Best Xbox Black Friday deals 2023

UPDATE 2/11/2023: Keep an eye on the offers below as we update them in the lead up to Black Friday 2023.

We're helping you to save time and money by curating the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on the Xbox this November.

The popular Microsoft games console has had more deals in the past than Sony's PlayStation 5s, so we are expecting at least a few Black Friday deals this year now that supply chain issues have been ironed out.

As we start to go through the thousands of holiday-season deals, read on for our round-up of the best early deals and what you need to know before buying an Xbox Series X or S. As always, we'll be letting you know whether it's the cheapest price ever and whether that bundle is actually as good as it seems.

Thinking of doing your Christmas shopping over Black Friday? Head to our Black Friday guide for deals and shopping advice from our experts.

Will Xbox Series S or X be on sale over Black Friday?

We can't say for certain, but Microsoft has put out more Series S and X deals than Sony has with the PlayStation 5.

There could be bundles and consoles going on sale. Last year we saw the Series S discounted by £60, plus several deals on bundles, games, accessories, and controllers.

We may see deals from major retailers and Microsoft themselves. Regardless, we'll be keeping this page up to date with the best deals you can get leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Best Xbox Series S and X deals November 2023

We've started combing through hundreds of deals to help save you money on games and consoles this winter. Below, you can see what we've found so far ahead of the Black Friday sales.

Xbox Series X deals

Xbox Series X - Forza Horizon 5 Bundle – £465: get a cool £34 off on this bundle that pairs Forza 5 Horizons plus extra DLC with a Series X at Amazon. You can compare prices with other retailers below:

Xbox Series S deals

Xbox Series S (512GB model) + 3 months of Game Pass Ultimate – £249.99: it's not the best deal we've ever seen, but it's one of the only decent deals available at the moment. This bundle launches on 31 October and can save you £39 by including three months of Game Pass Ultimate. You can buy it from Microsoft or compare prices on a pre-order below:

Best Xbox game deals November 2023

With hundreds of games on sale each week, we've handpicked a few of our favourite deals so you can start saving money ahead of Black Friday.

Only the Series X can play physical games, so be sure to check if you'll be able to play some of the deals we'll be covering below.

Xbox Series X game bundle deals

We haven't found any good deals on games bundles at the moment, but we'll be updating this page in the lead-up to Black Friday.

At the moment, you can pick up two last-generation Xbox One games for £20 over at Game , but you can only play those on a Series X.

It's not a bundle, but new subscribers can pick up 14 days of Xbox Game Pass for £1 on either the Core or Ultimate subscriptions, which will then cost £8 or £13 per month afterwards. You can find out more from Microsoft .

Xbox popular game deals

We've listed some popular Xbox games that are currently on sale. You can also view which games currently have a discount by checking the Microsoft Store .

Resident Evil 4 (2023 remake) – £21.98 (typical price: £58) : This remake of the classic 2005 survival horror game hit the shelves earlier this year with revamped graphics, better combat systems, and an updated engine. You can pick up a steelbook version from Game , which is the cheapest we've seen it. Otherwise, you can compare prices from other retailers below:

Undecided on which console you should get? Read our buying advice on PlayStations

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday will be taking place from 24 November 2023 and continuing until Cyber Monday on 27 November. You can keep track of Which?'s full coverage on our Black Friday hub.

How much does an Xbox typically cost?

The Series X typically costs £479.99

The Series S costs £249.99 for the 512GB-storage model, and £299.99 for the 1TB-storage model

Both consoles come with one controller, plus cables.

What is the cheapest an Xbox Series X and Series S have costed?

Unlike the PlayStation 5, Xbox has had more deals available on their consoles.

We've seen an Xbox Series X on sale for £410 over this summer

on sale for over this summer Just before Christmas last year, we saw the Xbox Series S go on sale for £199.99 — better than many of the Series S's Black Friday deals.

What is the difference between an Xbox Series X and Series S?

The Series X is the more expensive and more powerful model. It can run games in 4K whereas the Series S only supports up to 1440p resolution. The Series X has more processing power, but both consoles can run games up to 120 frames per second.

The Series X comes with 1TB of storage, while the Series S can come with either 512GB or 1TB.

Regardless of which console you choose, you can play the same games and run the same apps, such as Netflix and Disney+, on both. Only the Series X can run physical games though, so if you're looking to save money (in the long run) by buying second-hand games, it might be worthwhile considering the higher-end model. If you're only going to be using Game Pass and playing through that, it may be worth saving your money and getting the S model.

The Series X also can double as a Blu-ray player, too.

What do I need to know before buying an Xbox over Black Friday?

When buying any games console, it depends on how you'll use it and which games you want to play. On paper, both the Xbox Series X and PS5 have extremely similar specs, and are both powerful machines that can game at 4K.

The Series S can save you some money, but at the cost of lower performance and resolution.

Ultimately, it comes down to which console exclusives you want to play. Just remember you'll need a TV or a computer monitor to play on either Xbox.

If you're trying to save money, a Series S and a computer monitor should be a pretty solid setup. You can get a decent monitor for around £100, so be sure to read our computer monitor reviews to find out which budget models performed the best in our testing.

Will any games be on sale over Black Friday?

Definitely. You may struggle to find bargains on recently released titles such as Starfield, but you'll definitely find games on sale. We can't say for certain what will be discounted, but we'll be sure to keep an eye on reduced popular games.

How to get the best Xbox deals over Black Friday and Cyber Monday