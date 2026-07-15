8 great accessories for your air fryer

Turn up the heat on your air fryer game with accessories that will inspire your next meal, speed up cooking and help with the clean-up.

If you’ve recently bought one of the best air fryers, you might be wondering how to get the absolute most out of it.

A great place to start is with Which?’s air fryer tips.

Next, having the right tools on hand will really unlock its full potential.

Our lab hasn't tested these add-ons, so we've analysed market trends and retailer data to bring you a list of the most popular extras for your air fryer.

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Baking paper

We like: Keeps the air fryer clean

Watch out for: Don’t put it in the air fryer without food

Available at most supermarkets and online retailers, baking paper is a must-have for your air fryer.

It catches grease, dripping marinades and melted cheese, saving you from scrubbing the drawer once you’ve finished cooking. You can also use it to prevent delicate food from sticking to the metal tray.

Just be sure to always weigh it down with food so it doesn’t blow upward into the heating element.

Stackable racks

We like: Doubles the capacity of your air fryer

Watch out for: Rotate the racks halfway through for even cooking

Maximise cooking space in your air fryer drawer by investing in some stackable racks. You can cook twice as much food at once by adding more layers.

Make sure you buy racks that are the right size for the air fryer you have. You can buy racks designed to be the perfect fit for some of the most popular air fryers, like the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone AF400UK.

Skewer sets

We like: Cook kebabs easily

Watch out for: Make sure they’ll fit your air fryer

A set of stainless steel skewers makes cooking air fryer kebabs a breeze. They allow you to easily flip your halloumi, meat and vegetables mid-cycle, ensuring every side gets perfectly cooked and beautifully crisp.

Be sure to check your basket's dimensions before buying. Smaller drawers typically require shorter skewers (around 15cm), whereas larger models can accommodate lengths of 18 to 20cm.

Tongs

We like: Helps protect your fingers from hot food

Watch out for: Lock for convenient storage

You’ll need a tool to help you turn food over midway through cooking, but a huge pair of barbecue tongs isn’t necessary.

Pick up some smaller stainless steel tongs such as these by Oxo, which have non-slip grips and lock closed for easier storage. They’re 27cm long, so they won’t take up tonnes of space in your kitchen drawer.

Air fryer liners

We like: Many are dishwasher-safe

Watch out for: Make sure they don’t cover any heating elements

You can buy all kinds of air fryer liners, but we recommend silicone liners because they keep your air fryer clean and prevent food from sticking to the bottom of the basket while it cooks.

You can reuse them and they often have grooves along the bottom, allowing air to circulate below the food.

Popular Ninja and Tower air fryers have liners made just for them. If you use another brand, make sure you get the right dimensions for your basket size.

Read more about the best air fryer liners.

Baking moulds

We like: For cakes and other bakes

Watch out for: Find the right shape for the type of bake

Did you know your air fryer can double as an oven? To unlock its baking potential, all you need is a few silicone moulds for muffins, cupcakes and other sweet treats.

Lakeland’s silicone moulds come in a handy pack of two, with each making four muffins. Plus, they feature built-in handles to make it easier to lift it in and out of the hot basket.

Air fryer cookbook

We like: Learn how and what to cook

Watch out for: Might be better off buying the ereader edition

Get inspiration for your evening meals with a cookbook like 'Jamie Oliver’s Easy Air Fryer: Big & Bold Delicious Food'.

One of the most popular options on Amazon right now, it includes everything from speedy 20-minute dinners to fakeaways and easy one-pot recipes.

A book explaining air fryer temperatures and times for each type of food could be useful to have in your kitchen too. A bestselling option is: The Complete Air Fryer Cooking Guide – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50029275

Air fryer dish

We like: Quicker to clean than the drawer

Watch out for: Make sure it fits your air fryer

A glass dish will allow you to whip up foods in your air fryer that you otherwise wouldn’t be able to cook in there. You can use it to make everything from lasagne and shakshuka to enchiladas and cakes.

Cook the meal, let it cool, cover it and store it in the fridge, then reheat it without having to transfer it across to different places. Plus, glass doesn’t use non-stick coating and is usually dishwasher-safe.