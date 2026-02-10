5 things I’d never do as a bathrooms expert

Designing and fitting a new bathroom is an exciting and creative process, but there are important pitfalls to avoid along the way.

It may be fun to think about colours, spa-style features and smart gadgets, but neglecting more practical issues such as ventilation, storage and layout can create everyday annoyances, or worse, cause long-term damage.

As Which?'s bathrooms researcher, I've heard from many homeowners about problems and regrets with new bathrooms. Fortunately, many issues are avoidable with some forward planning and careful design choices.

1. I'd never choose the cheapest bathroom products

Fitting a new bathroom can be an expensive process, but buying products as cheaply as possible isn’t necessarily cost-effective in the long term.

If your fixtures and fittings deteriorate quickly and start to look shabby or simply stop working, you’ll need to spend more money replacing them.

Where possible, look to buy products with a good-quality finish and a reputation for durability. Consider whether warranties are available too.

We surveyed more than 6,000 people about their experiences buying bathroom products,* and the scores for most of the major bathroom retailers placed them in the lower half of the table for the quality, finish and value of their products. Customers weren't impressed with their own-label products.

To see which companies came top of the table, read our guide to the best and worst bathroom brands

2. I'd never treat ventilation as an optional extra

Bathrooms can suffer from condensation and mould problems if there isn’t enough ventilation to remove moisture from the air. It was a frustration for 12% of respondents when we asked more than 1,000 people to tell us about their bathroom regrets.**

This can damage your bathroom furniture, cause paint to peel from the walls and exacerbate any damp or mould issues.

Opening a window can help, but a bathroom extractor fan is essential for keeping the room properly ventilated. It’s possible to install an extractor fan if you’re confident at DIY, or it costs around £60 to £90 for installation by a tradesperson.

Ideally, it will have a humidity sensor to turn it on and off when the air is dry enough, rather than being linked to when the light is turned on or off.

For further advice, read our guide on how to buy the best bathroom extractor fan

3. I'd never scrimp on storage

I don't know about you, but shampoo bottles, toothpaste tubes, razors and other items seem to multiply in my bathroom. Before I got a handle on storage, they'd end up clustered around the sink and edge of the bath, looking messy.

While keeping furnishings sparse and minimal may seem aesthetically pleasing at first, think about how practical it is when you need to find a home for everything.

Rather than a simple pedestal sink, you could opt for a sink built into a vanity unit with drawers underneath to increase storage space. If possible, add a recessed shower niche to keep toiletries off the floor or bathroom side.

Extra cabinets, baskets and boxes can also help keep the room tidy. And if space is really at a premium, shelves over the loo or door can work wonders.

Read our expert advice on choosing the best bathroom storage and cabinets

4. I'd never choose white grout for floor tiles

It may look pristine in an untouched showroom, but white grout requires a lot of maintenance in a busy used bathroom.

It's difficult to return to its former glory without a lot of elbow grease – I've lost countless hours scrubbing at grout that's turned grey or yellow from dust, dirt and damp conditions.

Try using a mid-grey or ‘greige’ grout, as it doesn't show dust and dirt so much and should maintain its cleaner look for longer. You can often colour-match grout to your tiles, too.

Matt black taps can be similarly high-maintenance, as they're more likely to show limescale, especially in hard-water areas.

Think about your appetite for maintenance when choosing items for your bathroom.

5. I'd never buy any fixtures before the final floor plan is set

A particular product may catch your eye, such as a stylish freestanding bath, especially if it’s on sale.

However, if you start buying fixtures before you’ve planned the design and layout of your bathroom, you might encounter problems.

So before you start thinking about statement pieces, try marking out your plan on the floor with masking tape to see how everything will fit together, and how much space you have to play with.

This will help avoid common regrets people have about their new bathroom, such as the shower enclosure feeling too cramped or a vanity unit preventing the door from opening fully.

Discover the most common bathroom regrets according to our research, plus advice on how to design a bathroom

*Based on an online survey of 6,833 adults – members of the Which? Connect panel and members of the public – conducted in June 2023

**Based on an online survey of 1,174 members of the Which? Connect panel in April 2022