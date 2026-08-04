15 beauty essentials that impressed us most: skincare and grooming that really work

A good beauty regimen is only as good as the products you use.

In a world of fast-moving online trends and influencer hype, finding the products that actually work for you often feels like an expensive guessing game.

That’s where Which? comes in. We rigorously test everything from everyday razors to popular hair dryers to reveal the products that are genuinely good, highlighting the very best with our trusted Best Buy badge.

These are some of our favourite beauty and grooming products, spanning everything from hair removal and oral care to skincare, hair styling and perfumes.

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On this page, Which? members will have exclusive access to: the full list of our testers’ favourite products

Best Buy picks that soared through our lab tests

detailed reviews and buying advice for every product featured. If you’re not yet a member, you can get instant access by joining Which?. You will also get access to all our full product reviews.

Hair removal

Including the best razor for men, top-scoring razors for women, Which?-tested electric shavers and one of our favourite epilators, these essential hair-removal tools are worth investing in for quick, smooth results.

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Skincare

Skincare staples will keep you feeling fresh and hydrated. Our Best Buys cover some of the key elements of your daily routine, including the top-rated lip balms, Which?-tested hand creams and our favourite anti-ageing creams.

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Hair care and styling

Get gorgeous locks with the ultimate hair styling lineup. We’ve found the best hot brushes, the best hair dryers and the best hair straighteners to help you style quickly and effortlessly.

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Perfumes

Smell good and feel confident with one of these perfumes for women or a Which?-tested scent for men.

Log in now or join Which? to reveal these products.