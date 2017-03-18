Which? uncovers three new Best Buy sat navs

In our latest batch of testing we put 10 sat navs and sat nav apps through their paces, and discovered three new Best Buys.

Sat nav apps from CoPilot, MagicEarth and Sygic were all put to the test. We also tested a free sat nav option for Windows Phone users – Microsoft Maps.

We constantly review our testing to ensure we’re keeping up with the latest market trends. As part of this initiative, we also retest older models to make sure they are still keeping up with the more recent devices around. In our latest batch, we retested the TomTom Start 20 and TomTom Start 25.

Find out which devices and apps have impressed us most by checking out our Best Buy sat navs.

Are older models any good?

Older models can often be picked up for a song, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they will underperform. We’ve found devices that have been around for a while but still do a great job of the basics, with excellent audio and visual navigation instructions to direct you smoothly to your destination.

The latest sat nav ranges will have the most up-to-date features, such as built-in Sim cards for handling calls and receiving instant traffic data, but they’re also likely to be the priciest options ranging from around £120 right up to £350. Models from former ranges may do a good job of providing clear navigation, but often lack the most up-to-date features and functions. Before you buy, decide which features are important to you by reading our guide to how to buy the best sat nav.

Read the full reviews of the TomTom Start 20 and TomTom Start 25 to find out if they can keep up with their younger counterparts.

New sat nav apps on test in 2017

As well as reviewing our testing and re-assessing older devices, we also test the very latest launches. To read full reviews of the most recent sat nav apps we’ve tested, click on the individual links below.

All of these sat nav apps are free to download, but you’ll need to pay for in-app purchases depending on the features you want.