- What happens if something goes wrong during a home birth?
Birth doesn’t always go to plan, so we explain why you might need to be transferred to a hospital during a home birth and what is likely to happen.
- Planning a home birth – your top questions answered
Our practical guide to arranging a home birth helps you to consider the realities of having a home birth – from the size of your flat to making arrangements for other children and pets.
- Is a home birth safe?
Find out how safe a home birth is likely to be for you based on whether this is your first baby or not and if you’re at higher risk of complications.
- Having a home water birth
From the strength of your floor to the costs of the birth pool, find out everything you need to know about having a water birth in your own home.
- Home birth checklist
Giving birth in your own home requires a bit of preparation. From the birth pool to extra towels, we list the things you may need to have ready before going into labour.
