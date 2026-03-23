Best spring deals for over-60s

Turning 60 opens the door to a range of perks and benefits that can help you manage the cost of retirement.

Here, we round up the discounts and deals available to over-60s this spring, and hear from Which? members about the perks they use the most.

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Enjoy the spring sunshine

Visit RHS Gardens for £1 if you receive pension credit

RHS Harlow Carr in Yorkshire

If you receive pension credit (or another relevant benefit) you can book £1 tickets for yourself and up to five people coming with you to visit any of the RHS gardens . Entrance normally costs between £13.25 and £19.80.

Spring highlights include the blooming of more than 20,000 daffodil bulbs at RHS Garden Bridgewater in Greater Manchester, and hundreds of blossoming cherry trees at RHS Garden Wisley in Surrey.

Only the ticket holder needs to receive pension credit, but you’ll need to pre-book and bring proof of your benefits.

Find out more: pension credit explained

Save on Which?’s best days out

As the weather improves, look for concessionary rates on entry to Which?’s best UK days out.

For example, from 21 March people over 60 can visit Culzean Castle and Country Park in South Ayrshire, Scotland - the highest-rated historic attraction in Which?’s most recent survey - for £16.50, saving 25% on a standard adult ticket.

Find out more: Best UK days out

Explore heritage sites for less

National Trust for Scotland offers 10% off monthly and senior memberships for adults aged 60 or over.

National Trust looks after heritage sites in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. If you’re over 60 and have been a National Trust member for at least three years, you can get a 25% senior discount on your subscription . This reduces the annual cost of an individual membership from £100.08 to £76.50, and a joint membership from £168 to £126.

Find out more: UK's best gardens 2026

Save on Easter treats

If you’re aged 60 or over and are signed up to Iceland’s Bonus Club, you can get a 10% discount on your shopping in store every Tuesday. The offer applies in Iceland branches across the UK, and you’ll need to present valid ID.

Iceland stocks a range of Easter eggs, including Lindt’s Milk Chocolate Gold Bunny – rated the tastiest in our most recent tests.

Midcounties Co-op also offers a 10% discount for members aged 60 or over on Tuesdays. The offer runs at selected stores . You’ll need to show your membership card and let staff know you qualify for the discount.

Find out more: Best hot cross buns

Travel for free

Several Which? members told us that free or discounted travel was one of their favourite over-60s perks.

Schemes vary across the UK. In most parts of England, you’ll qualify for a free bus pass once you reach state pension age.

In Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, Merseyside and London, you’ll receive the pass at 60, with free rail, Tube and tram travel included, depending on where you live.

National Rail’s Senior Railcard is available to people aged 60 or over. It costs £35 a year (or £80 for three years) and gives you a third off most tickets in England, Scotland and Wales.

Find out more: Over-60s perks and benefits

My parents recently received a 20% discount on train tickets for an upcoming trip to Canada. The offer was available for people aged 65+ and didn’t require a railcard. In Spain, those aged over 60 can get up to 40% off fares with a Tarjeta Dorada railcard (€6 per year). However, you need to buy the railcard in person, so in some cases buying a standard advance fare could work out cheaper. The Carte Avantage Senior (€49 per year) provides 30% off travel on selected trains in France and Europe, while Interrail offers a 10% discount on passes for those aged 60+, which allows you to travel on most trains in 33 countries (restrictions apply).

See a show this spring

Over-60s can often get discounted theatre and concert tickets:

Capital Theatres, which operates the Festival Theatre, King’s Theatre, and Studio Theatre in Edinburgh, offers concessions for people aged 65+, and Theatre Royal in Glasgow offers discounts for over-60s on many performances.

The Grand Opera House in Belfast offers a standby rate for seniors. Discounted tickets are available from 6pm on the evening of the show.

The National Theatre in London offers discounted seats at midweek matinees for over-60s.

The Royal Shakespeare Company offers 20% off for people over the age of 65 on selected performances.

Wigmore Hall in London offers Senior Citizen concessions for most of its BBC Radio 3 Lunchtime concerts and Sunday Morning concerts.

The Lowry in Manchester offers concession rates for people aged over 60 in full-time retirement for many of its shows.

Odeon, Picturehouse, Everyman and Cineworld cinemas all offer discounted tickets for over-60s, although discounts are often restricted to specific screenings. Many independent cinemas also offer concessionary discounts, so check what’s available at your local cinema.

Which? member David uses his Senior Railcard to travel to London to see free shows at the BBC Radio Theatre. He told us he regularly enters the random draws for free tickets and has seen The Infinite Monkey Cage, The News Quiz, The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy and The Today Debate, among others. SRO is one of the biggest providers of free audience tickets and the BBC regularly hosts free performances at venues across the UK: visit the BBC shows website to find out more.

Save on holidays

One ‘unofficial’ perk of being retired is the money you can save when you have the flexibility to travel outside of peak times, such as school holidays and weekends. Which? analysis revealed that, in 2024, the average cost of a flight in August was 167% more expensive than in January.

Paul Wallace (who’s not yet 60) told us that he was able to knock a third off the cost of flights on an upcoming trip by travelling midweek – a saving of £400. On a previous trip, Paul said he got a third off the cost of his hotel by signing up to the hotel’s membership scheme and booking in January.

Since taking early retirement for health reasons, Paul’s enjoyed having the freedom to travel outside of busy periods, as well as more time to plan his itinerary: ‘You have the chance to research and think things through – it makes your trip more fun and better value’, he said.

Find out more: The cheapest European city breaks for Easter

Eat out for less

Look out for offers run by restaurant chains and supermarkets. Until 27 March, over-60s can get a carvery for £7 Monday-Friday from 3pm at Toby Carvery restaurants in England, Wales and Scotland. Weekday meals normally cost between £11 and £13.

At Morrisons Cafe, people aged over 60 can get a small breakfast or small fish and chips (from 12pm) with a refillable hot drink for £6 – a saving of around £1.50. The offer runs every day, including bank holidays, at stores across England, Wales and Scotland.

At Dobbies Garden Centres across the UK, over-60s can choose a main course and regular hot drink for £14. The offer runs 12pm-3pm Monday to Friday, including bank holidays. Mains normally cost between £11.75 and £15.75, and hot drinks cost between £2 and £4.75.

Find out more: 9 expert ways to save money when dining out

The Blue Light Card is a discount and rewards scheme for people working in frontline services. The card costs £4.99 for two years and offers money off shopping, entertainment and food and drink, with some restaurants offering up to 25% off. Retirees who worked for at least four years in the NHS, social care, teaching, police, fire service, the Armed Forces and other eligible groups can sign up for a Blue Light Card. You can check whether you're eligible using this online tool .

Watch live sport…

Most sports grounds offer discounted tickets for individual matches or season passes.

Which? member James supports Chelsea FC and says that being a senior (66+) results in big discounts on some tickets at Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge stadium. 'For men’s matches, a "senior" ticket in the Upper East Stand – if you can get hold of one – is almost 50% cheaper than a full price seat', he told us. (As with many Premier League teams, to access tickets you’ll probably need a membership, which can cost up to £60.)

James says that Chelsea Women’s matches at Stamford Bridge are great occasions – and great value: 'They’re family and LGBTQ+ friendly, with frankly a nicer atmosphere than at many Men’s games. A full-price ticket can be a fifth of the price for a Men’s match, with a further 20% knocked off if you’re 66 or older.'

…or play yourself

Many gyms and leisure centres offer free sessions or discounted memberships for people over a certain age.

For example, Better Leisure (which operates centres across the UK) offers senior memberships for people aged 66 and over. Prices vary, depending on the location and type of membership you choose.

You might also be able to access free leisure facilities via your local authority. Several councils in London offer free swimming sessions:

Camden: residents aged 60+ with a Better Pay and Play membership

Hackney: residents over 60 with a Better Pay and Play membership

Hillingdon: residents aged 65 and over

Merton: residents over 65

Southwark: Free Silver Sessions on selected days for adults over 60

Tower Hamlets: women and girls aged 16+ and men aged 55 and over

Westminster: residents over 60.

Find out more: How to save money on a gym membership