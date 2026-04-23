6 lesser-known Isa perks you could be missing out on

Cash Isa deals hit a record high in April, as pressure mounts for savers under 65 to utilise their full £20,000 tax-free allowance before next year's changes kick in.

Moneyfacts data shows 712 accounts available on 1 April 2026, the most ever. Rates are rising too, with average instant-access interest climbing from 2.61% AER to 2.73%.

That’s good news for savers looking to shield their interest from tax, but tax-free returns are only part of the story.

From helping with fiscal drag to letting some couples preserve tax advantages after death, there are several Isa benefits that are easy to overlook. Here are six you might have missed.

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1. Protect against frozen allowances

Income tax thresholds have been frozen since 2021 and, as wages have risen, an increasing number of people are being pushed into a higher tax band. This process is called fiscal drag.

The latest figures from the Office for Budget Responsibility found that, by 2030-31, an extra 4.8 million people will become higher-rate taxpayers. If you were previously a basic-rate taxpayer, the cut HMRC takes will rise from 20% to 40%.

Because you can stash up to £20,000 a year without interest counting towards your taxable income, an Isa can help lessen the risk of breaching income tax thresholds.

Find out more: what tax do you pay on savings interest?

2. Reduce tax on investments

Usually, when you sell investment assets, you'll pay Capital Gains Tax (CGT) on any profits you make above a certain level (£3,000 for 2026-27).

Returns made on investments held in a stocks and shares Isa, however, are exempt from CGT.

Bear in mind that if you already hold investments elsewhere, you can't transfer them directly into your Isa. Instead, you can opt to sell them, deposit the money in your Isa, and then buy the investments back within your tax-free account – a tactic known as a 'Bed and Isa'.

Find out more: best stocks and shares Isa

3. Interest may be higher

Cash Isas have a reputation for offering more competitive rates than savings accounts. That's certainly true when it comes to instant-access deals.

Moneyfacts data over the past five years shows instant-access cash Isas have consistently beaten taxable instant-access deals. The average instant-access cash Isa rate on 1 April was 2.73% compared to the 2.44% offered by non-Isa instant-access accounts.

That difference may sound small, but it can still affect returns. With £10,000 saved for a year at today’s average top rates, a cash Isa would earn around £29 more interest than a standard instant-access account. That's assuming the variable-rate doesn't change.

Savers who aren't at risk of paying tax on their interest may therefore be better off putting money in an Isa.

However, it's a different story for fixed accounts. From 1 July 2023 to 1 February 2026, one-year deals paid more than the Isa equivalent. And the last time a five-year cash Isa deal offered a better rate was on 1 June 2023.

Cash Isas also struggle to beat traditional savings accounts when it comes to top rates, with all of today's best tax-free deals lagging behind.

This table shows how rates compare between savings accounts and cash Isas. Results are ordered by term.

Account type Provider Interest rate (AER) Provider customer score Minimum investment Opening methods Interest paid Instant access Cahoot 5% n/a £1 Internet Monthly, yearly Instant access cash Isa Plum 4.31% 73% £1 Mobile app Monthly One-year fixed rate MBNA 4.66% n/a £1,000 Internet On maturity One-year fixed rate cash Isa Investec Save 4.52% n/a £1,000 Internet On maturity Two-year fixed rate RCI Bank UK 4.65% n/a £1,000 Internet Monthly, yearly Two-year fixed rate cash Isa Santander 4.5% 63% £500 Branch, internet, mobile app Yearly Three-year fixed rate RCI Bank UK (Raisin exclusive*) 4.6% n/a £1,000 Internet, mobile app On maturity (compounded annually) Three-year fixed rate cash Isa Aldermore 4.51% 74% £1,000 Internet Monthly, anniversary Four-year fixed rate thisbank 4.57% n/a £100 Internet, mobile app Yearly Four-year fixed rate cash Isa UBL UK 3.91% n/a £2,000 Branch, internet, mobile app, postal Monthly, quarterly, anniversary, on maturity Five-year fixed rate Chetwood Bank 4.65% n/a £1,000 Internet Yearly Five-year fixed rate cash Isa Nationwide BS 4.5% 77% £1 Branch, internet, mobile app Anniversary Show all rows Table notes: rates sourced from Moneyfacts on 22 April 2026 and based on a balance of £5,000. (a) The Sunny Day Saver account offers 5% AER on balances up to £3,000 for 12 months, after which funds transfer to a Cahoot Savings account at 1%.

*What is Raisin? Deals marked 'Raisin exclusive' are available only through Raisin UK, a savings platform. Raisin offers savings accounts from a range of smaller or lesser-known banks and building societies. You'll deposit your money and manage your account through Raisin, rather than dealing directly with the provider. Deposits with all providers are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), with the exception of deposits with AgriBank and HoistSavings, which are protected by the Maltese and Swedish deposit protection schemes, respectively. You can find out more about Raisin in our guide to savings platforms.

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Savers who decide to opt for a cash Isa should bear in mind that from April 2027 the amount you can hold in cash will fall to £12,000 for savers under 65. To use the full £20,000 Isa allowance, the remaining £8,000 would need to be invested in a stocks and shares Isa.

Find out more: best cash Isas 2026

4. Inherit your partner's allowance

Like other savings, money in an Isa forms part of your estate when you die. A surviving spouse or civil partner can usually inherit these funds without paying inheritance tax.

What makes Isas different is that your partner can also keep the tax-free benefits. Since 3 December 2014, bereaved spouses and civil partners have been allowed to re-invest cash and investments held in their partner's Isa. The allowance is called an Additional Permitted Subscription (APS). Be aware that not all Isa providers let people use it, so you'll need to check with your provider that they accept these extra deposits before transferring.

If not, you're free to open another one that does, even if you've used part of your Isa subscription in the current tax year.

Find out more: can you inherit an Isa?

5. Use for emergency savings

Instant-access accounts are usually the first stop for savers looking for a place to store emergency funds. But a cash Isa offers similar freedoms.

Flexible Isas allow you to withdraw funds from an Isa and replace it, without it affecting your annual Isa allowance – as long as you do so in the same tax year.

Banks and building societies, however, are under no obligation to provide flexible Isas, so you'll need to check the small print when comparing accounts.

6. Returns won't affect your student loan

Student loan repayments are usually based on your salary, with deductions taken automatically through PAYE once you earn above the threshold.

However, if you complete a self-assessment tax return, some types of unearned income, including taxable savings interest, may need to be declared and can be taken into account when calculating repayments.

Interest earned inside an Isa is tax-free, so it doesn’t count as taxable savings income. That means using an Isa could help you avoid increasing the income figure used in those calculations.