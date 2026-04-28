The most popular Lego sets of 2025: 11 themes you loved last year

With such a wide range, Lego has something for everyone. We looked at retailer information, used our own data and pored over search results to compile a list of the bestselling Lego themes.

It doesn't matter if you're a young child or an adult – Lego is meant for all ages. This is borne out by the fact that some of its most popular sets are from the 18+ ranges such as Icons and Botanicals.

We've uncovered the most popular Lego themes from 2025 beloved by kids and adults alike.

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Most popular Lego themes of 2025

1. Botanicals

These decorative flower sets easily topped the charts of retailers' bestsellers and Lego's own internal data.

They look great on shelves and require much less maintenance than their real-life counterparts; plus, building these models is an exercise in mindfulness.

Popular choices include orchids, succulents and bonsai trees.

Check out the full range from Lego , or find the best prices on sets from this immensely popular theme:

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2. Icons

Icons are aimed at adult fans and collectors. Many of the models feature advanced building techniques and hundreds of tiny pieces to create detailed miniatures for display rather than play.

You'll find popular 'icons' of all shapes and sizes, from the Game Boy and Simpsons' Krusty Burger, to massive sets such as Lego's nearly 1.5-metre-tall recreation of the Eiffel Tower.

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3. Technic

These sets focus on larger moving parts, including working engines, gearboxes, axles, and wheels. The models are meant to move – and some even have a motor for remote-controlled operation.

Forget 'typical' square Lego bricks. Rounded bars and axles fill packs to recreate hypercars like the McLaren P1, moving models of Planet Earth and the Moon in orbit, F1 cars, motorbikes, SUVs, planes and more.

Check out the whole theme from Lego , or some sets below:

4. Star Wars

From a galaxy far, far away to your living rooms, Lego's first-ever licensed theme remains a popular choice with adult fans and kids alike. Many of them top retailers' bestselling lists.

Whether you're battling Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker or building a Yoda bust, the Star Wars range features the most-loved characters. You can also find some of the largest-ever Lego models, such as the Ultimate Collector Series (UCS) Millennium Falcon or the UCS Razor Crest.

See the full line-up from Lego , or compare prices on some popular packs from this theme:

5. City

Remember the adverts: 'There's a fire in Lego City'? The interest in these sets shows no signs of cooling down.

Created in 1978 (and known as Lego Town until it was rebranded in 1999), Lego City is aimed at children over 4 and designed as the next step from Duplo.



Future town planners can create whole neighbourhoods, packed with fire engines, cars, train stations, food trucks and aeroplanes.

See the full theme from Lego , or check prices from this theme below:

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6. Speed Champions

Lego cars are nothing new. However, unlike Technic, Speed Champions tend to be significantly cheaper and much simpler to build.

You'll get recreations of iconic cars from film, TV and F1 models or scaled-down versions of hyper- or supercars. Just know that these are minifigure-scale and much smaller than their Technics counterparts.

Check the full range of this bestselling theme from Lego , or pick up some of these sets below:

7. Creator 3in1

The sets in this theme showcase the full potential of a Lego brick; you can build three different models from the same pack.

They usually range from houses and castles to animals and vehicles, and include instructions to build each of the three sets so you won't be left in the dark.

It's an extremely popular line that frequently tops retailers' bestselling lists, including Amazon's.

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8. Harry Potter

There are books, movies, theme parks, a spin-off West End show and a TV series in the works – so of course there's a Harry Potter themed Lego range too.

Dive into the world of Harry, Ron and Hermione with scenes from the Knight Bus, Malfoy Manor and the Whomping Willow. There are several versions of Hogwarts Castle, the largest of which features a whopping 6,020 bricks and has a hidden Chamber of Secrets and Hagrid's Hut.

In December, the Harry Potter Lego advent calendar continues to be a bestseller.

See the newest Harry Potter sets from Lego , or check prices on some popular options below:

9. Marvel

Sets from this theme typically feature an assortment of superheroes and villains, loved and loathed, reimagined as Lego minifigures.

You'll find large collector models such as the Avengers Tower, display miniatures of various superhero masks and heaps of action-packed playsets recreating iconic scenes from the films.

Check Lego for the full range, or go below to see prices on sets from this theme:

10. Minecraft

Often compared to a virtual Lego, the ultra-popular video game Minecraft has made the crossover to the physical world.

Following in the steps of the 2025 film, many Minecraft-themed sets have proved immensely popular, making their way onto retailers' bestselling Lego lists.

Check the full offerings of this theme from Lego , or compare prices below:

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11. Ninjago

Created in 2011, Ninjago has grown from building blocks to a theme that spans TV programmes, films and theme parks.

You'll find temples, mechs, dragons, gardens and scenes from Ninjago, aimed at both kids and adults.

It's the 15th anniversary of Ninjago in 2026, so keep an eye out for celebratory sets such as a cherry blossom-filled recreation of The Old Town.

See the full Ninjago line from Lego , or check prices on sets from this popular theme below:

Lego sets to look out for in 2026

While we expect the above to remain popular throughout 2026, these are the themes, trends, and features to look out for from Lego this year.

Lego Pokémon

With 90s Pokémania seemingly gripping the world again in the 2020s, it was only a matter of time before these pocket monsters were turned into Lego.

Popular sets include an Eevee, Pikachu and a display of Charizard, Blastoise and Venusaur in action.

Read more about Pokémon Lego , or find stock on the available sets below:

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Lego Stranger Things

While Lego has been no stranger to releasing sets based on the popular Netflix show, there have only been a handful from 2019 to 2022.

Awful puns aside, we've seen new models in the theme released following the show's conclusion. These include new BrickHeadz and a set based on the Creel House that was featured in the show's fourth series.

Pick up these new sets below:

Lego FIFA

Ahead of this year's World Cup, Lego has released a few football-inspired sets under the Editions theme.

There aren't many but they're certainly popular. Right now, you can choose between a World Cup trophy or a FIFA football.

Pick them up below:

Lego Smart Play blocks

Lego's newest innovation rebuilds playtime with 'smart bricks' that add flashing lights and sounds to sets. These new parts are smart tags or minifigures, and a 2x4 smart brick that reacts to movement.

While you won't need any additional devices to use these features, you will need to charge the smart bricks with an included charger.

So far, only a few Star Wars playsets feature this new system, but expect to see more released throughout 2026.

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