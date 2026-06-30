7 air fryer cooking tips you’ll actually use - tried and tested by Which? air fryer fans
Air fryers are excellent for knocking out oven chips and delicious chicken pieces when you’re in a rush, but why stop there?
Your air fryer is a lot more versatile than you probably realise - and there’s a good chance you’re not making the most of everything it can do. From incredible toasted sandwiches to tofu that your family genuinely wants to eat, these simple cooking tips from air fryer owning Which? staffers are here to inspire.
Note: Cooking times and temperatures supplied are for each owner’s model. You may need a little trial and error to achieve the best results in your air fryer.
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1. Hard or soft ‘boil’ eggs
Using your air fryer's standard ‘bake’ or ‘roast’ setting at around 150°C, you can soft ‘boil’ a large egg in nine minutes and hard ‘boil’ one in 11.
Incidentally, Daniella now owns a Ninja Crispi air fryer, and so far she's found it 'impossible' to air fry eggs in it using this method.
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Read our Ninja Crispi FN101UKGY review
2. Make moreish toasted sandwiches
For best results, butter the outside of your bread to help it get golden and crispy. Insert your filling, and cook at around 180°C for around six to eight minutes, turning halfway through.
For a classic cheese toastie, grated Cheddar works best though brie and sliced tomatoes is worth trying, too. For a basic croque monsieur, spread the inside of the bread with creme fraiche, add grated Emmental and a slice of ham. Or layer the insides with two slices of smoked salmon and a couple of tablespoons of cream cheese, with a dash of black pepper.
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3. For tofu everyone loves
Cut your tofu into cubes or tear it into chunks, then coat it with corn flour and your favorite seasonings. Add a little oil and cook for 10 minutes at around 200°C.
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Read our Ninja AF100UK review
4. Fry bacon without frying it
Most important, don't wedge in loads of rashers - they'll stick to each other and won't cook evenly. Set your airfryer to around 200°C for two minutes (or one minute if you’re only doing only one or two rashers). The thickness of the rashers, how cold the bacon is and the type of bacon all make a difference, so selecting a shorter cooking time and regularly checking on progress will help you get your bacon just the way you like it.
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5. Prep fuss-free corn on the cob
Corn cooks really quickly and doesn't require much oil – you can even cook them oil-free, although a quick brush can encourage extra browning. Place them in the basket in a single layer for ten to 12 minutes at around 190°C, giving a shake two to three times to ensure an even cook. While they're cooking, make a flavoured butter, using a small pinch of chilli flakes or smoked paprika. Brush it onto the hot and tender cobs as they emerge.
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6. Crisp up jacket potatoes - fast
Do most of the cooking in your microwave, then brush a little oil on to the potato and transfer it to the air fryer for the last few minutes at around 175°C or so to get a crispy jacket.
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7. Toast nuts without burning them
Toast nuts in an air fryer at around 160°C for 3–8 minutes, shaking the basket halfway through. Check them frequently, as they can brown quickly towards the end of cooking. Remove them when they're lightly golden and fragrant.
Go to our air fryer reviews to see all the models we've tested
How to keep your air fryer cleaner
Read more about how to clean an air fryer or see the results of our air fryer liner tryout.