than £500. These cheap laptops will tackle most tasks with ease, and we've picked out a range of sizes so you can have an ultra-portable 11-inch laptop or a cheap 15-inch laptop for everyday use.

Best laptops under £500

Asus E200
Which? score 73%
Reviewed Jun 2016
Best Buy
Ease of use:
4 out of 5
Performance:
2 out of 5
Battery:
5 out of 5
Screen quality:
3 out of 5
Portability:
5 out of 5
Screen size (inches):
Resolution (pixels):
Processor:
Ram (GB):
We couldn't quite believe how good this budget laptop is. A Best Buy laptop for a rock-bottom price.

Acer Swift 1
Which? score 72%
Reviewed Mar 2017
Ease of use:
4 out of 5
Performance:
4 out of 5
Battery:
5 out of 5
Screen quality:
3 out of 5
Portability:
3 out of 5
Screen size (inches):
Resolution (pixels):
Processor:
Ram (GB):
This budget laptop hits the sweet spot of having a decently-sized screen, brilliant battery life and 128GB of storage.

Acer Aspire ES1 series (13-inch)
Which? score 69%
Reviewed May 2016
Ease of use:
4 out of 5
Performance:
2 out of 5
Battery:
4 out of 5
Screen quality:
3 out of 5
Portability:
4 out of 5
Screen size (inches):
Resolution (pixels):
Processor:
Ram (GB):
This laptop's indomitable battery life and comfortable keyboard mean you can do much, much worse.

HP Stream 11
Which? score 67%
Reviewed Nov 2016
Ease of use:
4 out of 5
Performance:
2 out of 5
Battery:
4 out of 5
Screen quality:
3 out of 5
Portability:
4 out of 5
Screen size (inches):
Resolution (pixels):
Processor:
Ram (GB):
This Windows 10-based Chromebook alternative deserves credit for putting out something so affordable and portable.

HP Pavilion x360 11
Which? score 64%
Reviewed Oct 2016
Ease of use:
4 out of 5
Performance:
3 out of 5
Battery:
3 out of 5
Screen quality:
3 out of 5
Portability:
4 out of 5
Screen size (inches):
Resolution (pixels):
Processor:
Ram (GB):
Unlike the other PCs on the list, this two-in-one device has a large spinning hard drive so you can save down files, photos and music.

Looking for our full reviews? Click to jump straight to our independent laptop reviews.

We test laptops more thoroughly than anyone else

Our tests go further than those carried out by other organisations, and because Which? is independent and does not accept advertising or freebies, you can trust our reviews to give you the full, honest and impartial truth about a product.

When testing laptops in the Which? test lab, we monitor, measure and test more than 260 different criteria to ensure that we have every base covered. Everything from battery life and screen brightness to key dimensions and USB data transfer rate is considered.

We even use thermal imaging to see just how hot laptops get under stress. When Which? passes judgment on a laptop, you can be sure that if there's a problem to be found with it we'll let you know.

