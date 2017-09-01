Join Which? Connect

Which? Connect is our exclusive online research panel made up of more than 30,000 Which? members

Each month the Which? Connect panel take part in a variety of research activities, including surveys and focus groups.

This research feeds directly into our magazine articles and online content, our ideas for forthcoming magazines and our lobbying and campaigning work. Being part of Which? Connect means you’ll ensure Which? members have a fundamental input into what we research and how we make change happen with a lasting and positive impact.

Why should I join?

It's free.

You’ll receive a monthly newsletter where there will be various different opportunities to get involved in our research.

You can take part in as many or as few research activities as you like (for example, surveys, workshops, focus groups etc) and you can unsubscribe from the panel at any time.

Which? Connect is open to all Which? members – click here to join the Which? Connect panel.