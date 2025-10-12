9 expert ways to save money when dining out

We’re often told to skip restaurant meals to save cash — but dining out doesn’t have to leave a bad taste in your wallet.

A restaurant bill is almost always pricier than a home-cooked meal, but eating out is one of life’s simple pleasures, and treating yourself or your family should still feel doable.

Yet with some high street chains now charging more than £100 on average for a family meal, it’s no surprise many are thinking twice before ordering dessert.

So, to help you savour meals out without overspending, our Which? experts have served up their best money-saving tips.

Why is eating out so expensive?

The rising cost of dining out reflects a mix of pressures. These range from inflation and higher energy bills to increased staff wages and supply issues linked to Brexit, the pandemic and poor harvests.

According to official data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), food prices have jumped 37% in the five years to July, compared with just 4.4% in the five years before.

Food inflation stood at 5.1% in the 12 months to August, marking the fifth consecutive monthly rise.

A survey conducted by research company Savanta tracks the ‘bill shock’ score of diners at more than 160 well-known high street restaurants, pubs and café chains across the UK. The score is based on how many diners say the bill was higher than they expected.

When the survey began in 2018, only 30% reported paying more than they thought. By 2025, that figure has risen to 43%, showing how much dining out prices have climbed in just a few years.

How to save money when eating out

Dining out is a treat that we should all get to enjoy, so here are some tips from our money-saving experts here at Which?:

1. 'Turn loyalty points into pounds'

‘Use Tesco Clubcard vouchers for high street chains such as Prezzo and Zizzi,’ says Hannah Rose, head of SEO at Which?. ‘I went to Prezzo and they did a 2-4-1 on desserts if you beat the server at a round of rock, paper, and scissors. That was a new one!’

Vouchers and discount codes remain one of the easiest ways to cut the cost of dining out. You can find regular offers online for both national chains and local independents, and it’s worth signing up for newsletters and loyalty clubs, as many send exclusive deals or birthday discounts straight to your inbox.

Tesco Clubcard vouchers can be worth up to twice their face value when exchanged via Reward Partners, so £10 in vouchers might turn into £20 to spend at places like Zizzi, Ask or Pizza Express.

Alongside this, platforms like Wowcher or DineClub offer pre-purchased restaurant vouchers that you can download and show when you get your bill. However, with these you should always check the terms and conditions, as there could be limitations.

2. 'Sip smart to save more'

‘Never order drinks – soft or otherwise. The markup is eye-watering,’ says Daniel Davies, content editor for home, technology and lifestyle at Which?. ‘Just a can of Sprite could set you back £4. Booze is even worse. Drinks can almost double the price of your meal, so stick to tap water.’

It might seem a little drastic, but Daniel’s right – drinks are often where restaurants make some of their highest margins. In many places, a glass of wine plus a bottle of beer can add more than £15 to your bill, and even soft drink markups aren’t small.

If you still fancy a drink, there are ways to be smarter about it. Try having one at home before you head out, or afterwards when you get in if you want to keep the evening going. If you’re sharing wine, it’s usually cheaper to order a bottle rather than by the glass.

And if you’re opting for tap water, ask for a wedge of lemon or lime – most restaurants will happily add it for a bit of extra flavour.

3. 'Bring your own bottle'

‘I love restaurants that let you Bring Your Own Bottle (BYOB),’ says Holly Lanyon, investigative researcher and writer at Which?. ‘I've been to lots of great places in London that offer it, from Malaysian to Kurdish food.’

If you want a nice drink without the markup, consider a BYOB restaurant. While the idea isn’t new, it’s still one of the simplest ways to save a little money.

Although more common in cities than in smaller towns and villages, bringing an £8 bottle of wine from the supermarket will certainly cut your bill compared to paying £27 for the restaurant's bottle.

Some restaurants charge a small corkage fee, but others let you bring your own for free. It’s worth checking ahead, as some restaurants only offer BYOB on quieter days of the week.

4. 'Split dishes to cut costs'

‘My two children are quite young still and occasionally, if we're visiting a restaurant where the kids’ portions are large or there's a good adult meal that we think both will eat – pasta or pizza – we'll order one meal and ask for an extra plate to split it between them,’ says Lauren Deitz, consumer rights editor at Which?.

‘No restaurant has quibbled about this when we've asked. Sometimes we've also ordered a single kids’ meal and then topped it up with sides to share it between them. This usually works out cheaper.’

This could be described as ‘dining smarter’, but really it’s about ordering in a way that suits you best. Gone are the days when everyone felt obliged to have a starter, main and dessert.

Share a main with a few sides, go tapas-style with smaller plates, or if you’ve got a lighter appetite, two sides might be all you need.

5. 'Loyalty apps are a no-brainer for freebies'

‘I’m always the one frantically downloading apps and signing up before the bill. If they’ve got an app, you name it, I’m signed up,’ says Grace Witherden, money editor at Which?. ‘I love the Pizza Express app and you can even collect rewards when buying its supermarket pizzas to help build up your points.’

Loyalty apps can be an easy way to save money at restaurants you already visit – or to unlock treats for free. They’re simple to use and can quickly add up to a free meal, coffee or dessert if you dine regularly.

Some deals include:

Nando’s Rewards: collect 'Chillies' when you spend £7 or more, earning a free quarter chicken or starter after three visits.

collect 'Chillies' when you spend £7 or more, earning a free quarter chicken or starter after three visits. PizzaExpress Club: get free dough balls or a side when you join, and collect stamps with each restaurant visit.

get free dough balls or a side when you join, and collect stamps with each restaurant visit. Wagamama Soul Club: collect stamps towards free dishes and member-only perks.

collect stamps towards free dishes and member-only perks. Franco Manca: get a free pizza after six visits, plus student and NHS discounts.

6. 'Eat early for half-price meals'

‘I always recommend First Table – I'm amazed not many people know about it. You pay between £2-£6ish per head for 50% off food,’ says Faith Strickland, senior editor and content strategist at Which?. ‘You do have to eat early or late but I've had Michelin star meals for around £40.’

From trendy city-centre cocktail bars to popular street-food spots and fine-dining restaurants, taking advantage of smart dining apps can really help save you money.

Platforms like First Table and The Fork let you dine at top restaurants for less. With First Table, you’ll need to reserve the first or last sitting of the day – but in return you’ll get 50% off food for everyone at the table (drinks are full price). The Fork offers early-bird and off-peak discounts at participating restaurants.

Both are free to join, although some bookings include a small service fee, so it’s worth checking before you confirm.

7. Use 'kids eat free' deals

While you often see ‘kids eat free’ deals advertised heavily during school breaks like half-term, many restaurants actually offer these promotions year-round. If you are dining with children, one of the easiest ways to save some money.

Like all deals, 'kids eat free' offers come with rules and caveats. You often need to purchase an adult meal, meet a minimum spend, or claim the offer during specific times. Doing a little research beforehand can really help cut the cost of your family meal.

8. 'Try the set menu'

‘I'm only going to places and doing their set menu at the moment,’ says Reena Sewraz, senior money and retail editor at Which?. ‘It means you can try out some great places for a fraction of the price.’

Set menus, which are offered by the majority of independent and chain restaurants, offer great value if you plan on having three courses. These fixed-price options typically include a few variations of starters, mains and desserts.

They’re often available at lunchtime or early evening, although drinks and sides are rarely included. So if you want extra items or a specific dish not listed on the set menu, it may not be the best choice for you.

9. Don't leave the leftovers

It won’t save you money on your dining experience itself, but it can help you make the most of it. Many restaurants are happy to pack up what’s left of your meal, especially if you’ve ordered sharing plates or large portions.

It’s food you’ve already paid for, so there’s no reason to leave it behind. Taking leftovers home can save you the cost of lunch the next day and helps reduce food waste too.