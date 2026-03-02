75-inch TVs on test: 3 things you need to know about big sets

TVs don't get much bigger than this, but UK living rooms aren't exactly expanding, so who are 75-inch TVs for, what are the benefits of such a massive display and are their any drawbacks?

We tested at least one 75-inch TV from every leading brand, aside from Panasonic, to see how they compared with smaller models in their ranges. In some cases we preferred the 75-inch models, but noticed some trends that confirmed out worst fears about these goliath sets.

When testing these models, we didn't treat them any differently to a smaller TV, so we know exactly where their strengths and weaknesses lie.

Three things you need to know about big screen TVs

We've been testing TVs for decades, so we had a good idea of the potential problems 75-inch TVs would face, but not all of them were realised. Not entirely at least.

1. Bigger screens make for shaky motion

This was one of our main concerns and only a handful of the models we reviewed truly looked smooth at all resolutions. Most TVs have a plethora of motion smoothing technology to stop objects juddering across the screen like they've got a few thousand volts coursing through them, and that applies to bigger TVs too, but their massive panels makes this more difficult.

Objects literally have further to travel across the screen and when framerates are lower, think films where the image is only refreshed 24 times per second, it creates a stuttering effect as objects aren't tracked smoothly.

Most of the TVs we tested, which ranged from entry-level to upper mid-range had issues with motion and we noticed the problems most at lower resolutions. Since the picture can already look more jagged and pixelated at lower resolutions, the judder is even more apparent.

2. And more apparent lack of detail

Any picture quality flaws are going to be more noticeable because they are literally being blown up onto a bigger display, and, along with motion, it's a lack of detail and sharpness that's the most apparent flaw.

4K footage has more pixels making up the image, so when that image is stretched onto a bigger 75-inch screen there should be fewer imperfections. That's not necessarily the case with SD or HD images. Where 4K footage is almost uniformly sharp across every TV we test, the same can't be said for these lower resolutions.

Smaller models in Philips's PUS8500 range scores identically for SD and HD picture quality from its 43-inch model right up to 65-inches. But the Philips 75-inch 75PUS8500 really stands out, with crisper and more balanced footage at both resolutions.

really stands out, with crisper and more balanced footage at both resolutions. With other models though, the difference isn't so stark and we noticed more consistency across different sizes. LG's entry-level 75UA75006LA scored the same for SD and HD picture as smaller models in the range.

It was the opposite for Samsung's UE758000F. We felt the SD picture wasn't at the same standard as smaller models in the range.

So picture quality changes aren't consistent across brands and TVs, and aren't consistent across resolutions either. In fact, we saw more variation with the 4K picture quality than we did with lower resolutions and this was largely down to how HDR was used, as we found the picture was too dark on some models.

Star ratings don't always tell the entire story either, which is why the context provided by our reviews is so important. There were times when the bigger model looked more jagged than smaller models, but not enough to drag the picture down by a whole star rating. There are other factors to consider, too, such as colour and contrast.

3. But they can have superior sound

While we were concerned what a big display would mean for picture quality, we were optimistic that a bigger TV would mean there was more room for better speakers. As with our SD and HD picture tests, there wasn't a clear trend, but a handful of models stood out with some surprising results.

One of the cheapest 75-inch TVs we tested ended up with five-star sound, while smaller models in the range had four. Several other models also saw an increase in sound quality by one star, while others remained consistent with the 65-inch models in their ranges. We didn't find any that sounded worse, though.

How to know if a 75-inch TV is right for you

Buying the right size TV for your room is important and this is a drum we bang loudly and often. You may have limitations based on your living room layout, but if you can it's worth measuring the distance you sit from your TV and getting a screen size that will suit that distance best.

For a 75-inch TV that distance is, understandably, long. We'd recommend sitting at least 14 to 15 feet away from such a huge TV to really take it all in. Sitting too close can mean you can't really see every part of the screen at once and may need to crane your neck, especially if you're going to wall mount it.

If you're thinking of wall mounting the TV, which is a good way of fitting a big TV into your room, particularly if you've got nooks beside chimney breasts to contend with, then be sure to check our guide on how to wall mount a TV. It will help you choose the right mount and take you through how to fit it yourself.

Not sure what size TV is right for your room, use our guide on what size TV to buy and then see some excellent options at your optimal size.

Three 75-inch TVs to consider

We tested 11 in total from six different brands and these are three that stood out.

Samsung UE758000F - £649

It's easily one of the cheapest 75-inch TVs around and, surprisingly it's one of the best sounding. The extra space in the chassis was put to good use and the bigger speakers make an impact, creating richer low-end for a more atmospheric sound.

It's not all roses though, there were issues with the picture, so it's worth reading our review to see if it's good enough where it counts.

Hisense 75U7QTUK - £949

This model is part of one of Hisense's more high-end ranges and it has the features to match. HDR10+ and Dolby Vision IQ are the most advanced HDR formats around, capable of adjusting contrast to suit every scene and even to the ambient light in your room.

The QLED display supports framerates up to 144Hz, which is useful to help games look smoother, but can also have a knock-on effect to TV and films, too, particularly over streaming. It doesn't have an outlandish price either, considering its size, and that's partly because it's been available since 2025 so prices have come down.

It's worth checking our full review to see if all these features were put to good use.

Sony K75S53BP - £1,099

This mid-range set from Sony was one of the most expensive models we tested, so we had high hopes. Smaller models in the range were hit and miss and we were worried the bigger screen would exacerbate its problems.

The K75S53BP fell into some of the traps of 75-inch TVs, we weren't impressed with its motion control during our SD tests, but its speakers were sensational. It doesn't have some of the fancier features you get with the Hisense, but that's not such a big issue if the quality is better overall. It's worth checking our review to see the full verdict.