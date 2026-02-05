I'm an avid gamer – these are the gaming accessories that actually are worth your money

I don't even want to think about how many countless hours I've already put into gaming so far this year.

I play a massive variety of games: I've perfected my parries in 'Dark Souls', wrapped up a refined repertoire of indie rarities, played semi-pro 'Team Fortress 2', survived for years in 'DayZ', min-maxed my margins in 'Animal Crossing', and even unlocked all 266 achievements in 'Hearts of Iron IV' – my crowning (and perhaps most masochistic) badge of honour.

Before I started writing consumer advice for Which?, I also used to write, design and review video games.

When it comes to buying gaming accessories, a lot of it is RGB-soaked snake oil. These are the bits of kit, gadgets, and tech that I've personally invested in – plus some I wish I hadn't.

Want to snag the best deal on a new console? We keep track of the best PlayStation 5 deals, highlight great bargains on Nintendo Switches, and keep hoping that we'll finally see a discount on an Xbox

Best gaming accessories: what to spend your money on

Xbox Elite Series 2 or PlayStation DualSense Edge controllers

What is it? Controllers with customisable button layouts

If you're struggling with button layouts in some games, these could be a great workaround. You're able to remap buttons and assign custom controls to extra buttons on the back of each controller. This is done through a separate app.

I use an Xbox Elite Series 2 and I love it. I've remapped one of the bumpers on the back to be 'dodge' in games such as 'Elden Ring' or 'Clair Obscure: Expedition 33', so all I need to do is squeeze my left hand to avoid enemies. It also means I avoid contorting my hand into a claw.

These aren't cheap – especially the DualSense Edge. Expect to pay up to £200 for one. That said, they frequently get deals throughout the year, so keep your eyes peeled for a bargain. If you're a PC gamer, you can use either controller.

Headphones with good sound staging and imaging

What is it? Headphones that create depth and separation, so that you can assign sound to perceived locations

A great pair of headphones isn't just for music. Audio quality is important, sure, but I'd argue that what's more important is getting a pair that has good sound staging and imaging. This means the headphones create a three-dimensional 'depth' to music or audio (sound staging), and you can pinpoint where individual sounds are coming from (imaging/separation).

For example, when I'm hunting down survivors in 'Dead by Daylight', I tend to play better wearing my 'audiophile' headphones. This is not only because I can hear certain sounds – I'm able to hear them around me, and can use that to find exactly where some poor soul is trying to hide. Knowing where an enemy is based on sound alone can give you quite the edge.

You can spend hundreds (if not thousands) on headphones. The pair I'd recommend? Sennheiser's HD599. They're a relatively budget-friendly pair, and you won't need an extra amplifier to use them.

We've tested this pair previously – even praising them as a Best Buy – but we've changed how we rate headphones over the past few years, and haven't retested them. That said, we'd never recommend a bad product.

It's worth noting that these are open-backed headphones – this means you can hear the world around you more, so they might not be the best pick if you're gaming in a loud, busy area.

If you're after a different pair, why not read our reviews on the best headphones?

A good monitor with a high refresh rate

What is it? Screens that can update the on-screen image hundreds of times per second

This one's a bit of a no-brainer. However, the best option for you largely depends on the kinds of games you'll primarily be playing. The two specs you should be most concerned about are refresh rate and resolution. A higher refresh rate makes movement in-game appear smoother, while a higher resolution packs more detail into your graphics.

If you want to compete in fast-paced player-vs-player games, go for monitors with a higher refresh rate and a lower resolution. The most common gaming monitors are 1080p Full HD, but can have refresh rates of up to 600Hz.

Playing mostly single-player games? Prioritise a lower frame rate with higher-resolution graphics instead. 4K UHD monitors can make games such as 'Red Dead Redemption 2' look near-lifelike, but require much more processing power. While high-refresh-rate UHD monitors (144Hz+) are more common than a few years ago, they can cost as much as a TV. I love mine and saved money by buying a refurbished one.

What if you want something more balanced? You might be better off getting a 2K QHD (2560 x 1440p) monitor with a high refresh rate of around 240Hz. Those tend to be cheaper, and the GPU in your PC or console won't need to work as hard to quickly generate frames, which allows you to actually utilise higher refresh rates.

When buying a gaming monitor, aim for a model with a refresh rate of at least 120Hz, although higher rates will yield better results.

We've tested a couple of gaming monitors in our guide on the best computer monitors.

If you want more options, compare monitors from retailers such as Amazon , Box , Currys , Richer Sounds , or Very . Reputable manufacturers include Acer, AOC, ASUS, Dell, Lenovo, LG, MSI, and Samsung.

Prefer gaming on a TV instead? Read our reviews on the best TVs for gaming

A KVM switch – I use a CMSTEDCD VP-SW222

What is it? A small box that allows you to share peripherals with two separate computers

On a similar topic to monitors, we get to the dark horse of my picks. I cannot stress enough how handy a KVM switch has been for me. It allows me to take full advantage of my dual monitors, mechanical keyboard, microphone, webcam, headphone DAC and amplifier through my work laptop while I'm working from home – then all I need to do to use the same peripherals with my gaming PC is push a button.

Initial setup is a bit tedious, but after that, I don't need to mess around with remotes, wrestle my monitors to swap inputs or fiddle with any plugs and cords. That said, a KVM switch is best used when you have multiple monitors or peripherals you want to share between two devices. You can use it with consoles, but it's probably a better choice for PC gamers.

The model I use is CMSTEDCD's VP-SW222 – it allows me to use my two 4K monitors at up to 144Hz.

I'm aware that's a bit over-specced for some folks. If that's the case, you can check out other CMSTEDCD models from Amazon .

Great deals on great products free newsletter Get free tips from our experts in our Deals newsletter, emailed to you monthly and for seasonal sales to help you grab genuine bargains. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

Extra SSD storage

These are the SSDs I use in my PC, plus picks for Xbox and PlayStation:

What is it? Extra storage space to download more games

Games have absolutely ballooned in size over the past decade: one triple-A game can take up 100GB of space.

Unless you have lightning-fast internet speeds (and if you don't, we can help you get bargains on speedy broadband), it can take ages to download games and their inevitable patches or updates.

Getting an extra SSD for your PC or console can help you maintain a wider repertoire of games you can immediately hop into without having to wait around for an install. Plus, since SSDs are faster than HDDs, you shouldn't have as long loading times in-game, either.

Luckily, I'm not the only gamer at Which? – many of our experts have great suggestions on gadgets and games in our guide on the best gifts for gamers

A power bank: we recommend the Einova Laptop Power Bank

Available from Einova (£89.99)

What is it? Extra power for your gaming on the go

I have to take long, eight-hour transatlantic flights whenever I visit my family. In-flight entertainment is all good and fine, but there are only so many movies I can stand watching in one sitting. That's usually when I bust out my Steam Deck to play some 'Stardew Valley', 'Disco Elysium', or work through some older titles I'd previously missed.

The only issue? The battery life lasts just a few hours.

If you want to game on the go, a power bank can help extend your play time on a handheld or laptop without you having to fight with other passengers over the plug socket on any trains, planes or buses.

You'll want a high-capacity power bank that can output enough power. You should aim for one with a 20,000mAh capacity and an output of at least 45W. The one we recommend from Einova has a capacity of 20,000mAh and outputs 63W, which is enough to charge laptops.

Read our guide on the best power banks to see how well this one holds a charge.

Gaming accessories that aren't worth your money

Gaming chairs

What is it? Overrated and over-priced

I'm going to level with you: they're just not worth it. They're expensive, heavy, bulky, and the pleather they're often covered with will wear out and become flakier than a sausage roll. Even the fabric model I made the mistake of purchasing is fraying at the seams after just a few years of use.

The bucket-seat design isn't great for your posture either, as some can push your shoulders and neck too far forward.

Save your money – pick up one of the best office chairs instead.

Gaming routers

What is it? A rip-off, plain and simple

These tend to cost more, but often have the same features and wi-fi standards as 'normal' routers. You're essentially paying extra for the plastic decor and a bunch of antennas. If you're just going to stick it in a cabinet anyway, why pay more?

If you really want to make the most of your internet, hooking your PC or console up directly to your router with an ethernet cable is going to yield the best results.

Get a Best Buy router instead.

Read our guides on the best wi-fi routers, or the best wi-fi extenders and mesh systems.

A PlayStation Portal

What is it? The resurrected corpse of the Wii U

Don't get me wrong – there are use-cases for this. The situations in which it's useful are just... limited.

It's not a handheld like an ROG Xbox Ally or Steam Deck. Think of the PlayStation Portal as a portable monitor – that you can't use like a typical one – with a controller glued to the sides.

Taking it away from home? You'll also need to pack your PS5 and pray that there's fast internet. It streams gameplay from your PS5 over the internet, and you can't use it offline.

Despite my naysaying, I have seen clever uses for this device. If you live somewhere where you can't always access a TV, that's a good justification to get one. That said, most folks are probably better off getting a proper handheld PC or console instead.

Here's where to get the best price on an ROG Xbox Ally in the UK.

In short: be wary of anything 'gaming' branded

Most of the time, it's just decor. If you like those aesthetics, then that's fine. I personally wouldn't pay those kinds of prices.

A ‘gaming mug’, ‘gaming lockers’, 'gaming desks' – they won’t make you any better at League, Apex, Fortnite, and definitely won’t make you any better at Paradox games.

RGB lighting is often overdone in gaming-branded stuff – and while I’m a sucker for flashy and shiny lights – it requires more electricity, hogs plug sockets, and many aren’t even customisable.

If you want colour-changing lights, getting smart bulbs for your lamps and overhead lights is likely the better option.