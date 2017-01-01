Tony Ward OBE

Tony Ward, deputy chair of the Which? Limited Board, is an experienced non-executive director, and is currently the senior independent director on the Board of the OCS Group. His last executive position was as group services director at BAA, where he was responsible for IT, airside operations, security and health & safety. Before that he was the group HR director for Kingfisher, and prior to that, deputy chair of the Commission for Racial Equality. Tony joined the board in July 2012, having been first co-opted to the Council in September 2011.