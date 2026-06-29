Where to pre-order Grand Theft Auto VI in the UK

It will have been more than 13 years since the last instalment in Rockstar's smash-hit series, but the wait for the winner of the 2026 Game Awards 'most-anticipated game' is nearly over – provided there aren't any more delays. Here's what you need to know before you pre-order GTA VI.

Grand Theft Auto V spanned three generations of consoles, and its online mode is still being updated in 2026. GTA VI was originally supposed to be released last year, but due to delays in development we now expect to return to Vice City this November.

Pre-orders opened on 25 June, with standard and 'ultimate' editions of the game being available. We've taken stock of the situation ahead of the game's launch to get you armed and ready before November.

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When is GTA VI released?

As long as gamers' hopes aren't dashed with additional delays, we should see Rockstar launch the game on 19 November 2026.

The game will launch on PlayStation and Xbox only, with no PC version officially announced at the time of writing.

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How much will Grand Theft Auto VI cost in the UK?

Some outlets, such as Sky News , predicted that GTA VI could cost as much as £80.

However, our worst fears haven't materialised. The game is retailing for £70, which is still pricey for a new game, but is better than we expected.

If you don't mind paying extra, you can also splurge on the £90 'ultimate' edition of the game, which gets you extra vehicles, weapons and clothes to use in-game, plus extra missions.

Should you pre-order GTA VI?

We don't test games at Which? so we can't say with certainty that this game will be the smash hit it's being hyped as. However, Rockstar has a strong overall track record, earning acclaim from critics and gamers alike.

According to Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar's parent company, GTA V has sold more than 225 million copies since its 2013 release and is extremely popular among gamers across all platforms.

Right now, if you pre-order GTA VI, you'll get some extra goodies in the 'Vintage Vice City' pack, which is a collection of additional items you can use in-game. You'll get this pack regardless of which edition you pre-order, as long as you buy before 20 November.

Plus, Rockstar is giving pre-order customers a free month of GTA+, which gives you extra money in GTA Online and access to older games like Bully. Once you redeem the free month, you'll need to cancel the subscription.

What consoles will it be on?

The only devices that will have Grand Theft Auto VI are the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PlayStation 5.

Thinking about getting a PS5 for the release of GTA VI? Here's where to find the best PlayStation deals.

The best GTA VI pre-order deals for PlayStation 5

Below, we've rounded up the retailers that are taking pre-orders now:

If you want the Ultimate Edition, you can compare prices below:

The best GTA VI pre-order deals for Xbox

Here's where you can pre-order GTA 6 for the Xbox:

If you're after the Ultimate edition, here's where you can get it:

Can you get Grand Theft Auto VI for PC?

Unfortunately, there's no official release date from Rockstar regarding a PC version of GTA VI... yet.

When will GTA VI be available for PC?

Rockstar has released PC versions of its other games. Both Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA V made their way over to Steam, just a couple of years after the console releases. We might not see a PC version of GTA VI until 2027 or even 2028.

Can't wait to play? Check out our pages on the best PlayStation 5 deals or the best bargains on an Xbox to get the best price on a console.

What comes in the ultimate edition?

You'll get everything in the standard GTA 6 edition, plus:

Two special cars

A motorcycle

A kayak and a speedboat

Special vehicle mods

Extra revolvers

Personalised versions of Lucia's and Jason's weapons

Extra weapon customisation options

More clothing choices

Extra hairstyles

Several tattooes

Access to three special shops

Two extra vehicle workshops

The 'Classic Car Collection' questline

The 'PTT Youngin #x27; raid

Can you still get previous GTA instalments?

There's a reason Grand Theft Auto is so popular: it's a great series.

While you won't need to be caught up on every game to play or understand the story of Grand Theft Auto VI, you can still buy the older Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to get your fix of fictionalised Miami.

We've compared prices on each GTA game below:

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition:

Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City and San Andreas all come in this compilation. This is one of the lowest-scored Grand Theft Auto games on Metacritic, an aggregated reviews website.

PlayStation Digital copies are available from PlayStation (£55), or PS4 versions are SQUIRREL_TEXT_50027113

Digital copies are available from (£55), or PS4 versions are SQUIRREL_TEXT_50027113 Xbox Get it from Microsoft Store (£55); otherwise, you can get the Xbox One version SQUIRREL_TEXT_50027112

Get it from (£55); otherwise, you can get the Xbox One version SQUIRREL_TEXT_50027112 PC Pick up a digital copy from Steam (£60)

Grand Theft Auto IV:

You can still play through Niko Bellic's story in Liberty City. It isn't currently available on PlayStation.

Xbox Get it from Microsoft Store (£18) – it's the version released on the Xbox 360.

Get it from (£18) – it's the version released on the Xbox 360. PC Get it from Steam (£17)

Grand Theft Auto V:

Returning to San Andreas, you can play between characters Trevor, Michael, or Franklin – or hop online for multiplayer heists.

PlayStation Pick up a digital version from PlayStation (£40), or get a physical copy SQUIRREL_TEXT_50009619

Pick up a digital version from (£40), or get a physical copy SQUIRREL_TEXT_50009619 Xbox Get digital copies from Microsoft Store (£40), otherwise it's SQUIRREL_TEXT_50010784

Get digital copies from (£40), otherwise it's SQUIRREL_TEXT_50010784 PC Available from Steam (£45)

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