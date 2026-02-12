10 top toy trends for 2026

When it comes to children's toys, it feels like there's a new fad every five minutes, and keeping track of the trends can become an impossible task.

To help save you from the guesswork before your next children's birthday party, we spoke to major players and retailers in the children's entertainment sector and gained insights from the recent British Toy & Hobby Association (BTHA) Toy Fair to uncover the toy trends set to take over in 2026.

Below, we've divided their suggestions into 10 themes and explained why we think each will be a hit.

The Toy Fair is the UK's largest dedicated toy, game and hobby trade show. Running once per year, the event welcomes hundreds of companies to exhibit their products to retailers, buyers, the media and the wider industry, giving a clearer picture of potential upcoming themes and trends in the toy world.

Shopping for a little one or game enthusiast soon? Don't miss our guides on the best gifts for kids and best gifts for gamers

Lego Smart Play

Why is it trending? Lego's newest invention 'Smart Play ' adds greater interactivity to playtime. Smart Bricks, Minifigures and Smart Tags can react to certain stimuli, making them light up, play sounds and more.

At the time of writing, all Lego Smart Play sets are Star Wars themed and available to pre-order for 1 March. Each set also comes with a charger.

Lego Star Wars Smart Play Luke's Red Five X-Wing 75423 – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50026391. This set lets you bring Luke's X-Wing to life, containing a motion-activated Smart Brick in the engine, two Smart Mini figures, and five Smart Tags with dynamic sounds and lights.

– SQUIRREL_TEXT_50026391. This set lets you bring Luke's X-Wing to life, containing a motion-activated Smart Brick in the engine, two Smart Mini figures, and five Smart Tags with dynamic sounds and lights. Lego Star Wars Smart Play Throne Room Duel and A-Wing 75427 – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50026394. Recreate the epic battle between Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader, with Lego Smart features to light it up, play music and light sabre sounds.

– SQUIRREL_TEXT_50026394. Recreate the epic battle between Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader, with Lego Smart features to light it up, play music and light sabre sounds. Leo Star Wars Smart Play Yoda's Hut and Jedi Training 75422 – Available from Lego (£59.99). This set contains two mini figures of Luke and Yoda as the former begins his Jedi training.

See the best Lego deals on themed sets, including Star Wars, Harry Potter and Marvel

The World Cup

Why is it trending? The World Cup will be jointly held by Canada, Mexico and the USA this year, and football-themed toys are benefiting from the hype.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Ballers Series 1 – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50026389. With 33 iconic players to collect, these blind box (or, blind ball) toys each contain a mini figurine of your favourite football stars.

– SQUIRREL_TEXT_50026389. With 33 iconic players to collect, these blind box (or, blind ball) toys each contain a mini figurine of your favourite football stars. Strikesphere Soccer Dash – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022565. This was one of the most popular trending toys in our round-up over Christmas. It's an interactive football trainer with six game modes and sensors designed to give real-time feedback and help your child become the next Lionel Messi.

Pokémon

Why is it trending? This year may well mark the return of 1990s nostalgia, with popularity for Pokémon rising as the brand celebrates its 30th anniversary. Expect everything from classic trading cards to mini figures and plushies.

Pokémon Trading Card Game: Battle Academy – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50026402. Inside each Battle Academy box, you'll find three 60-card Pokémon Trading Card Game decks, a board, tutorial guides and accessories. It's all compatible with standard Pokémon Trading Card Game products, so you can use any existing cards you have.

– SQUIRREL_TEXT_50026402. Inside each Battle Academy box, you'll find three 60-card Pokémon Trading Card Game decks, a board, tutorial guides and accessories. It's all compatible with standard Pokémon Trading Card Game products, so you can use any existing cards you have. Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution Phantasmal Flames Booster Bundle – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50026403. A collection of six booster card packs to help expand your collection.

– SQUIRREL_TEXT_50026403. A collection of six booster card packs to help expand your collection. Pokémon Pikachu 8-inch Plush Soft Toy – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50026561. A great cuddly option for Pikachu fans.

Sign up for our Deals newsletter Grab genuine bargains using our expert tips in the monthly Deals newsletter Sign up

K-Pop Demon Hunters

Why is it trending? K-Pop Demon Hunters became Netflix's most-watched film of all time last year, with more than 236m views by August 2025. Its blend of action, animation and catchy K-Pop tunes has helped turn it into a global phenomenon, driving demand for toys and merch.

Funko Pop! KPop Demon Hunters Derpy with Sussie Vinyl Figure – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50026404. The beloved, clumsy, blue cat can have a permanent feature in your child's room with this glow-in-the-dark figurine. You can also find Funko Pop! versions of other characters, like Rumi, Mira, Zoey and Jinu.

– SQUIRREL_TEXT_50026404. The beloved, clumsy, blue cat can have a permanent feature in your child's room with this glow-in-the-dark figurine. You can also find Funko Pop! versions of other characters, like Rumi, Mira, Zoey and Jinu. Monopoly Deal: Netflix K-Pop Demon Hunters Game – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50026405. A twist on the popular Monopoly Deal card game, your goal is to help Huntr/x build their fan base and prepare for their upcoming concert.

If you prefer regular Monopoly Deal, you can read our expert review of it in the best board games

Spider-Man

Why is it trending? Spider-Man: Brand New Day is due to release this summer, likely bringing with it a surge of popularity for the franchise.

Lego Marvel Mech Battle Spider-Man vs Doc Ock 76338 – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50026407. Doc Ock returned to fight Tom Holland's Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home back in 2021. You can re-create the epic battle with this Lego set.

– SQUIRREL_TEXT_50026407. Doc Ock returned to fight Tom Holland's Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home back in 2021. You can re-create the epic battle with this Lego set. Nerf Marvel Spider-Man Strike 'N Splash 2-in-1 Blaster – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50026408. Load this Nerf X Marvel blaster with either water or foam darts, and it comes with an adjustable strap for extra comfort and stability.

Toy Story 5

Why is it trending? The fifth iteration of the Toy Story franchise is due to be released this year. You can expect a resurgence of themed toys and figurines.

Woody Interactive Talking Action Figure – Available from Disney Store (£36). This Sheriff Woody action figure features 15 phrases and starts speaking when he detects another Toy Story interactive figure nearby.



– Available from (£36). This Sheriff Woody action figure features 15 phrases and starts speaking when he detects another Toy Story interactive figure nearby. Toy Story Woody 1:24 RC Turbo Buggy – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50026421. Woody stays attached to this remote control buggy. It has a claimed control range of around 15 metres.

We haven't tested the above remote control car, but you can read our other reviews of the best remote control cars

Jellycat

Why is it trending? Interest in the London-born Jellycat has been growing steadily in recent years. The brand offers an extensive catalogue of cute and cuddly plushies perfect for kids and collectors alike.

Jellycat Bartholomew Bear (28cm) – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50025722. A classic teddy bear plushie from the brand.

– SQUIRREL_TEXT_50025722. A classic teddy bear plushie from the brand. Jellycat Amusables Carrot Cake – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50025718. A new release for spring 2026, John Lewis describes it as 'the sweet treat of the season'.

– SQUIRREL_TEXT_50025718. A new release for spring 2026, John Lewis describes it as 'the sweet treat of the season'. Jellycat Lazulia Dragon – Available from Jellycat (£60). This rainbow-coloured fluffy dragon is a sure addition to any Jellycat collection.

Where can you buy Jellycats? See more popular plushies available now, plus our expert buying advice to avoid buying a fake

Fuggler

Why is it trending? As irony-led humour and online meme culture continue to influence teenagers, Fuggler’s deliberately weird plush doll designs put personality over perfection, offering a playful alternative to more polished and traditional characters.

Fuggler Jaws 50th Anniversary Soft Toy – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50026419. Last year commemorated half a century since the film Jaws was released, and, according to Fuggler, 'the ocean's biggest icon just got a whole lot weirder'.

– SQUIRREL_TEXT_50026419. Last year commemorated half a century since the film Jaws was released, and, according to Fuggler, 'the ocean's biggest icon just got a whole lot weirder'. Fuggler Fuggstars Rhymer McSlimer Soft Toy – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50026420. Believe it or not, the Fugg Stars 9-inch plush range was crowned a Hero Toy in the plush toys category at the 2026 Toy Fair.

Super Mario

Why is it trending? As with a lot of this year's toy trends, this one also relates to a new film release. Super Mario Odyssey - based on the video game of the same title - is set to release in April 2026.

Fisher-Price Little People Toddler Toy My Mario Character Figure Set – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50026455. A good option for younger siblings who might not be big enough to play on the Nintendo Switch just yet, these figurines let them join in on the fun.



– SQUIRREL_TEXT_50026455. A good option for younger siblings who might not be big enough to play on the Nintendo Switch just yet, these figurines let them join in on the fun. Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo Switch) – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50026454. Adventure through the galaxy with Mario and Cappy exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

Best Nintendo Switch deals: our deals experts scour the sales monthly to help you save money on a Nintendo Switch, Switch 2 and accompanying games

