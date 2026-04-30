Best air purifier deals 2026

If you suffer from allergies or live beside a busy and congested road, you might want to consider an purifier to clean the air you’re breathing in your home.

Air purifiers are useful for improving air quality by removing dust mites, pollen, pet dander and other airborne allergens, which can be more common in the warmer spring and summer months.

We test and review them throughout the year, and our intensive research helps us uncover the best air purifiers that work effectively and are quiet and efficient to run, from popular brands including Dyson, Levoit and Philips.

Read on for our picks of the latest air purifier deals.

What makes Which? deals different? Retailers sometimes use misleading ‘was’ and ‘before’ prices to claim their deals are good. Media sites and artificial intelligence (AI) promote deals from retailers – but do they always check/verify them first? We don’t just take retailers’ word for it, we track actual market prices over six months. We share cheapest and average calculations and evaluate products against strict performance benchmarks. So you get good quality at honest prices. *References to ‘average price' and 'cheapest price' are based on Which? market knowledge and information supplied by our partners. Prices are checked for the six calendar months prior to publication. Not all retailers are included in our checks.

Best air purifier deals

We check top retailers to find the best deals on air purifiers.

We only include offers on air purifiers that do well in our lab tests. If an air purifier doesn't make the grade, you won't find it on this list – even if it's been heavily reduced.

Our pick: Levoit Core 600S

Average price in the past six months: £282

Cheapest price in the past six months: £240*

In addition to the deals below, you can buy this air purifier direct from Levoit for £240 .





Filters: HEPA and carbon

Size and weight: 60 x 31.3 x 31.3cm (HxWxD), 6.3kg

This model from American air purifier specialist Levoit is designed to work in rooms of most sizes (up to a vast 294 square metres). You can also use it as an electric fan to cool down your home in the summer.

It's smart-compatible, meaning that you can control it remotely using the VeSync for your phone or tablet. In terms of features, it has night and auto modes, a timer, child lock and four fan speeds.

Read our Levoit Core 600S review to see what our tests uncovered.

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Other air purifier deals

Blueair Mini Max

Average price in the past six months: £79

Cheapest price in the past six months: £49*

If you live in a smaller space, then Blueair's Mini Max is an ideal choice as it's much smaller than most air purifiers we've tested and it won't take up too much room.

It has a HEPA and carbon filter, as well as a quiet night-time mode and three fan speeds.

Read our Blueair Mini Max review to see if our experts rated it.

Levoit Core 400S Smart

Average price in the past six months: £329

Cheapest price in the past six months: £176*

Filters: HEPA and carbon

Size and weight: 52 x 26.5 x 26.5cm (HxWxD), 4.92kg

This air purifier from Levoit can be controlled using your smartphone. It benefits from night and auto modes, a timer, smart compatibility and four fan speeds.

The manufacturer says that the Levoit Core 400S Smart can clean a 166-square-metre room once an hour and an 83-square-metre room twice in that time. Levoit offers a free two-year warranty and lifetime customer service.

Read our Levoit Core 400S Smart review to find out whether it's quiet, energy efficient and easy to use.

What type of air purifier should I buy?

Patrick Gallagher, Which? researcher, says:

Choosing a filter type

'Not all air purifiers are equal when it comes to air purification, and their ability to quickly and effectively extract pollutants. Some fail to remove many particles at all; they can be noisy when put on the highest settings, and the filters can be fiddly to remove or fit.

'Look for an air purifier with a HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filter. It's designed to capture 99.95% of ultrafine particles, and a filter must meet certain standards of filtration efficiency to call itself HEPA.

'Be wary of air purifiers that describe the filter as a HEPA-type or HEPA-style as they might not conform to the exact criteria or work as well. The same goes for EPA (efficiency particulate air) filters, which may not meet the same high standards as HEPA filters.

'For unpleasant smells and gases, including VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds) from common household products such as cleaning products, you'll need an air purifier that also has an activated carbon filter or a charcoal filter.'

Running costs, automatic modes and air quality sensors

'As well as the initial purchase price, it's important to consider how much an air purifier will cost to run. Our tests have found it can cost as little as £6, which is the annual running cost of our Great Value recommendation, and as much as £64 per year.

'Many air purifiers have an auto mode, meaning they'll detect the level of pollution in the air and spring into action when they need to, without you having to manually adjust the settings. That's a useful feature to have, as it saves you having to keep thinking about it. But you won't want it on auto mode if it has high running costs.

'Some air purifiers have air-quality sensors that also report on the pollution they've detected, either sending the information to an app on your smartphone or displaying it on a screen on the machine itself, which is helpful to see how much of an effect they are having on your home air quality.'

Get more tips on how to buy the best air purifier.

How to recycle old appliances

If you're looking to replace an ageing air purifier by shopping in the sales, make sure you dispose of your old one in a sustainable way.

One option is kerbside collection for small electrical items. In many cases, your local council will collect smaller items such as toasters and kettles. Alternatively, you can drop items at a local recycling centre or hand them over to retailers that have their own recycling schemes.

For more details on how to get rid of your unused gadgets, read our guide on how to recycle electrical items.

Looking for more offers on home products? See our pick of the best washing machine deals and best mattress deals.