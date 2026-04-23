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6 lesser-known Isa perks you could be missing out on

Which? explains why there's more to Isas than side-stepping income tax
Matthew JenkinSenior writer

Matthew is an award-winning journalist, specialising in savings, tax and insurance.

Woman with red hair in a yellow shirt smiles while holding a yellow piggy bank in a bright kitchen with flowers and apples.

Cash Isa deals hit a record high in April, as pressure mounts for savers under 65 to utilise their full £20,000 tax-free allowance before next year's changes kick in.

Moneyfacts data shows 712 accounts available on 1 April 2026, the most ever. Rates are rising too, with average instant-access interest climbing from 2.61% AER to 2.73%.

That’s good news for savers looking to shield their interest from tax, but tax-free returns are only part of the story.

From helping with fiscal drag to letting some couples preserve tax advantages after death, there are several Isa benefits that are easy to overlook. Here are six you might have missed.

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1. Protect against frozen allowances

Income tax thresholds have been frozen since 2021 and, as wages have risen, an increasing number of people are being pushed into a higher tax band. This process is called fiscal drag.

The latest figures from the Office for Budget Responsibility found that, by 2030-31, an extra 4.8 million people will become higher-rate taxpayers. If you were previously a basic-rate taxpayer, the cut HMRC takes will rise from 20% to 40%.

Because you can stash up to £20,000 a year without interest counting towards your taxable income, an Isa can help lessen the risk of breaching income tax thresholds.

2. Reduce tax on investments

Usually, when you sell investment assets, you'll pay Capital Gains Tax (CGT) on any profits you make above a certain level (£3,000 for 2026-27). 

Returns made on investments held in a stocks and shares Isa, however, are exempt from CGT.

Bear in mind that if you already hold investments elsewhere, you can't transfer them directly into your Isa. Instead, you can opt to sell them, deposit the money in your Isa, and then buy the investments back within your tax-free account – a tactic known as a 'Bed and Isa'.

3. Interest may be higher

Cash Isas have a reputation for offering more competitive rates than savings accounts. That's certainly true when it comes to instant-access deals. 

Moneyfacts data over the past five years shows instant-access cash Isas have consistently beaten taxable instant-access deals. The average instant-access cash Isa rate on 1 April was 2.73% compared to the 2.44% offered by non-Isa instant-access accounts. 

That difference may sound small, but it can still affect returns. With £10,000 saved for a year at today’s average top rates, a cash Isa would earn around £29 more interest than a standard instant-access account. That's assuming the variable-rate doesn't change. 

Savers who aren't at risk of paying tax on their interest may therefore be better off putting money in an Isa.

However, it's a different story for fixed accounts. From 1 July 2023 to 1 February 2026, one-year deals paid more than the Isa equivalent. And the last time a five-year cash Isa deal offered a better rate was on 1 June 2023.

Cash Isas also struggle to beat traditional savings accounts when it comes to top rates, with all of today's best tax-free deals lagging behind. 

This table shows how rates compare between savings accounts and cash Isas. Results are ordered by term.

Instant access
Cahoot
5%n/a£1InternetMonthly, yearly
Instant access cash Isa
Plum
4.31%73%£1Mobile appMonthly
One-year fixed rate
MBNA
4.66%n/a£1,000InternetOn maturity
One-year fixed rate cash Isa
Investec Save
4.52%n/a£1,000InternetOn maturity
Two-year fixed rate
RCI Bank UK
4.65%n/a£1,000InternetMonthly, yearly
Two-year fixed rate cash Isa
Santander
4.5%63%£500Branch, internet, mobile appYearly
Three-year fixed rate
RCI Bank UK (Raisin exclusive*)
4.6%n/a£1,000Internet, mobile appOn maturity (compounded annually)
Three-year fixed rate cash Isa
Aldermore
4.51%74%£1,000InternetMonthly, anniversary
Four-year fixed rate
thisbank
4.57%n/a£100Internet, mobile appYearly
Four-year fixed rate cash Isa
UBL UK
3.91%n/a£2,000Branch, internet, mobile app, postalMonthly, quarterly, anniversary, on maturity
Five-year fixed rate
Chetwood Bank
4.65%n/a£1,000InternetYearly
Five-year fixed rate cash Isa
Nationwide BS
4.5%77%£1Branch, internet, mobile appAnniversary

Table notes: rates sourced from Moneyfacts on 22 April 2026 and based on a balance of £5,000. (a) The Sunny Day Saver account offers 5% AER on balances up to £3,000 for 12 months, after which funds transfer to a Cahoot Savings account at 1%.

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Savers who decide to opt for a cash Isa should bear in mind that from April 2027 the amount you can hold in cash will fall to £12,000 for savers under 65. To use the full £20,000 Isa allowance, the remaining £8,000 would need to be invested in a stocks and shares Isa.

4. Inherit your partner's allowance

Like other savings, money in an Isa forms part of your estate when you die. A surviving spouse or civil partner can usually inherit these funds without paying inheritance tax. 

What makes Isas different is that your partner can also keep the tax-free benefits. Since 3 December 2014, bereaved spouses and civil partners have been allowed to re-invest cash and investments held in their partner's Isa. The allowance is called an Additional Permitted Subscription (APS). Be aware that not all Isa providers let people use it, so you'll need to check with your provider that they accept these extra deposits before transferring.

If not, you're free to open another one that does, even if you've used part of your Isa subscription in the current tax year.

5. Use for emergency savings

Instant-access accounts are usually the first stop for savers looking for a place to store emergency funds. But a cash Isa offers similar freedoms. 

Flexible Isas allow you to withdraw funds from an Isa and replace it, without it affecting your annual Isa allowance – as long as you do so in the same tax year.

Banks and building societies, however, are under no obligation to provide flexible Isas, so you'll need to check the small print when comparing accounts.

6. Returns won't affect your student loan 

Student loan repayments are usually based on your salary, with deductions taken automatically through PAYE once you earn above the threshold.

However, if you complete a self-assessment tax return, some types of unearned income, including taxable savings interest, may need to be declared and can be taken into account when calculating repayments.

Interest earned inside an Isa is tax-free, so it doesn’t count as taxable savings income. That means using an Isa could help you avoid increasing the income figure used in those calculations.

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