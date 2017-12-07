The Best Buy washing-up liquid that costs less than £1

Choose one of the three Best Buy washing-up liquids revealed in our latest tests and you’ll breeze through the washing-up after festive feasts – and you could save money, too.

It’s the perfect time of year for big gatherings of friends and family, but once the crowds disperse, the task of scrubbing and scraping your way through piles of plates begins.

Whether you’ve used five roasting tins for a show-stopping recipe, or Christmas revellers have used up every glass in the house, the best washing-up liquids will make light work of the challenge.

In our washing-up liquid tests, the very best clean up to twice as many plates as the worst-scoring options. We’ve tested 12 popular washing-up liquids from big brands and major supermarkets – three triumphed as Best Buys and, weight for weight, one of our Best Buys cost less than half the price of another.

Don’t pay more than you need to

Washing-up liquid probably isn’t the priciest item on your shopping list, but you can still save money without compromising on cleaning power.

Our tests revealed one great value Best Buy washing-up liquid which costs less than £1 per bottle – that’s less that a third of the price of the most expensive option (per 100ml). Plus, Best Buy washing-up liquids can power through more grimy plates than others, so you’ll buy fewer bottles in the long run.

Ever splashed out for ‘premium’ options? We found one washing-up liquid that did just as well as its ‘premium’ counterpart, so you could be paying for ‘extra power’ that isn’t really there. Read all of our washing-up liquid reviews to find out which it was.

Plus, our tests also revealed four Don’t Buy washing up liquids that you might be best to avoid.

New, tough tests

Anyone who has tackled a cheesy lasagne dish or a gravy-encrusted roasting tin will know that baked-on fat is the most difficult foodstuff to wash off by hand. In 2015, we added a new ‘tough grease’ element to our washing-up liquid tests that revealed big differences between products.

This year, we’ve enhanced this part of the test to make it even more realistic. First, we bake tough grease into a metal tile. Then, we wipe it with even strokes of a sponge containing each washing-up liquid and count how many strokes it takes for all the baked-on grease to be completely removed. The results really separated the best from the rest – one standout performer cleared all the grease in just seven swipes, while the worst hadn’t shifted it after 100 strokes.

Our tests also measure how well each washing-up liquid removes lighter fat and grease, and how long the foam lasts when you’re cleaning everyday grime. That means that the washing-up liquids that score top marks are good all-round choices, while those that score poorly will leave you using extra elbow grease.

