These terms apply to anyone using the Which? Reviews App.

General terms

These general terms (including the privacy policy) apply to anyone using or subscribing to the the Which? reviews app (the “Which? Reviews App”).

Please take the time to read these terms and conditions because you should not use our Which? Reviews App unless you agree to these general terms and our privacy policy.

If you have any questions, then please give our Customer Services Team a call on 01992 822 800 and they will be happy to help you.

1. Collecting information about you

We take the security of personal information very seriously and actively support the Government to help ensure the law provides you with adequate protection.

So we can provide a high level of service, it is important for us to understand how our visitors use the Which? Reviews App, and so we will collect information about you. We will always act reasonably and in accordance with our privacy and cookie policies. Please take the time to read these policies so you understand exactly what information we collect and why.

2. What we will do for you

Accurate information: We will aim to ensure that all the information provided on our Which? Reviews App is accurate and up-to-date.

Availability: We will aim to ensure our Which? Reviews App is always available, but there may be times when, unfortunately, it will not be. We will try and keep any periods when our Which? Reviews App is unavailable to a minimum.

Accessibility: We will try to ensure our Which? Reviews App is accessible to everyone who uses it. If you are having problems accessing the Which? Reviews App, then please contact our Customer Services Team to see what we can do to help.

3. What you should do for us

Please take the time to check the advice on our Which? Reviews App is right for your individual circumstances and if you are making any important decisions, such as on financial, legal or medical matters, you should consult a qualified professional adviser who can provide specific advice based on your individual position.

Please make sure you’re happy that any sites you link to from our Which? Reviews App are appropriate for you as we do not endorse that organisation and we have no control over the content of that site or how that site or organisation operates.

Please ensure any content you take from the Which? Reviews App is for your personal and private use only. You must not use or encourage others to use the Which? Reviews App (or their contents) for their or your commercial gain or in a way that could damage the reputation of Which?. Additionally, you cannot use our Which? Reviews App to create, update or amend your own or someone else's databases. You must not use any automated means to monitor or copy our Which? Reviews App or their content, or permit to be made any bulk downloading or storage of data from the Which? Reviews App. Our content (including but not limited to “Best Buy”, “Don’t Buy”, percentage scores and star ratings) cannot be reproduced on any public forum, including all product review, retailer and blogging websites.

Please copy or download content carefully because you will be responsible for any damage to your computer system that may result.

You must not do anything to damage or disrupt the Which? Reviews App and you must not use it in a way that may cause a nuisance to others.

We encourage you to use our Which? Reviews App, providing you do so responsibly.

4. Other important things you need to know

What happens if things go wrong?

Given the wide range of information we provide on our Which? Reviews App, it’s possible that every now and again things may not go as planned. If we make a mistake, rest assured we will do our best to put things right as soon as possible.

Unfortunately, we will not be able to compensate you for any loss you may suffer as a result of:

any mistake we make with the content on our Which? Reviews App;

any parts of our Which? Reviews App being unavailable or inaccessible;

your use of any organisation’s website that you can access from our Which? Reviews App (including any purchase from that organisation and any use they make of the personal data you provide to them);

the downloading or copying of any material from our Which? Reviews App;

inaccurate pricing information, including any price predictions.

We do not, of course, exclude any liability we may have in the unlikely event we have been fraudulent or if we are negligent and as a result we cause your death or personal injury, whether in connection with these general terms or any of our other website terms and conditions.

What happens if you don’t comply with our Which? Reviews App terms?

You agree to compensate us for any loss that we suffer as a result of your failure to comply with these general terms.

If anyone complains about your use of the Which? Reviews App, you agree that we can control the handling of any such dispute and that you will fully support and co-operate with this.

Which? may vary any of its terms or withdraw the Which? Reviews App at anytime. Please make sure you check our terms and conditions regularly for any announcements. The changed terms will normally take effect immediately upon publication, although where we think the changes are likely to be important to you, we shall always tell you in advance so you can decide whether to continue using our Which? Reviews App. Should we decide to withdraw the Which? Reviews App, we will continue to provide access to the Which? Reviews App until the end of the month you have paid for.

English law shall apply to all our terms and conditions and any disputes must be heard in an English Court. Nothing in any of terms and conditions affect your legal rights.

5. About us

The Which? Reviews App is operated by Which? Limited, a subsidiary company of the Consumers’ Association. Both companies - along with several other subsidiary companies - are part of the Which? Group. The Which? Group is also known simply as Which?.

We are required to provide you with the following information about our companies:

Consumers’ Association

Company number: 580128

Registered address: 2 Marylebone Road, London, NW1 4DF

Registered in: England and Wales

Company type: Limited by guarantee

Email: which@which.co.uk

The Consumers’ Association is a registered charity under number 296072.

Which? Limited

Company number: 677665

Registered address: 2 Marylebone Road,London, NW1 4DF

Registered in: England and Wales

VAT number: GB238534158

Company type: Private limited company

Email: which@which.co.uk

Which? Financial Services Limited (Which? Mortgage Advisers)

Company number: 07239342

Registered address: 2 Marylebone Road, London, NW1 4DF

Registered in: England and Wales

Company type: Private limited company

Email: which@which.co.uk

Which? Legal Limited

Company number: 08109992

Registered address: 2 Marylebone Road, London, NW1 4DF

Registered in: England and Wales

Company type: Private limited company

Email: which@which.co.uk

Free access

Before subscribing to the Which? Reviews App, you may access the app for free for 30 days. The free access period is intended to allow you to try the service, at the end of which you will be prompted to take out a paid for subscription (additional terms & conditions below apply to your paid-for subscription).

Additional Terms & Conditions for your paid-for monthly subscription

Your Which? membership

The following terms apply to anyone taking out a paid-for subscription to the Which? Reviews App. They apply in addition to our general terms.

Which? Membership Terms

1. Your membership

Your Which? Reviews App membership will continue month-to-month until terminated. To use the Which? Reviews App you must have Internet access and a device capable of hosting the Which? Reviews App, and a current, valid method of payment.

Paying for your membership:

When signing up to our Which? Reviews App subscription you will be charged for your first month’s subscription upfront. You will pay £3.99 per month for your monthly Which? Reviews App subscription. You can pay for your subscription via the App Store through your Apple account.

2. Cancellation

You may cancel your subscription at anytime through the App Store.

3. Other important things you need to know

Please keep your membership details confidential to help us maintain the security of the Which? Reviews App. You should not allow any other person to obtain access to the App using your membership details.

What happens if you don’t comply with these terms? We will treat any non-compliance as a serious issue, and if we think you have breached any of these terms, we may take any action that we consider appropriate. This may include the temporary or permanent suspension of your access to our App.

If you are a Which? Member and we don’t comply with these Terms we will be happy to compensate you for any loss you suffer as a direct result of up to £100 each time.

The European online dispute resolution (ODR) platform can be accessed here: http://ec.europa.eu/consumers/odr/. This can be used for resolving disputes about products and services purchased online.