By clicking a retailer link you consent to third-party cookies that track your onward journey. This enables W? to receive an affiliate commission if you make a purchase, which supports our mission to be the UK's consumer champion.

15 beauty essentials that impressed us most: skincare and grooming that really work

Tried-and-tested beauty, skincare and haircare Best Buys for men and women to help you look and feel your best
Yasmine CrosslandSenior Consumer Writer

Yasmine specialises in shopping advice and finding the best deals during sales events like Black Friday, helping readers get great value for their money.

beauty essentials, razor
Set as preferred source

A good beauty regimen is only as good as the products you use.

In a world of fast-moving online trends and influencer hype, finding the products that actually work for you often feels like an expensive guessing game.

That’s where Which? comes in. We rigorously test everything from everyday razors to popular hair dryers to reveal the products that are genuinely good, highlighting the very best with our trusted Best Buy badge.

These are some of our favourite beauty and grooming products, spanning everything from hair removal and oral care to skincare, hair styling and perfumes.

Live well and stay healthy

free newsletter

Sign up for our Healthy Living newsletter, it's free.

Our Healthy Living newsletter delivers free health and wellbeing-related content, along with other information about Which? Group products and services. We won't keep sending you the newsletter if you don't want it – unsubscribe whenever you want. Your data will be processed in accordance with our privacy notice.

Which? testers' favourites

On this page, Which? members will have exclusive access to:

  • the full list of our testers’ favourite products
  • Best Buy picks that soared through our lab tests
  • detailed reviews and buying advice for every product featured.

If you’re not yet a member, you can get instant access by joining Which?. You will also get access to all our full product reviews.

Hair removal

Including the best razor for men, top-scoring razors for women, Which?-tested electric shavers and one of our favourite epilators, these essential hair-removal tools are worth investing in for quick, smooth results.

Log in now or join Which? to reveal these products. 

Skincare

Skincare staples will keep you feeling fresh and hydrated. Our Best Buys cover some of the key elements of your daily routine, including the top-rated lip balms, Which?-tested hand creams and our favourite anti-ageing creams.

Log in now or join Which? to reveal these products.

Hair care and styling

Get gorgeous locks with the ultimate hair styling lineup. We’ve found the best hot brushes, the best hair dryers and the best hair straighteners to help you style quickly and effortlessly.

Log in now or join Which? to reveal these products.

Perfumes

Smell good and feel confident with one of these perfumes for women or a Which?-tested scent for men.

Log in now or join Which? to reveal these products.

More on this