Which? Money Helpline

The Which? Money Helpline gives independent one-to-one guidance on all sorts of money matters over the phone

From tax to travel insurance, if you’re a Which? member with a money question or concern our Money Helpline experts are here to help. Since the helpline started in 2009, we've helped Which? members win more than £3.2 million in compensation for mis-sold financial products and shoddy service.

Money experts you can rely on

The helpline is staffed by advisers with more than 100 years’ experience in the financial services industry between them. You can ask us any question about personal finance, and there are no limits to the number of calls members can make or the length of time you spend talking to our advisers. Although we can’t give you regulated financial advice, you'll always get personalised assistance.

Here’s a list of what we can help you with:

Banking

Borrowing

Car, home and travel insurance

Equity release

Investments

Long-term care

Mortgages

Pensions

Protection insurance

Savings

Tax

Wills/probate/trusts

The helpline is open on Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm on 01992 822848.