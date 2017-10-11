Which? Connect

Which? Connect is a consumer research access panel owned and operated by Which?.

As a member of the panel, you will have the opportunity to participate in consumer research activities including online and mobile surveys, focus groups, discussion groups and more.

The terms listed below apply to anyone using Which? Connect so please take the time to read our terms and conditions. You should only use Which? Connect if you agree to them.

If you have any questions, then please email us at connecthelpdesk@which.co.uk and we will be happy to help you.

What we will do for you

Registration: When registering, you will be asked to provide a screen name. If you'd prefer that any comments you provide will not identify you to other Which? Connect users, please use a pseudonym. If you are using a pseudonym we will keep your true identity secret unless we are legally obliged to reveal it.

Your personal data: we take the security of your personal data seriously and we will always act reasonably and in accordance with our privacy policy. Please take the time to understand this policy.

If we make any changes to Which? Connect, we will tell you about these by email.

What you should do for us

Please don't try to join Which? Connect if you are under 18, you do not live in the UK, you've previously been a member of Which? Connect or if you are not a Which? member as we will not accept your application.

Please behave responsibly when adding content to Which? Connect. You agree that:

You will not use Which? Connect in any way that is:

illegal or unlawful, or likely to encourage illegal or unlawful behaviour;

likely to damage the reputation of Which?;

likely to be a nuisance, harmful or deceptive to any other person;

Any content you add to the website will:

be factually accurate and/or be your genuinely held belief or opinion that is based on facts;

not be defamatory, obscene or offensive;

not infringe the copyright, trademarks or any other intellectual property rights of another person;

not promote your own or your employer's business, seek to recruit new staff, or otherwise include any advertising or promotional material;

You also agree that you:

will not try to access any confidential information (including usernames and passwords) of any other person, or try to collect, store or otherwise use any personal data of other Which? Connect members or contributors;

You are over 18 years old or otherwise have the express permission of your parent or guardian to use the service.

You must not do anything to damage or disrupt our websites and you must not use our websites in a way that may cause a nuisance to others.

Please keep your log-in details confidential to help us maintain the security of our website. You should not allow any other person to obtain access to Which? Connect using your log-in details.

Please tell us as soon as you can if you think someone is misusing Which? Connect or if you think someone else is using your log-in details by emailing us at connecthelpdesk@which.co.uk.

Other important things you need to know

You grant us a licence to use the content you add to our website whenever and however we like. For example, we may use this information in the Which? magazine or in marketing materials for Which?. You agree that we may display your name or username when using your content in this way.

If you do not participate in any surveys during a 6 month period we will contact you to check whether you would like us to remove you from the panel.

Please ensure any content you print, copy or download from our website is for your personal use only.You must not use or encourage others to use our website (or its contents) for their or your commercial gain or in a way that could damage the reputation of Which?.

We may edit or delete the reviews or any other content you provide at any time at our sole discretion, and we have no obligation to review the information you provide.

You take full responsibility for the content you post on Which? Connect which means, for example, that if you provide a post in breach of these terms, you may be required to compensate anyone who suffers as a result.

What happens if you don't comply with these terms? We will treat any non-compliance as a serious issue, and if we think you have breached any of these terms, we may take any action that we consider appropriate. This may include:

the temporary or permanent suspension of your access to Which? Connect;

taking legal action against you, possibly to recover any financial loss that we have suffered as a result of your actions; or

publishing a statement on any of our websites detailing your actions.

About Us

Which? Connect is operated by Which? Limited, a subsidiary company of the Consumers' Association. Both companies – along with several other subsidiary companies - are part of the Which? Group. The Which? Group is also known simply as Which?. We are required to

provide you with the following information about our companies:

Name Consumers' Association Which? Limited Company number 580128 677665 Registered address 2 Marylebone Road, London, NW1 4DF 2 Marylebone Road, London, NW1 4DF Registered in England and Wales England and Wales VAT number N/A GB238534158 Company type Limited by guarantee Private limited company email which@which.co.uk which@which.co.uk

The Consumers' Association is a registered charity under number 296072.