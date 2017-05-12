Which? uncovers new Best Buy Garmin sat nav

In our latest batch of sat nav tests we put the 2017 Garmin Drive range through its paces, and discovered one new Best Buy.

Garmin revamped its sat nav line-up in 2016: all models now come within the Drive series, and there are four ranges of Garmin sat navs to choose from. There are the entry-level Drive models, two mid-range options – DriveSmart and DriveAssist – and the premium DriveLuxe models. Read on to find out more about the 2017 models on test.

New 2017 Garmin sat navs on test

Garmin Drive

The Garmin Drive 51 LMT-S and Drive 61-LMT-S are the entry-level 5 and 6-inch sat navs, costing £160 and £190 respectively. Features include lifetime map updates and driver alerts for hazards on the road, such as sharp bends or speed changes.

Garmin DriveSmart

The DriveSmart models – Garmin DriveSmart 51 LMT-D, Garmin DriveSmart 51 LMT-S and Garmin DriveSmart 61 LMT-D – add voice activation to the mix. This should allow you to interact with your device hands-free while driving, but only if it can pick up your voice over the sound of your engine. So did these models manage to do that? Click on the links above to find out.

Garmin DriveAssist

The Garmin DriveAssist 51 LMT-D is a 5-inch sat nav with a built-in dash cam, which could help you prove what happened in the case of a crash. It costs £310, but is it worth it? Find out if it impressed in our sat nav tests by reading the full review, and watch out for the results of the dash cam testing, due online before the end of June.



Garmin DriveLuxe

The Garmin DriveLuxe 51 LMT-D is the priciest model in the Drive series, and costs around £330. It’s packed full of features, such as voice-activated navigation, a digital traffic receiver, and built-in wi-fi for easy updates. But does the performance justify the price?

Find out how all these devices fared in our tests, and how they compare with older Garmins, by checking out our Garmin sat nav reviews.