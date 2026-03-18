Trending Easter eggs and the cheapest places to buy them

With Easter fast approaching, the scramble for the best chocolate eggs has started. Get cracking on your spring shopping soon as this year’s most popular treats are already vanishing from the shelves.

From giant showstoppers and colourful bags of mini eggs to the classic Cadbury’s Creme Eggs and the viral M&S custard cream egg, there are tonnes of options to choose from.

Whether you’re shopping for Easter eggs for yourself or loved ones, we’ve compiled a list of the most talked-about eggs on social media and online bestsellers to tempt your taste buds. Plus, the Which? team shares their family favourites.

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Trending Easter eggs and where to buy them

Cadbury Biscoff Ultimate Egg

Buy the Cadbury Biscoff Ultimate egg: Amazon (£12.99), Asda (£12.96), SQUIRREL_TEXT_50026876

This Easter egg is likely to be a hit with Biscoff fans, featuring an extra-large Cadbury’s milk chocolate shell studded with eight crunchy Lotus biscuit pieces.

Known for its signature caramelised, spiced flavour, Biscoff (a portmanteau of 'biscuit' and 'coffee') is a popular choice for Easter this year. The eggs are available starting from £13.

Cadbury Creme Egg extra-large Easter egg

Buy the Cadbury Creme Egg extra-large Easter egg: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50026878

There's nothing quite like a Cadbury Creme Egg to celebrate Easter. This generously sized chocolate shell features not just one but two of these beloved treats nestled inside.

In 2025, CBS news reported that Cadbury's factory in Bourneville makes around 1 million Creme Eggs a day, year round, showing the appetite for these fondant-filled treats.

Grab one for £3.50 at Tesco when you shop with a Clubcard.

Chococo pistachio and raspberry Easter egg

Buy the Chococo milk chocolate with pistachio and raspberry Easter egg: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50026852, Chococo (£16.50)

Pistachio-flavoured eggs are a popular trend for shoppers this spring thanks to the stir caused by Dubai Chocolate.

Interest has been growing over the last month or so, with more and more people looking up pistachio eggs in the run-up to the Easter weekend.

This Chococo milk chocolate egg is sprinkled with pistachios and raspberries. It doesn't use any palm oil and there's no plastic used in its packaging, either. Read more about buying sustainable palm oil.

If you'd like a few more options, find out where else you can buy pistachio Easter eggs.

Galaxy milk chocolate extra-large Easter egg

Buy the Galaxy milk chocolate extra-large Easter egg: Asda (£5.97), SQUIRREL_TEXT_50027065

For those who prefer the silkier taste of Galaxy over Cadbury, this milk chocolate Easter egg is the perfect choice.

It comes paired with two treats: a classic smooth Galaxy bar and a rich caramel-filled one.

You can buy it from Tesco for just £3.50 with a Clubcard at the time of writing.

Hotel Chocolat Patisserie extra-thick Easter egg

Buy the Hotel Chocolat Patisserie extra-thick Easter egg: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50026877, Hotel Chocolat (£34.95)

For those seeking a more indulgent gift, the Hotel Chocolat Patisserie extra-thick Easter egg features a 'patisserie' selection of filled chocolates, including billionaire’s shortbread and blondie brownies, that turn classic puddings into bite-sized chocolatey treats.

M&S outrageously chocolatey custard cream Easter egg

Buy the M&S outrageously chocolatey custard cream Easter egg: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50026875, Ocado (£12)

This year, M&S Easter eggs are some of the most searched for online, according to reports by Google Trends.

One of its standouts for 2026 is the custard cream Easter egg. Mimicking the chocolate-covered custard cream biscuits, this hollow egg is made of decadent white chocolate, custard truffle and crunchy biscuit pieces.

You can buy it from Ocado for £12 or find it on your next trip to the M&S Foodhall.

Waitrose No.1 Ruby Chocolate & Berries Flat Egg

Buy the Waitrose No.1 Ruby Chocolate & Berries Flat Egg: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50027066

Flat eggs are trending in 2026. They’re chocolate slabs shaped like eggs rather than hollow shells, which often means they can hold more fillings.

This ruby chocolate treat by Waitrose is packed with tangy cherries and raspberries, along with two pink champagne truffles.

Waitrose No. 1 Almond Croissant Easter egg

Buy the Waitrose No. 1 Almond Croissant Easter egg: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50027067

Shaped like a flaky French croissant, this Waitrose egg is made with blonde chocolate, wafer pieces, almond paste and chopped, roasted almonds.

It’s been a hit online with lots of buzz on social media. You can buy it from Waitrose or John Lewis for £15.

6 Easter treats the Which? team are buying

The Which? team has been busy planning their own chocolate shopping and these are their families’ go-to treats.

Mixed Cadbury Creme Eggs

Buy the Cadbury mixed Creme Eggs: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50027069

Planning an Easter hunt? This five-egg bundle from Cadbury has you covered with a crowd-pleasing assortment.

It includes two original Creme Eggs, two Caramel Eggs and one white chocolate version to keep things interesting.

Why we chose it:

You might think the Cadbury's caramel Creme Egg is just going to be an overly sweet mess. But you're wrong. It's really, really nice. We buy the mixed pack as my youngest son loves white chocolate, my eldest will be pleased when he's presented with a classic, and me and my husband love the caramel ones. We haven't yet told the kids how nice the caramel ones are, so we get to have them ourselves. Lisa Barber Which? Tech senior editor

Tony's Chocolonely Easter Egg

Buy the Tony's Chocolonely Easter egg: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50026880

Tony's Chocolonely has created its own large Easter egg, and it comes with a selection of solid eggs in five flavours (milk chocolate, milk chocolate caramel sea salt, dark milk chocolate pretzel toffee, white chocolate raspberry popping candy and dark chocolate almond sea salt).

Why we chose it:

Even though Tony's Chocolonely is on the pricier side, the quality is superb. Not only do you get a massive chocolate egg, but you get their mini flavoured eggs as well. It's such a fun, colourful and delicious treat for Easter. Hanna Pham Which? senior content producer

Crispy Caramel Liquorice Eggs, Lakrids by Bülow

Buy the Crispy Caramel Liquorice Eggs, Lakrids by Bülow: Available from Abel and Cole (£16.95)

These mini eggs from Lakrids by Bülow have a sweet liquorice core, are coated in a chocolate layer with a crispy caramel coating. They are both gluten and gelatine-free and made from natural ingredients.

Why we chose it:

I love liquorice and my husband is a massive fan. I've bought him some of this brand's liquorice goodies before as a treat as part of our Abel and Cole order and they were dangerously good. So I thought I'd surprise him with the crispy caramel eggs this Easter. Plus, as some people really hate liquorice, it means there are less people to have to share them round. Daniella Delaney Mendes Which? senior editor

M&S Pretzel Party

Buy the M&S Pretzel Party: Available from Ocado (£6.50)

If you are looking for something a little different to the usual hollow shells, the M&S Pretzel Party slab combines milk chocolate and white chocolate with crunchy salted pretzels, topped with speckled mini eggs and candy-coated chocolate nibs.

Why we chose it:

I think M&S has Easter nailed with this hot mess of a chocolate treat. What it lacks in sophistication, it makes up for in pure joy; I can't wait to try it. Jackie Gallego Which? editor

Montezuma peanut butter mini eggs

Buy Montezuma's peanut butter mini eggs: Montezuma's (£5.50)

These dark chocolate mini eggs are flavoured with peanut butter. Plus, they come in recyclable packaging and they're vegan.

You can also buy a milk chocolate version from the Montezuma's website.

Why we chose it:

Montezuma's is a British chocolate company that doesn't use palm oil and makes all sorts of delicious creations. I'm going to be hunting down their dark chocolate peanut butter mini eggs this Easter because dark chocolate and peanut butter, do I need to say anything else? Faith Strickland Which? senior editor

Hotel Chocolat Toast & Marmalade Easter Sandwich

Buy the Hotel Chocolat toast and marmalade Easter sandwich: Hotel Chocolat (£11.95)

Buy the Hotel Chocolat caramayo Easter sandwich: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50027072, Hotel Chocolat (£11.95)

Hotel Chocolat took a literal approach to these 'chocolate sandwiches' by 3D-scanning real slices of bread to create the moulds.

The result? A playful spring treat featuring milk chocolate slices dotted with crunchy feuilletine wafers and Guérande sea salt, each topped with a half-caramel chocolate egg.

Why we chose it: